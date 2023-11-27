Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Baidu Q3: Signs Of Recovery But Low Valuation May Be Justified

Nov. 27, 2023
Summary

  • Baidu's Q3 revenue of $4.83 billion was the highest since December 2021, up 6% YoY.
  • EPS of $2.86 was up over 20% YoY, and the stock is up more than 10% since the report.
  • Baidu's driverless ride-hailing service, Apollo Go, provided over 800,000 rides in Q3, showing nearly 75% YoY growth.
  • Chinese recovery concerns are real and patience is warranted.

Baidu Headquarters

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) recently reported its FY 2023 Q3 results as Seeking Alpha has covered here. Q3's revenue of $4.83 billion was the highest since December 2021 and was up 6% YoY. EPS of $2.86 was up more than 20% YoY

Comments

