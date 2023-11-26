CEF Weekly Review: Big Muni CEF Distribution Hikes Create Confusion

Delmaine Donson/E+ via Getty Images

Market Action

It was another strong week for CEFs with all sectors finishing in the green. Month-to-date, longer-duration and higher-beta sectors like Munis and REITs are in the lead with a 10%+ total return.

Systematic Income

November has already delivered the second-strongest total return this year.

Systematic Income

Fixed-income CEF sector discounts keep tightening while Equity CEF sector discounts remain depressed.

Systematic Income

Market Themes

As we highlighted recently Nuveen made large out-of-cycle distribution hikes for its Muni CEFs of around 10-20%. The reason, as stated by Nuveen, was to support the discount and fund liquidity.

Until the latest rally over November, Municipal CEF sector discounts were extremely depressed as shown in the chart below, and were only exceeded by the GFC and the COVID crises and even then only briefly.

Systematic Income

Not to be outdone, BlackRock followed by hiking their own Muni CEF distributions, also out-of-cycle, without stating the reasons. The hike sizes of 30-60% were significantly higher than those of Nuveen CEFs.

Such big hikes after a steady drip of cuts begs the question - what is driving these moves? In our view, the story has less to do with net income and more to do with discount management and not wanting to be left behind.

As the chart below for two of the funds that enjoyed big distribution hikes shows, net income continued to slide steadily over the past year.

Systematic Income CEF Tool

The reasons are two-fold - rising leverage costs and deleveraging.

Systematic Income

The reason Nuveen hiked the distributions of their funds is right there in their press release - they want to tighten the discount. BlackRock did not mention their reasons however the fact that they quickly matched Nuveen's move suggests that they don't want to be left behind.

CEF investors know full well that distribution cuts tend to lead to wider discounts as the following chart for NAD shows. Distribution changes are not the only reason this happens but they're often the key driver of discounts.

Systematic Income

In our view, BlackRock suspected that the Nuveen funds would enjoy substantial discount tightening and did not want their funds to be left in the dust.

Some investors who haven't paid attention to either the press releases, actual net income profiles (see chart above) and the timing of the moves are under the impression that the CEFs boosted their distributions because they are now rotating into bonds paying higher rates and, hence, are enjoying sharply rising net income.

This is not correct for many reasons. One, Munis, unlike corporate bonds, are issued with a convention where bond coupons are set at 4% or 5% regardless of yield (they are issued at a price that reflects the differential between their actual yield and their coupon). This means that Muni bond coupons have not risen nearly as much as yields have since 2022.

Two, muni CEFs don’t have a lot of capacity to add assets. In fact, they have been reducing assets because of the mechanical increase in leverage from lower bond prices. They also don't have cash from maturing bonds to recycle into the supposed higher-rate bonds because Muni CEFs tend to move out the yield curve when bonds roll down i.e. funds don't wait for the bond to mature into cash. And even if they did, the amount of bonds maturing each year would be very small given the very long durations of most Muni CEFs.

Three, any rotation to, say 5% coupon bonds from 4% coupon bonds would result in a very marginal increase in net income however the size of this increase is nowhere near the distribution hike sizes we have seen.

Four, while this rotation could see a marginal increase in net income it wouldn't increase the actual underlying yield the funds are generating unless the funds also moved lower in quality and it doesn’t look like they have done this.

Five, leverage costs are still increasing and net income is still decreasing. You just have to look at the net income profile of Muni CEFs such as the chart above.

Overall, there is less here than meets the eye as the hikes are not because of sudden net income jumps. The timing also suggests that the managers were worried about widespread tax-loss selling and wanted to attract additional interest in their funds. One consequence of the moves, however, is that the next monthly coverage update for these funds will show a large drop.

Market Commentary

A number of Western Asset CEFs hiked their distributions. DMO and WDI hiked by 4% and 2% respectively. This is the third hike in a row for DMO (Western Asset funds declare distributions each quarter but pay monthly) and the seventh straight for WDI. DMO and WDI together make up 10% of the High Income Portfolio so this is good to see.

BlackRock CEF BTT has repurchased $2m in shares during Q3 at a weighted-average discount of 11.7%. This is an attractive fund feature as not all CEFs have share repurchase programs.

BTT has two non-typical features which allow the discount to be more resilient. One is the repurchase program which tends to kick in when the discount is wide, supporting the price. And two, its term feature.

Of course, there is no guarantee that the fund will indeed terminate; however, even the existence of the term feature will anchor the discount better than in a perpetual fund. BTT remains in our Muni Income Portfolio.

Stance And Takeaways

CEFs have enjoyed a strong rally from a depressed base as the "Fed is done" narrative is taking hold in markets. As we get closer to December, relatively favorable seasonality should kick in as well which could add additional fuel to the rally.

One of the key themes over the medium term is whether investors need to think about positioning for a reversal in Fed hikes. This theme could reverse the strong performance of floating-rate sectors like Loans and favor higher-quality longer duration ones like Munis.