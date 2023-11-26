Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
RTX Corporation: Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain

Nov. 26, 2023 8:35 AM ETRTX Corporation (RTX)GD, LMT, NOC, SAFRF
Summary

  • I view RTX as an excellent play on structural tailwinds in the aerospace and defense industries, given favorable outlooks for volume and mix in both markets.
  • Backlog development has accelerated recently with peer leading >10% YoY growth since Q4 '22 and a current sales coverage of 2.6 years for RTX and 3.9 years for commercial aerospace.
  • Issues in Pratt & Whitney’s GTF engine have induced a sell-off in shares, mostly driven by multiple contraction, with the stock currently trading 21% below 3Y average forward P/E.
  • While acknowledging the possibility of further near-term multiple depression due to the GTF issues, I view current levels as an attractive entry point due to upward skewed risk/reward for long-term holders.
  • Based on a DCF analysis and a risk-adjusted FY23 EV/EBITDA multiple, I estimate a fair value per share of $104 and initiate RTX stock at Buy.

[Note: All RTX-stated projections are from Investor Day June 2023]

Company Overview

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX), formerly known as Raytheon Technologies is an Arlington, Virginia-headquartered Aerospace & Defense company formed in 2020 through the merger of United Technologies and Raytheon employing more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RTX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

