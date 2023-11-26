Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mowi: Norwegian Salmon Still Has Upside

Nov. 26, 2023 10:37 PM ETMowi ASA (MNHVF)
Wolf Report profile picture
Wolf Report
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Mowi's 2Q23 was a record-breaking quarter with high revenue and stable expenses, indicating upside potential.
  • The company's valuation is primarily influenced by salmon pricing trends, and it has maintained strong pricing and contract discipline.
  • Mowi's 3Q23 report shows good EBIT, record-high consumer product sales, and a strong position as the world's most sustainable animal protein producer.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »

The chef is filleting fresh salmon in the kitchen high resolution stock photo

nhattienphoto

Dear readers,

Mowi's (OTCPK:MNHVF) 2Q23 was a record-breaking quarter with high revenue and stable expenses, indicating plenty of upside potential. Like other salmon companies, the company's valuation is primarily influenced by salmon pricing trends, and the company has maintained strong pricing and

The company discussed in this article is only one potential investment in the sector. Members of iREIT on Alpha get access to investment ideas with upsides that I view as significantly higher/better than this one. Consider subscribing and learning more here.

This article was written by

Wolf Report profile picture
Wolf Report
32.39K Followers

Wolf Report is a senior analyst and private portfolio manager with over 10 years generating value ideas in European and North American markets.

He is a contributing author for the investing group iREIT on Alpha where in addition to the U.S. market, he covers the markets of Scandinavia, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Eastern Europe in search of reasonably valued stock ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MNHVF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment. Short-term trading, options trading/investment, and futures trading are potentially extremely risky investment styles. They generally are not appropriate for someone with limited capital, limited investment experience, or a lack of understanding of the necessary risk tolerance involved. I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles. I own the Canadian tickers of all Canadian stocks I write about. Please note that investing in European/non-US stocks comes with withholding tax risks specific to the company's domicile as well as your personal situation. Investors should always consult a tax professional as to the overall impact of dividend withholding taxes and ways to mitigate these.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MNHVF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MNHVF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MNHVF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.