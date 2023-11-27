ithinksky

Introduction

It's time to talk about CF Industries (NYSE:CF), one of the world's largest nitrogen fertilizer companies. I've been on the bullish fertilizer train since 2020 when I started buying both agriculture and energy stocks as part of a longer-term investment thesis.

More recently, I wrote an article titled CF Industries: The Bumpy Road To All-Time Highs on August 16. Since then, the stock has returned 2.3%, which is roughly in line with the S&P 500.

Having that said, some of the issues I highlighted in that article are now becoming stronger tailwinds.

Despite a somewhat challenging second quarter, CF Industries has navigated energy differentials and market dynamics quite successfully. The favorable energy cost position in North America, combined with efficient resource management, places the company in a robust cash generation position. Additionally, the strong global demand outlook for fertilizer, driven by factors like solid spring application seasons and international competition, bodes well for CF Industries. - August CF Article

For example, in this article, we get to discuss a high likelihood of more favorable energy price differentials, strong demand, and a healthier agriculture supply chain.

All of this points to a solid longer-term bull case, which continues to make CF an attractive pick in the agriculture industry.

So, let's get to it!

Natural Gas And favorable Price Differentials

What does the weather in Europe have to do with a fertilizer producer from Illinois?

As it turns out, a lot.

See, CF Industries is one of the largest nitrogen fertilizer producers in the world. A major feedstock of nitrogen fertilizer production is natural gas.

When combining the carbon and hydrogen molecules in natural gas with the nitrogen molecules in the air (our air is close to 80% nitrogen), we get ammonia, which can be turned into highly effective fertilizers.

Nutrien-eKonomics

Generally speaking, higher natural gas prices are bullish for fertilizer prices.

With that in mind, there's a second layer to this thesis. Natural gas prices vary all over the world. The U.S. is very lucky to have some of the biggest natural gas reserves in the world. It also has an extensive network of pipelines, processing plants, and efficient drillers.

That's not everywhere the case, as Europe doesn't have these benefits. The same goes for Asia, which is increasingly relying on natural gas to get rid of coal.

Europe is now dealing with price risks after the war in Ukraine caused Russia to reduce natural gas flows to Europe, leaving most European nations dependent on liquid natural gas imports from nations like Qatar and the United States.

After the invasion of Ukraine, natural gas prices in Europe rallied so much that it caused nitrogen fertilizer producers to curtail output. That was a blessing for CF and its peers. Although CF also curtailed production in its United Kingdom facilities, it benefited tremendously from high demand and pricing gains.

Hence, energy price differentials are currently what drives CF and its peers.

This is visible in the chart below.

The black line shows the CF stock price, which is in a very volatile long-term uptrend.

The yellow line shows the price of Henry Hub natural gas, which started a new uptrend in April of this year.

The red line shows the difference between European benchmark TTF (TTE shows TTF in the same unit as Henry Hub) futures and U.S.-based Henry Hub futures. Over the past few months, we have witnessed a favorable development for the U.S.

TradingView (TTE-Henry Hub, Henry Hub, CF)

This natural gas differential could gain momentum in the next few years as Europe is about to witness a much colder fall/winter than last year.

Bloomberg

As reported by Bloomberg on November 20, Europe is facing both weather and geopolitical risks, putting more upside risk on natural gas prices.

Temperatures across much of northwest Europe are set to drop below normal levels toward the end of the month, which could boost demand for heating. Separately, a vessel seized in the Red Sea by Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Sunday has raised concerns that the Israel-Hamas war could lead to broader shipping disruptions. So far, the transport of energy projects has been largely unaffected by the conflict. Still, the Red Sea, including the Suez Canal, is one of the world’s busiest shipping routes. Tankers from Qatar, a top exporter of liquefied natural gas, regularly pass through the region on the way to Europe.

Bloomberg

With that in mind, I believe that this positions CF favorably for the next few quarters.

Adding to that, the good news is that there's way more to it than just favorable energy differentials.

Industry Fundamentals Remain Healthy

In its third-quarter earnings call, the company commented on agriculture developments and the impact this could have on its business.

