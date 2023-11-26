peshkov

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) investors have suffered an incredible roundtrip as SEDG fell toward lows last seen in August 2019 before buyers returned in November 2023. As a result, late buyers who chased SEDG at its 2021 highs saw a collapse of nearly 85% through this month's lows. Therefore, it's reasonable to expect late investors of the leading solar energy solutions provider have likely fled, worsening the recent downward volatility. In my previous update, I cautioned investors to be wary about buying. Given its further collapse since then, I believe it's appropriate for me to provide an update on whether it's timely for investors to consider adding exposure.

The company delivered a disastrous third-quarter or FQ3 earnings release this month that contributed to the plunge. It also led to Wall Street analysts marking down their ratings on SEDG, with a research firm stressing that they are "giving up" their bullish thesis on SEDG. Analysts expect the near-term demand and inventory headwinds to persist, suggesting a much longer normalization phase than anticipated.

Management was also clear in its commentary on the near-term challenges, behooving caution. SolarEdge accentuated that it observed "market demand began to slow down in the third quarter of 2023." As a result, it led to a sharp decline in its Q3 performance. Accordingly, SolarEdge's solar business experienced a steep 29% QoQ decline, hurt by the surprising weakness in its European segment (62% of revenue base).

While the US business was relatively flat sequentially, it represented a 22% YoY decline. Therefore, SolarEdge experienced a broad-based normalization in its previous high-growth cadence, justifying the collapse in its shares from its 2021 highs.

To worsen matters for SEDG holders, management telegraphed that the challenges are "expected to take two to three-quarters of gradual improvement quarter-over-quarter." As a result, it's increasingly clear that any discernible improvement could arrive only from the second half of 2024, which likely spooked weak holders further.

I believe the market is right to batter SEDG. It has taken a hammering to unveil its no economic moat business model. Back in FY21, SolarEdge reported GAAP operating margins of 10.5%. It fell substantially to 5.3% in 2022, with analysts projecting about 4.6% for FY23. Given management's outlook on the challenges over the next few quarters, SolarEdge's margin headwinds might not bottom out this year, suggesting at least another year of uncertainty.

As a result, investors who feared that these headwinds could hamper SolarEdge's ability to return to healthy profitability could have taken the opportunity to bail out. After all, with a roundtrip back to August 2019 lows, we could hardly blame these investors who saw their massive gains go up in flames.

Given the steep selloff, SEDG's momentum grade has dropped into the "F" zone, suggesting intense selling momentum. In other words, unless we gleaned robust buying sentiments supporting its recent bottom, investors risk catching a dangerous falling knife. Despite that, it still boasts a solid "B" growth grade, underpinned by its "B-" valuation grade.

In addition, with Wall Street going into panic mode, as seen above, I believe investors who wanted to sell have likely exited. As a result, it's possible the collapse in SEDG could have forced a capitulation, supporting a more attractive risk/reward for buyers looking to buy the collapse.

SEDG's long-term price chart showed a capitulation leading to a bullish reversal this month. However, we need its current price action to hold out over the next few days to validate the reversal. It's a pivotal development for dip buyers, as we don't want to attempt catching significant downward selling momentum without sufficient confidence in robust dip-buying sentiments.

SolarEdge is a leading solar energy solutions provider. However, I believe the market is right to hammer it, as the company lacks an economic moat. The incredible swings in its operating profitability suggests that secular tailwinds in solar energy was overstated, as investors chased its upside over the last few years.

While no company is immune from macroeconomic headwinds, SolarEdge's inability to sustain its profitability has likely called into question about the reliability of its business model, leading to a significant downward valuation de-rating.

However, it's important to recognize that the market is forward-looking. As a result, I believe the robust dip-buying sentiments on SEDG recently corroborate that it could have reached peak pessimism in November 2023, as analysts and investors bailed out, forcing a welcomed capitulation for investors looking to buy the fear.

Rating: Upgraded to Speculative Buy. See the additional disclosure section below for important notes accompanying the Speculative/Cautious Buy rating presented.

