Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of November 26

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies that have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend-related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflect the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) 1/12 2/15 0.275 0.2825 2.73% 3.45% 58 United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) 12/7 12/20 0.1675 0.17 1.49% 6.08% 10 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Nov 27 (Ex-Div 11/28)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) 12/13 0.14 366.86 0.15% 8 EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) 12/13 0.29 128.45 0.90% 9 TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) 12/13 0.2825 13.63 8.29% 9 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Nov 28 (Ex-Div 11/29)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 12/14 0.247 57.82 5.13% 11 The Allstate Corporation (ALL) 1/2 0.89 136.61 2.61% 13 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) 12/15 0.445 18.95 9.39% 6 Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) 12/29 0.32 33.97 3.77% 11 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) 12/29 0.3375 24.75 5.45% 14 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) 12/29 0.3825 27.19 5.63% 16 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) 12/15 0.55 180.06 1.22% 14 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) 12/15 0.92 99 3.72% 30 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) 12/15 0.26 17.47 5.95% 10 CSX Corporation (CSX) 12/15 0.11 32.64 1.35% 19 Dover Corporation (DOV) 12/15 0.51 139.69 1.46% 68 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) 12/21 0.98 460.11 0.85% 25 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) 12/28 2.75 339.15 3.24% 13 The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) 12/14 2.09 310.7 2.69% 14 Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) 12/15 1.22 300.53 1.62% 16 NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) 12/15 0.2175 35.6 2.44% 38 Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) 12/15 0.41 42.98 3.82% 7 Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) 12/29 0.2 77.15 1.04% 11 QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) 12/14 0.8 127.75 2.50% 21 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) 12/21 0.27 62.86 1.72% 20 RLI Corp. (RLI) 12/20 0.27 137.94 0.78% 48 Stepan Company (SCL) 12/15 0.375 81.91 1.83% 56 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 12/15 0.1225 35.95 4.09% 13 Tennant Company (TNC) 12/15 0.28 88.04 1.27% 52 Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) 12/13 0.26 164.62 0.63% 10 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Nov 29 (Ex-Div 11/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) 12/15 0.4 49.82 3.21% 7 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 12/15 0.55 252.92 0.87% 13 American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) 12/15 0.3 42.14 2.85% 8 AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) 12/15 0.34 51.63 2.63% 11 Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) 12/15 0.27 24.6 4.39% 29 Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 12/15 0.22 17.73 4.96% 12 Ashland Inc. (ASH) 12/15 0.385 79.27 1.94% 14 Atrion Corporation (ATRI) 12/15 2.2 304 2.89% 21 Bank of America Corporation (BAC) 12/29 0.24 29.73 3.23% 10 Baxter International Inc. (BAX) 1/2 0.29 36.02 3.22% 6 Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) 1/5 0.382 120.72 0.32% 13 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) 1/2 0.61 82.51 2.96% 25 Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) 12/15 0.16 46.67 1.37% 5 eBay Inc. (EBAY) 12/15 0.25 41.48 2.41% 5 Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) 12/11 0.25 48.4 2.07% 5 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) 12/15 0.69 118.13 1.17% 29 Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) 12/15 0.23 21.4 4.30% 22 FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (FNCB) 12/15 0.09 6.07 5.93% 7 First Merchants Corporation (FRME) 12/15 0.34 31.04 4.38% 12 Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) 12/15 0.195 57.34 1.36% 7 Genuine Parts Company (GPC) 1/2 0.95 137.4 2.77% 67 Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) 12/15 0.11 14.5 3.03% 7 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) 1/3 0.47 78.15 2.41% 14 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) 12/15 0.55 106.01 2.08% 9 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) 12/15 0.325 47.89 2.71% 12 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) 12/15 0.31 30.62 4.05% 11 ITT Inc. (ITT) 12/29 0.29 109.51 1.06% 11 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) 12/22 0.52 153.8 1.35% 33 WK Kellogg Co (KLG) 12/15 0.56 53.47 4.19% 20 The Coca-Cola Company (KO) 12/15 0.46 58.57 3.14% 61 Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK) 12/15 0.21 18.98 4.43% 19 LCI Industries (LCII) 12/15 1.05 111.9 3.75% 7 LCNB Corp. (LCNB) 12/15 0.22 14.83 5.93% 6 Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 12/29 3.15 452.01 2.79% 20 ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) 12/15 1.47 76.27 3.85% 13 Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN) 12/15 0.2 28.92 2.77% 5 Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) 12/13 0.34 34.97 3.89% 12 McDonald's Corporation (MCD) 12/15 1.67 282.54 2.36% 48 McKesson Corporation (MCK) 1/2 0.62 461.37 0.54% 16 MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) 12/15 0.4275 74.4 2.30% 48 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) 12/29 0.74 462 0.64% 8 MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) 12/15 0.2425 21.7 4.47% 13 M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) 12/29 1.3 125.62 4.14% 7 MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) 12/15 0.17 20.34 3.34% 6 NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 12/15 0.32 36.07 3.55% 11 Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) 12/15 0.28 85.53 1.31% 9 Realty Income Corporation (O) 12/15 0.256 53.91 5.70% 30 Open Text Corporation (OTEX) 12/20 0.25 39.13 2.56% 11 PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 1/5 1.265 169.37 2.99% 51 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) 12/20 0.67 72.65 3.69% 15 Polaris Inc. (PII) 12/15 0.65 90.57 2.87% 28 Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) 12/19 0.273 30.87 3.54% 21 Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) 12/15 0.36 62.14 2.32% 7 Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 12/15 0.18 42.1 1.71% 20 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) 12/15 0.24 55.84 1.72% 7 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) 12/19 0.81 91.41 3.54% 56 Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) 12/15 3.25 1650 0.79% 18 Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) 12/15 0.49 48.3 4.06% 11 UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) 12/15 0.3 110.78 1.08% 11 Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 12/15 0.7 172.01 1.63% 20 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) 12/15 0.14 119.57 0.47% 10 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) 12/15 0.36 196.09 0.73% 11 Click to enlarge

