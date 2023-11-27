Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Viasat Has Sky-High Potential

Nov. 27, 2023 12:33 AM ETViasat, Inc. (VSAT)
Great Plains Investment Research profile picture
Great Plains Investment Research
1.9K Followers

Summary

  • Viasat's stock has been beaten down by their recent satellite launch failure, but unique diversification across industries should hold financials fairly steady.
  • Successful launches in 2024 could propel the stock back to historical valuations which would lead to as much as a doubling of the stock price.
  • Room for error is minimal as another failed launch could spell doom for VSAT's future growth prospects.

sattelite navigation concept

Madmaxer/iStock via Getty Images

Viasat Selloff Is Out of This World

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) is a prominent player in the rapidly evolving world of satellite communications and broadband services. Investing in Viasat's stock offers a unique opportunity to tap into

This article was written by

Great Plains Investment Research profile picture
Great Plains Investment Research
1.9K Followers
Great Plains Investment Research strives to deliver the highest quality information and opinions available on stocks within the tech, energy, consumer staples, and industrial industries. We provide coverage on industry leaders & exemplary businesses as well as a speculative picks and general investment thesis from time to time. Our research model is based around finding value in stocks within growing markets & businesses.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VSAT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About VSAT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VSAT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VSAT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.