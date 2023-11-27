Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
2024: A Rotation Out Of The Magnificent 7

Nov. 27, 2023 7:00 AM ETANF, CLS, CLS:CA, GPS, LPG, MOD1 Comment
Steven Cress profile picture
Steven Cress
SA Quant Strategist

Summary

  • Big Tech wiped out nearly $4T in market value in 2022 but has rallied back strong in 2023, with the Magnificent 7 paving the way.
  • The Mag 7: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta, Alphabet, and Tesla, account for nearly ⅓ of the S&P 500, +44% of the Nasdaq 100, and ~20% of the MSCI World.
  • Despite strong Q3 earnings results, valuations of the Magnificent 7 are severely stretched. Through October, the Mag 7 forward P/E was 29x vs. the S&P 500 at 19x.
  • Using SA’s Quant Rating System, I’ve identified Strong Buy-rated stocks separated from weak stocks using powerful signals to help investors minimize risk and maximize returns.
Big Tech Media

wildpixel

Nearly one-fifth of the global stock market (URTH) and nearly one-third of the S&P 500 accounts for the Magnificent 7: Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Meta (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA), and Tesla (TSLA).

As of

Steven Cress leads Alpha Picks, which selects the two most attractive stocks to buy each month, and also determines when to sell them.

This article was written by

Steven Cress profile picture
Steven Cress
34.03K Followers

Head of Quantitative Strategies at Seeking Alpha.

Data analysis and interpretation have taken center stage in my career. For my purpose, the interpretation of data is the process of making sense of statistics that have been collected, analyzed, and scored. This skill-set has served as a solid foundation for me to identify trends and make transparent predictions in the course of money management. It has also allowed me to develop user-friendly web-based tools that furnish individuals with the indicators and signals to instantly interpret the strength or weakness of a company's value. Importantly, this expertise has helped me build Wall Street trading desks, launch international hedge funds, and construct a SaaS FinTech investment research company.

Prior to my role at Seeking Alpha as the Head of Quantitative Strategies, I founded a Hedge fund and Asset Management company (Cress Capital Management), I was the Head of International Business Development at Northern Trust, and the majority of my career was at Morgan Stanley running a proprietary trading desk.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given that any particular security, portfolio, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The author is not advising you personally concerning the nature, potential, value or suitability of any particular security or other matter. You alone are solely responsible for determining whether any investment, security or strategy, or any product or service, is appropriate or suitable for you based on your investment objectives and personal and financial situation. The author is an employee of Seeking Alpha. Any views or opinions expressed herein may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Comments (1)

G
Gary Meade
Today, 7:20 AM
Comments (209)
The author will benefit from pursuing quality over quantity.
I say this with humility since it is my opinion...
but at some point, one must let the situation reveal itself-as in, if one starts smelling the fuel one is using that is a sign to let off the gas.
