Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Douglas Elliman: When It Rains, It Pours; Maintain Hold

Nov. 26, 2023 11:02 PM ETDouglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG)
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.12K Followers

Summary

  • Douglas Elliman's shares have continued to decline, making the company worth around $150 million.
  • DOUG reported a weak Q3 with a decline in revenues and an operating loss, but cost-cutting measures are starting to take hold.
  • The real estate resale market remains sluggish, and the company faces potential commission declines from the fallout of the Sitzer/Burnett class action lawsuit.

Family home on its own land

Chicetin/iStock via Getty Images

Since my last update, Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) has continued to trade down as the existing home real estate market continues to struggle from high mortgage rates. However, with shares down another 26% since August, the company is only

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.12K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DOUG

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on DOUG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DOUG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.