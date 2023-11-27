StoneCo: Brace For Impact (Rating Downgraded)
Summary
- StoneCo Ltd. stock has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 since my September upgrade, delivering a total return of nearly 38% compared to the S&P 500's 4.2% increase.
- The company's solid third-quarter results showed TPV growth of almost 20% and an adjusted net income increase of 302% YoY.
- StoneCo's Investor Day Guidance for 2024-27 indicates a 13% CAGR in overall TPV and a 31% CAGR in adjusted net income, but analysts remain lukewarm.
- I assessed that STNE's "A-" valuation grade suggests a dislocation from its best-in-class "A+" growth grade. Investors shouldn't rush to take profits, as the best is yet to come.
- Notwithstanding my optimism, I argue why chasing its recent sharp surge is still risky, as investors reacted with over-optimism to STNE's aggressive guidance upgrade.
Brazilian leading fintech company StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) investors are enjoying a well-deserved holiday season, as STNE has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since my previous update in September. The level of relative outperformance is stunning as STNE delivered a total return of nearly 38% since my September 21 upgrade, compared to the S&P 500's 4.2% increase.
I reminded investors that it was timely to "catch the falling knife," supported by improving profitability and macroeconomic conditions. Notwithstanding my optimism, STNE's significant increase has performed much better than I had anticipated, suggesting investors rushed into the stock rapidly.
Observant investors should recall the company's solid third-quarter or FQ3 earnings release earlier this month. The leading fintech player delivered TPV growth of almost 20%, indicating a broad-based recovery in its critical micro-merchant, small and medium-sized business, or MSMB segment. In addition, the company also delivered an adjusted net income of R$435m, up 302% YoY.
The company's profitability has remained robust, as StoneCo posted an adjusted EBITDA margin of 50.7%, in line with Q2's performance. As a result, it helped the company post an impressive adjusted net cash position that reached R$4.86B, up 12.3% QoQ.
|Guidance Metric
|Value
|TPV CAGR (2024-2027)
|13%
|Adjusted Net Income CAGR (2024-2027)
|31%
|2027 TPV Target
|R$ 600+ billion
|2027 MSMB Take Rate
|2.70%
|2027 Adjusted Net Income
|R$ 4.3+ billion
StoneCo's Investor Day Guidance for 2024-27. Data source: StoneCo
However, the "meat" of STNE's November surge was delivered in the week that the company held its Investor Day (mid-November). Management presented impressive guidance through 2024, telegraphing its focus toward gaining significant operating leverage.
As seen above, StoneCo expects a 13% CAGR in overall TPV as it continues to gain a share in the MSMB segment. The company intends to broaden its scope beyond a payments company, gaining access to a broader deposit base and supporting its growth. In addition, management also guided an aggressive 31% CAGR in adjusted net income as it cross-sells higher margin solutions and software to its customers. As a result, it also sees an improved take rate through 2027, reaching 2.7% from its recent 2.45%.
I gleaned that analysts remain lukewarm over the company's aggressive guidance. In other words, Wall Street has yet to buy into the company's bolstered guidance, giving it more time to prove itself. However, the surge in its stock in November suggests the market has attempted to price in management's upgraded guidance range, providing more confidence in its outlook.
Notwithstanding the surge in investors' optimism in November, STNE is still priced at a steep discount compared to peers. Seeking Alpha Quant assigned STNE an "A-" profitability grade, suggesting a massive dislocation against a best-in-class "A+" growth grade. As a result, I believe it's still too early for investors to sell STNE and take profits, as it remains well below its all-time highs. Wall Street might take time to warm up to the company's solid guidance upgrade, bolstering its potential upside bias over the medium term.
While I remain in the optimistic camp, I assessed its upward surge needs to take a breather as investors piled into STNE over the past month, as seen above.
It has also inched closer to a critical resistance zone at the $15 level, which could face selling pressure as dip buyers consider taking profits. STNE is a highly volatile play, demonstrated by its price action over the past year. In other words, I'm confident that investors who prefer to capitalize on a more attractive risk/reward upside should remain on the sidelines for an improved entry point to add more exposure.
Rating: Downgraded to Hold.
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
