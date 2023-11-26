Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Investment thesis

My initial bullish thesis about Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) did not age well as the stock moved approximately in line with the broader U.S. market. I think that the cautious overall market sentiment was the main reason why the stock price stagnated over the last quarter. From the fundamental perspective, the company delivered a strong quarter and continues investing heavily in growth and innovation. Revenue continues to grow even in the current uncertain environment, and ORCL demonstrates solid operating leverage even despite challenges related to Cerner integration. Despite substantial indebtedness, I consider the company's balance sheet as very strong, positioning ORCL well to fuel growth and innovation, but not at the expense of investors, which is crucial. My valuation analysis suggests the stock is substantially undervalued. Therefore, I reiterate my "Strong Buy" rating for ORCL.

Recent developments

The latest quarterly earnings were released on September 11, when the company slightly missed revenue consensus estimates but delivered a positive bottom-line surprise.

Author's calculations

Revenue grew by an impressive 8.8% YoY; the top-line strength was mostly driven by the Cloud business. Total Cloud Revenue, SaaS, and IaaS combined grew YoY by an impressive 29% in constant currency. The top-line strength allowed ORCL to expand the operating margin by more than three percentage points, which is solid. Strong operating leverage enabled ORCL to generate $6 billion in levered free cash flow [FCF]. Having substantial FCF allows ORCL to balance between investing in innovation, improving the balance sheet and returning funds to shareholders with dividend payouts and buybacks. The company's substantial leverage should not mislead readers as only $4.5 billion is payable within a year, which is almost three times lower than the outstanding cash amount. ORCL delivered almost 15% dividend CAGR over the last five years, and I think that its wide FCF margin, together with its healthy balance sheet, positions the company well to continue demonstrating stellar dividend growth.

Seeking Alpha

The earnings for the upcoming quarter are scheduled for release on December 8. Consensus estimates forecast quarterly revenue at $13.06 billion, which indicates a solid 6.3% YoY growth. The adjusted EPS is expected to follow the top line and expand from $1.21 to $1.32.

Seeking Alpha

I am optimistic about the upcoming quarter's earnings release because the company's biggest star, the Cloud business, demonstrates solid acceleration as the company successfully rides the wave of enterprise cloud digitalization. As the enterprise cloud industry is expected to compound at a staggering 20% annually up to 2030, this favorable secular trend is expected to sustain strong momentum over multiple years. Oracle's stellar Cloud business growth suggests that the management demonstrated exceptional execution in recent years. However, recent developments suggest that they are unwilling to stop and strive to improve ORCL's position in this highly competitive market. The announced deeper collaboration with Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure cloud service indicates a commitment to staying competitive in the cloud infrastructure market. According to Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler, the collaboration with Microsoft positions Oracle at the forefront of cloud innovation as Azure is gaining strong momentum.

Oracle.com

The expanded strategic AI partnership with Nvidia (NVDA) also underlines the management's strong focus on artificial intelligence [AI] capabilities. Oracle has integrated the Nvidia AI Enterprise and DGX Cloud AI supercomputing platform into the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, which enhances Oracle Cloud Infrastructure's [OCI] capabilities by offering customers accelerated, secure, and scalable solutions for AI development and deployment. Nvidia's recent stellar earnings release indicates that the demand for AI and machine learning [ML] is accelerating. That said, Oracle's strategic move to develop a partnership with Nvidia is a strong one, which underlines the management's commitment to innovation.

I expect these recent developments to positively affect the near-term financial performance and build long-term value for shareholders. The stock is favored by many dividend investors due to its stellar dividend growth track record, and the management does everything to sustain this trend of a shareholder-friendly capital allocation approach.

Valuation update

ORCL rallied by 39% year-to-date, significantly outperforming the broader U.S. stock market. Seeking Alpha Quant assigns the stock a low "D" valuation grade because valuation ratios are mostly higher than the sector median. Another sign that might indicate overvaluation is the fact that ORCL's current multiples are higher than historical averages across the board.

Seeking Alpha

To get more evidence, I want to simulate a dividend discount model [DDM]. I use a 10% WACC as a required rate of return. Consensus dividend estimates project an FY 2024 dividend payout of $1.58. ORCL has a stellar dividend growth history, and the payout ratio is only 29%, which means my 9% dividend CAGR is fairly conservative.

Author's calculations

According to my DDM simulation, the stock's fair price is $158. This is about 36% higher than the current price levels, meaning the stock has substantial upside potential. That said, the stock is very attractively valued.

Risks update

The company's iconic founder, Larry Ellison, plays a pivotal role in Oracle's corporate culture and innovation. However, as Mr. Ellison, the company's CTO, approaches his 80th anniversary in 2024, concerns over leadership succession are increasing. Despite Larry Ellison having already stepped down as the company's CEO about ten years ago, there are apparent uncertainties regarding Oracle's ability to sustain its unique culture without Mr. Ellison's direct involvement.

While Oracle's acquisition of Cerner will likely unlock new opportunities and synergies for the company, there are also apparent risks. Merging diverse business operations, systems, and cultures may undermine the efficiency and performance of the combined entity. The Cerner acquisition, in particular, has compressed consolidated margins, and if the integration does not proceed smoothly, it may fail to deliver the anticipated returns.

Bottom line

To conclude, Oracle is still a "Strong Buy". I consider profitability headwinds related to the Cerner acquisition to be normal since integrating two large businesses is not an easy overnight process. It is crucial that ORCL continues delivering strong revenue growth, especially in the Cloud business, the company's biggest bet. The balance sheet is strong enough to continue investing aggressively in innovation while ensuring strong dividend growth. My valuation analysis suggests the stock is substantially undervalued with a 36% upside potential, which makes ORCL a compelling investment opportunity.