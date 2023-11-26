Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why Canadian National Railway Is The Only Railroad Able To Increase Buybacks

Summary

  • Canadian National Railway Company's Q3 revenues decreased by 12% YoY, but the company expects flat to slightly negative growth going forward.
  • The decrease in revenues was mainly due to lower fuel surcharge revenues resulting from lower fuel prices.
  • Canadian National has the healthiest balance sheet in the industry and has been able to increase its share buyback program.

Introduction

In Q3, I bought more shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI). Canadian National, in fact, keeps on being the best available railroad if scrutinized with the criteria Warren Buffett uses to assess and invest in railroads (if

I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest. I invest only in stock of companies that run a business I understand through direct experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CNI, CP, UNP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

J
JorgeD
Yesterday, 10:30 PM
Comments (54)
Good article. I recently started a position in CNI, waiting to add more.
Long Time Running profile picture
Long Time Running
Yesterday, 9:50 PM
Comments (7.71K)
CNI is about 30% of my portfolio and it has always held up, even during the Great Recession it recovered quickly. That is why I don't mind holding an oversize position.

Should be a strong 4th qtr to improve results after the Port strikes and the numerous wildfires in Western Canada. This is the absolute best weather right now for running trains, you can bet the operations team are running the wheels off catching up on the grain haul. The operating ratio will reflect that for year end.

A strong El Nino forecast means mild and dry weather for most of the Prairies into the Spring, which means the carryover of grain will be reduced substantially by Spring.

There should be strong numbers for grain and intermodal as destocking catches up.

I recently opened a position in UNP with the Vena appointment. Since he was COO for a period prior to his appointment and now he has full rein, his agenda will be expedited. His first focus is on terminal dwell and intermodal performance. I could see Vena shoring up the balance sheet by shedding some weaker assets or real estate. Operational improvements will come by delayering management, 9 layers to make a decision is too much.
