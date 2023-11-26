Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
UiPath: Correction Over; Outperformance Ahead

Nov. 26, 2023 3:20 PM ETUiPath Inc. (PATH)3 Comments
Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We are upgrading UiPath stock to a buy.
  • The stock has declined about 74% since our sell rating in June 2021 and underperformed the S&P 500 by 80%.
  • We believe PATH's innovative AI-powered automation platform positions it to offset the current weak overall IT spending environment.
  • While we see a limited meaningful ARR growth outperformance in the near term due to macro headwinds, we expect PATH could begin to outperform materially in 2H24 as IT spending recovers.
  • We recommend investors start buying the stock opportunistically.
High Speed Train Abstract Panorama Tokyo Japan

Mlenny/E+ via Getty Images

UiPath (NYSE:PATH), a robotic process automation or RPA leader, presents a compelling case for an upgrade to a BUY rating, in our opinion, supported by its innovative AI-powered automation platform and encouraging projections for future growth. The stock

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
8.13K Followers

Comments (3)

N
Natturner1966
Today, 6:03 PM
Comments (4.74K)
Good entry was $13. Institutional investors have doubled the number of shares purchased Q/Q. Let’s wait until earnings to get an update on how things are going first before we get to excited. I wanna know if MSFT copilot or similar AI services are impacting their sales.

www.nasdaq.com/...
C
Citrtan
Today, 5:54 PM
Comments (194)
In which use cases is MSFT a competitor? Also, I’m surprised that NOW wasn’t on the Forrester chart.
rppearson profile picture
rppearson
Today, 5:34 PM
Comments (2.04K)
Thank you
