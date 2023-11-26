Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
T. Rowe Price: Hold This Stock For Solid Dividend Yield

Summary

  • The company reported revenue of $1.67 billion in Q3FY23 which is a 5.2% rise compared to $1.59 billion in Q3FY22.
  • Considering the high dividend yield of 4.98% and consistent dividend payment ability, I believe it is an attractive dividend-earning opportunity for risk-averse investors.
  • The company's forward P/E ratio of 14.34x is higher than the sector median of 9.63x which indicates that TROW is overvalued at current share price.

Bar graph of floating cash - Wave pattern

PM Images

Investment Thesis

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) is an asset management company that specializes in retirement services. The company has recently announced its Q3FY23 result. I will be discussing Trow's financial results, the company’s ability to pay dividend yield, and its

I am a "Techno-Funda" Analyst with more than 5 years of experience in equity research. With my investment strategies, I have successfully managed to earn alpha returns in equity market and I want to share my investment recommendations with all investors.

H
Hugh Arhue
Today, 9:32 AM
Timely article, thank you author. $TROW, low (or NO) growth, low debt, sounds like it's a time for M&A. I like $IVZ to be acquired, not sure by who. Do not see it hurting TROW if they come to that realization of expanding Marque ETFs (such as the $QQQ, and its optional variations) and increase AUM.
Rank Amature profile picture
Rank Amature
Today, 9:08 AM
TROW is presently just under a $100/share. Anything under a $110/share seems like a value as this company was trading at $129/share 5 months ago. I sold some then, and bought some back at $106 and a little more at $88/share. I have been reinvesting the dividends all along.