Thursday Nov 30 (Ex-Div 12/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) 12/14 0.86 183.05 1.88% 21 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) 12/19 0.27 50.45 2.14% 55 Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) 12/18 0.2 27.29 2.93% 10 Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) 12/29 0.9 170.65 2.11% 61 Linde plc (LIN) 12/18 1.275 414.22 1.23% 30 NIKE, Inc. (NKE) 1/2 0.37 107.64 1.37% 21 Insperity, Inc. (NSP) 12/18 0.57 113.78 2.00% 13 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) 12/15 0.19 27 2.81% 11 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) 12/12 1.88 547.1 1.37% 14 Click to enlarge

Friday Dec 1 (Ex-Div 12/4)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) 12/15 0.3 41.88 2.87% 22 Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) 12/20 0.25 60.47 1.65% 37 Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) 12/14 0.33 32.85 4.02% 11 H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) 1/4 0.32 47.16 2.71% 8 Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) 12/15 0.245 28.96 3.38% 42 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) 11/30 0.43 14.2% Aflac Incorporated (AFL) 12/1 0.42 2.0% Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) 11/29 0.28 1.6% Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) 11/30 0.45 5.9% Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) 11/30 0.35 0.9% ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) 12/1 0.6775 4.9% American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) 12/1 0.7075 2.1% American States Water Company (AWR) 12/1 0.43 2.1% Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) 12/4 0.47 1.5% Black Hills Corporation (BKH) 12/1 0.625 4.9% Bank of Montreal (BMO) 11/28 1.47 CAD 5.3% BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) 11/30 0.55 3.1% Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN) 11/30 0.3 3.6% Cognex Corporation (CGNX) 12/1 0.075 0.8% Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) 12/1 0.2725 1.1% Chemed Corporation (CHE) 12/4 0.4 0.3% CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) 11/30 0.4875 3.4% CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) 11/30 0.42 4.0% ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) 12/1 0.17 3.5% Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) 11/28 0.57 4.0% ConocoPhillips (COP) 12/1 0.58 2.0% Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) 12/1 0.85 1.2% Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) 11/30 0.2 3.0% Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) 12/1 0.2 0.4% D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) 11/28 0.3 0.9% Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) 12/1 0.14 4.7% Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) 12/1 0.23 3.4% Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) 12/4 0.22 3.0% Entergy Corporation (ETR) 12/1 1.13 4.5% FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (FCFS) 11/30 0.35 1.2% First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) 12/1 0.23 2.9% Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 11/30 0.08 6.5% Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) 11/30 0.08 1.3% Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 11/30 0.02483 2.5% W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) 12/1 1.86 0.9% HNI Corporation (HNI) 12/1 0.32 3.3% Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 12/1 1.08 2.2% HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (HTBI) 11/30 0.11 1.9% Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) 11/28 0.16 2.2% Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) 11/29 0.3 3.9% Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) 12/1 0.16 1.0% IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) 11/30 0.83 3.4% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) 11/28 0.3 3.4% KLA Corporation (KLAC) 12/1 1.45 1.0% The Kroger Co. (KR) 12/1 0.29 2.6% Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 11/30 0.0464 3.8% Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK) 11/29 0.21 4.4% L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) 12/1 1.14 2.4% LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) 11/30 0.14 1.0% Lindsay Corporation (LNN) 11/30 0.35 1.1% Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) 12/1 0.33 0.8% Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) 12/1 0.28 1.1% LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) 12/4 1.25 5.3% Magna International Inc. (MGA) 12/1 0.46 3.4% MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 11/30 1.38 1.0% Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) 12/1 0.325 2.0% Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK) 11/30 0.15 1.8% ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) 12/1 0.65 4.4% Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) 11/28 0.89 3.0% Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 12/4 0.41 5.4% Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) 12/1 1.48 1.4% Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) 12/1 0.88 4.8% Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) 11/30 0.2375 6.7% Phillips 66 (PSX) 12/1 1.05 3.5% Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) 11/28 0.85 2.1% Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) 12/1 1 1.5% Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) 12/1 0.35 1.4% Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) 11/29 0.0266 2.2% The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) 12/1 1.06 3.7% SJW Group (SJW) 12/1 0.38 2.3% Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) 11/30 0.21 1.9% Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) 12/1 0.62 4.1% Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) 11/30 0.05 5.8% TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) 12/1 0.59 1.8% Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) 12/1 0.52 6.5% The Timken Company (TKR) 11/29 0.33 1.8% United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) 11/30 1.62 4.3% Unitil Corporation (UTL) 11/28 0.405 3.2% Visa Inc. (V) 12/1 0.52 0.8% Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) 11/29 0.43 0.8% Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) 11/28 0.285 0.9% WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) 12/1 0.78 3.8% Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) 12/1 0.3071 3.5% Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) 12/1 0.375 0.8% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.