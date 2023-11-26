Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AT&T: Exodus At The Bottom

Nov. 26, 2023 6:00 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T), T.PR.A, T.PR.CAMT, CCI, SPY, TBB, TBC, VZ11 Comments
Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • On our last coverage of AT&T, we had a buy rating with a $20 price target.
  • The stock has moved lower and heavily underperformed the broader indices.
  • We look at the Q3-2023 results and tell you why we are actually increasing our price target.
Business people with raised hands.

AT&T Shareholders Celebrating Selling At $13.43

BraunS/E+ via Getty Images

On our last update on AT&T (NYSE:T), we remained bullish on the prospects of the company. Balancing the debt load with the undervaluation got us to a $20 price target, even

This article was written by

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
40.6K Followers

Trapping Value is a team of analysts with over 40 years of combined experience generating options income while also focusing on capital preservation. They run the investing group Conservative Income Portfolio in partnership with Preferred Stock Trader. The investing group features two income-generating portfolios and a bond ladder.

Trapping Value provides Covered Calls, and Preferred Stock Trader covers Fixed Income. The Covered Calls Portfolio is designed to provide lower volatility income investing with a focus on capital preservation. The fixed income portfolio focuses on buying securities with high income potential and heavy undervaluation relative to comparatives. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

We are short SPY and AMT.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (11)

D
DGCO
Yesterday, 8:20 PM
Comments (891)
If AT&T management announces that the company is eliminating its dividend payment the T stock price might immediately increase 20% to 30%.
J
Jargon
Yesterday, 8:10 PM
Comments (1.45K)
There are many other beaten down dividend stocks that have better management than T
M Plaut profile picture
M Plaut
Yesterday, 6:31 PM
Comments (1.54K)
IMO T is a great long term hold.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Yesterday, 7:00 PM
Comments (11.52K)
@M Plaut
Way to early to describe T has a great hold ... eventually possibly but now not even close
G
Gary Meade
Yesterday, 6:25 PM
Comments (208)
This whole post reminds me of that song "blinded by science"... that's not it's official name, but the general meme is there.
R
RWilliam
Yesterday, 6:19 PM
Comments (8.52K)
Wow PT of 21, nice! Long T.
TCG,llc profile picture
TCG,llc
Yesterday, 6:15 PM
Comments (784)
As an analyst/consultant, I remember covering this company as I was once employed there. Nearly, everything that I predicted about its competitiveness and value came to premonition over the course of a decade. Its strategy as stated was not innovative rather advanced M&A that it squanders even the most valued assets of which it often overvalues to eventually yield negative ROI. This is a stock for those seeking dividend and no serious equity. Yeah, it’s cheap but what’s the long-term upside and what’s the risk given alternative investments where the future of technology is AI-driven with AT&T offering no sizable stake?
G
Gary Meade
Yesterday, 6:30 PM
Comments (208)
@TCG,llc
Now buddy, I agree with your informed assessment... a company cannot continually leave their growth-oriented investors out hanging to dry without some kind of repercussion(s).
Their spin off of WBM has left a bad taste in my mouth and kind of gives one an accurate picture of the way they do business.
Am I wrong?
m1chael profile picture
m1chael
Yesterday, 6:09 PM
Comments (970)
Oh please. I’m out if it ever hits $21.
c
christinerogers
Yesterday, 6:11 PM
Comments (114)
@m1chael I’m right behind you.
wam350 profile picture
wam350
Yesterday, 6:16 PM
Comments (1.63K)
@m1chael
I would still have a long way Togo at 21 to break even.