For example, CF Industries expects strong demand for the 2024 application season in North America due to low nitrogen inventories across the supply chain.

The company also anticipates closing the acquisition of the Waggaman ammonia plant, adding production volumes for 2024 and beyond.

Under the terms of the agreement, CF Industries will purchase the Waggaman ammonia plant and related assets for $1.675 billion. The companies will allocate approximately $425 million of the purchase price to a long-term ammonia offtake agreement under which CF Industries will supply up to 200,000 tons of ammonia per year to IPL’s Dyno Nobel subsidiary. CF Industries expects to fund the remaining $1.25 billion of the purchase price with cash on hand. - CF Industries

Even on a longer-term basis, CF sees that industry fundamentals point to a tightening global nitrogen supply-demand balance over the next four years.

CF Industries

The construction of new nitrogen production capacity is not keeping pace with the expected demand growth, while several regions may experience reduced nitrogen production due to constraints around the cost and availability of natural gas, which is something we discussed in the first part of this article.

CF Industries

In the third quarter, CF Industries built a good order book, and nitrogen prices increased, driven by attractive values and positive farm economics.

Outside North America, significant nitrogen demand is projected from India and Brazil. Supply constraints persist in key producing regions, including challenges with natural gas availability in Trinidad and intermittent curtailments in Egypt.

CF Industries

Looking at DAP prices (nitrogen fertilizer), we see that prices have stabilized. In this case, at elevated levels.

TradingView (NOLA DAP Futures)

Nonetheless, because prices were much higher last month, the company's 3Q23 sales were $1.3 billion, which is down from $2.3 billion in 2Q22. Adjusted EBITDA declined from $983 million to $445 million.

The company had cash of $3.25 billion on the balance sheet at the end of September, with $1.25 billion earmarked for the Waggaman ammonia facility acquisition.

Next year, the company is expected to end up with $650 million in net cash, meaning it is expected to have more cash than gross debt. It has an investment-grade BBB credit rating.

As a result of its healthy balance sheet and healthy cash flows, the company is using cash for opportunistic buybacks.

CF Industries has repurchased more than 5 million shares for approximately $355 million since the start of the year. Over the past ten years, the company has bought back close to a third of its shares.

Data by YCharts

The company plans to continue opportunistic share repurchases at attractive levels to enhance shareholder value.

Valuation

The valuation is tricky for one major reason: analysts expect further normalization in fertilizer prices.

As we can see in the chart below, analysts expect a 50% EPS contraction in 2023, followed by another 20% decline in 2024 and another minor decline in 2025.

CF currently trades at an 8.7x blended earnings multiple. Going back twenty years, the normalized valuation was 15.4x, with some major outliers.

A return to that valuation by incorporation of expected EPS contraction would imply a fair stock price of roughly $100, which is roughly 28% above the current price.

FAST Graphs

Nonetheless, there's one issue. I do not believe that CF will get a higher valuation without higher earnings adjustments.

If the market starts to give fertilizer producers a higher multiple, it will be because of favorable developments causing earnings expectations to be revised higher.

That's why I believe that the stock has more room to run than $100.

Hence, I stick to what I wrote in my prior article:

I'm looking for prices between $90 and $100 with a longer-term upside to $120 and $150. That is based on my belief that natural gas prices will enter a long-term uptrend the moment economic growth expectations bottom. Furthermore, I do not believe that trade restrictions will be eased, which gives CF Industries long-term benefits in both volumes (sales) and pricing.

Having said that, investors need to be aware that CF is very cyclical. It's a trade of mine, not a dividend growth investment.

If you usually only invest in low-volatility dividend (growth) stocks, CF may not be right for you.

Takeaway

CF Industries remains a compelling investment, leveraging favorable energy differentials and robust global fertilizer demand.

The recent surge in European natural gas prices, driven by geopolitical and weather factors, benefits CF.

With solid fundamentals, including strong demand projections and strategic acquisitions, CF is well-positioned for sustained growth.

Despite potential valuation challenges, I anticipate a stock price rise beyond $100, aiming for $120 to $150 in the longer term.