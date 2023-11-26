Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Groupon: The Turnaround Is Slow, But Real

Nov. 26, 2023 7:27 AM ETGroupon, Inc. (GRPN)
Martin Novak
Summary

  • Groupon's third quarter operating results suggest a slow turnaround for the company, with sequential growth in the units sold and gross billings, that led to a lower decline in revenues.
  • The offering caught investors by surprise, and the shares fell significantly below the subscription price. But Pale Fire Capital entered into a binding commitment to backstop the entire offering.
  • At the current price, I rate the company as Neutral, until the management shows signs that it's fulfilling the guidance.

Martin Novak
I am a professional equity research analyst and a market enthusiast. I have been interested in the markets since I was 17 and your math teacher gave us an investment homework. Since then, I have been professionally active in the markets for several years, and primarily focused on long/short equities. My investment horizon is mostly medium term - up to 3 years and I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks. I hold a Master of Business Administration from the Catholic University of Lyon.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GRPN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

