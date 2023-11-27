Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
StoneCo: Brace For Impact (Rating Downgraded)

Nov. 27, 2023 8:30 AM ETStoneCo Ltd. (STNE)8 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • StoneCo Ltd. stock has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 since my September upgrade, delivering a total return of nearly 38% compared to the S&P 500's 4.2% increase.
  • The company's solid third-quarter results showed TPV growth of almost 20% and an adjusted net income increase of 302% YoY.
  • StoneCo's Investor Day Guidance for 2024-27 indicates a 13% CAGR in overall TPV and a 31% CAGR in adjusted net income, but analysts remain lukewarm.
  • I assessed that STNE's "A-" valuation grade suggests a dislocation from its best-in-class "A+" growth grade. Investors shouldn't rush to take profits, as the best is yet to come.
  • Notwithstanding my optimism, I argue why chasing its recent sharp surge is still risky, as investors reacted with over-optimism to STNE's aggressive guidance upgrade.
If it happened online it must be real

PeopleImages

Brazilian leading fintech company StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) investors are enjoying a well-deserved holiday season, as STNE has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since my previous update in September. The level of relative

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
29.92K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

J
Jjww9293
Today, 9:25 AM
Comments (30)
Lol the management has always given the most conservative guidance past 4 quarters. They will deliver their guidance agqin and sp will be north of $30+ by next year
TheMikeBeirne profile picture
TheMikeBeirne
Today, 9:24 AM
Comments (393)
you really think this is going back below 12? based on what catalyst? i’m bullish over 30 here.
sancerrefrankie profile picture
sancerrefrankie
Today, 9:00 AM
Comments (1.56K)
very nice write up again t y @JR Research
BeatingTheJoneses profile picture
BeatingTheJoneses
Today, 8:51 AM
Comments (2.81K)
A market timing rating change and not based on fundamentals or valuation. In other words, the tea leaves say “hold”. They’re still massively undervalued, improving fundamentals, strong execution and secular growth. Buy and if it falls, buy more.
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Today, 10:01 AM
Comments (7.33K)
@BeatingTheJoneses All the best! If it plunges, yes buy more will be apt!
iguana7259 profile picture
iguana7259
Today, 8:39 AM
Comments (176)
let it rip already!

... but good prudent analysis
