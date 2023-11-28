Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VYM Is Holding Its Own In A Difficult Year For Dividend Stocks

Summary

  • Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF has performed well in mitigating downside risk compared to Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during a high-rate environment.
  • Dividend stocks have not been as appealing as risk-free assets in a rising rate environment, but VYM has shown resilience and delivered ongoing income to shareholders.
  • As interest rates decline and investors seek income, VYM and other dividend-focused investments may come back into favor.

I have previously preferred the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) over the Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM), but VYM has grown on me in 2023. I am a shareholder of both ETFs, and

I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VYM, SCHD, SPYD, MO, ENB, VZ, KO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Today, 9:20 AM
Per SA 10 YR Total Return: SCHD (+169%), VYM (+135%). 5YR: SCHD (+70%), VYM (+47%). That is Significant Out Performance. I am not worried if SCHD is behind a couple % points over the past 2 years. Long SCHD.
Today, 9:10 AM
The most stark difference between VYM and SCHD is that VYM has over 7% of holdings in Utilities while SCHD has almost none. VYD also more weighted to Financials. If interest rates go down, Utilities should be a major gainer and if we enter a recession are also a safer asset to hold. Therefore, VYM may perform better next year. I hold SCHD not VYM so thanks very much for your article which has made me dig more into VYM and look at the complementarity with SCHD
