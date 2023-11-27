Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
REIT Dividends: The Gift That Keeps On Giving

Nov. 27, 2023 7:00 AM ETADC, AMT, CCI, MAA, O, PLD, SRC, VICI3 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I plan to give my children shares in real estate investment trusts as a Christmas gift to jump-start generational wealth.
  • I recommend Realty Income, American Tower, Agree Realty, VICI Properties, MidAmerica, and Prologis Inc. as high-quality REITs.
  • REITs are attractive because they must pay out at least 90% of taxable income in dividends, providing a steady income stream.
Portrait of a satisfied little child boy in christmas Santa hat. laughing isolated over yellow background. Holds a gift box. Preparing for the New Year holidays

oshcherban/iStock via Getty Images

This year I’m giving my children a “gift that keeps on giving.”

Unlike toys, candy, clothes, or perfume, my wife and I decided that we would celebrate Christmas with a gift that could be enjoyed for decades.

Keep in mind, my

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
113.77K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, with his team of 10 analysts, runs the investing group iREIT® on Alpha, which covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O, AMT, ADC, VICI, MAA, PLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

K
Kenster-Vibe
Today, 7:41 AM
Comments (1.04K)
Thanks for the overview.

Just wanted to point out that in the #4 VICI section there’s an error in a paragraph there that refers to American Tower…

… “As seen above, American Tower has consensus growth in 2024 of 5% and 4% in 2025.”
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:46 AM
Comments (76.24K)
@Kenster-Vibe Thank you. I'll edit it now. Happy Holidays!
P
Pjohns3867
Today, 7:35 AM
Comments (15)
Thanks Brad, do any of these REITs offer DRIPs at a discount?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

