Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of November 26
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies that have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend-related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflect the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Hormel Foods Corporation
|
(HRL)
|
1/12
|
2/15
|
0.275
|
0.2825
|
2.73%
|
3.45%
|
58
|
United Bancorp, Inc.
|
(UBCP)
|
12/7
|
12/20
|
0.1675
|
0.17
|
1.49%
|
6.08%
|
10
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Nov 27 (Ex-Div 11/28)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.
|
(KNSL)
|
12/13
|
0.14
|
366.86
|
0.15%
|
8
|
EnPro Industries, Inc.
|
(NPO)
|
12/13
|
0.29
|
128.45
|
0.90%
|
9
|
TFS Financial Corporation
|
(TFSL)
|
12/13
|
0.2825
|
13.63
|
8.29%
|
9
Tuesday Nov 28 (Ex-Div 11/29)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
(ADC)
|
12/14
|
0.247
|
57.82
|
5.13%
|
11
|
The Allstate Corporation
|
(ALL)
|
1/2
|
0.89
|
136.61
|
2.61%
|
13
|
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc
|
(AY)
|
12/15
|
0.445
|
18.95
|
9.39%
|
6
|
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.
|
(BAM)
|
12/29
|
0.32
|
33.97
|
3.77%
|
11
|
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
|
(BEP)
|
12/29
|
0.3375
|
24.75
|
5.45%
|
14
|
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
|
(BIP)
|
12/29
|
0.3825
|
27.19
|
5.63%
|
16
|
Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
|
(CBOE)
|
12/15
|
0.55
|
180.06
|
1.22%
|
14
|
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
|
(CFR)
|
12/15
|
0.92
|
99
|
3.72%
|
30
|
Central Pacific Financial Corp.
|
(CPF)
|
12/15
|
0.26
|
17.47
|
5.95%
|
10
|
CSX Corporation
|
(CSX)
|
12/15
|
0.11
|
32.64
|
1.35%
|
19
|
Dover Corporation
|
(DOV)
|
12/15
|
0.51
|
139.69
|
1.46%
|
68
|
FactSet Research Systems Inc.
|
(FDS)
|
12/21
|
0.98
|
460.11
|
0.85%
|
25
|
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
(GS)
|
12/28
|
2.75
|
339.15
|
3.24%
|
13
|
The Home Depot, Inc.
|
(HD)
|
12/14
|
2.09
|
310.7
|
2.69%
|
14
|
Hubbell Incorporated
|
(HUBB)
|
12/15
|
1.22
|
300.53
|
1.62%
|
16
|
NACCO Industries, Inc.
|
(NC)
|
12/15
|
0.2175
|
35.6
|
2.44%
|
38
|
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
|
(PFIS)
|
12/15
|
0.41
|
42.98
|
3.82%
|
7
|
Power Integrations, Inc.
|
(POWI)
|
12/29
|
0.2
|
77.15
|
1.04%
|
11
|
QUALCOMM Incorporated
|
(QCOM)
|
12/14
|
0.8
|
127.75
|
2.50%
|
21
|
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated
|
(RBA)
|
12/21
|
0.27
|
62.86
|
1.72%
|
20
|
RLI Corp.
|
(RLI)
|
12/20
|
0.27
|
137.94
|
0.78%
|
48
|
Stepan Company
|
(SCL)
|
12/15
|
0.375
|
81.91
|
1.83%
|
56
|
STAG Industrial, Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
12/15
|
0.1225
|
35.95
|
4.09%
|
13
|
Tennant Company
|
(TNC)
|
12/15
|
0.28
|
88.04
|
1.27%
|
52
|
Tetra Tech, Inc.
|
(TTEK)
|
12/13
|
0.26
|
164.62
|
0.63%
|
10
Wednesday Nov 29 (Ex-Div 11/30)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
|
(AEM)
|
12/15
|
0.4
|
49.82
|
3.21%
|
7
|
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
|
(AJG)
|
12/15
|
0.55
|
252.92
|
0.87%
|
13
|
American National Bankshares Inc.
|
(AMNB)
|
12/15
|
0.3
|
42.14
|
2.85%
|
8
|
AMERISAFE, Inc.
|
(AMSF)
|
12/15
|
0.34
|
51.63
|
2.63%
|
11
|
Arrow Financial Corporation
|
(AROW)
|
12/15
|
0.27
|
24.6
|
4.39%
|
29
|
Associated Banc-Corp
|
(ASB)
|
12/15
|
0.22
|
17.73
|
4.96%
|
12
|
Ashland Inc.
|
(ASH)
|
12/15
|
0.385
|
79.27
|
1.94%
|
14
|
Atrion Corporation
|
(ATRI)
|
12/15
|
2.2
|
304
|
2.89%
|
21
|
Bank of America Corporation
|
(BAC)
|
12/29
|
0.24
|
29.73
|
3.23%
|
10
|
Baxter International Inc.
|
(BAX)
|
1/2
|
0.29
|
36.02
|
3.22%
|
6
|
Churchill Downs Incorporated
|
(CHDN)
|
1/5
|
0.382
|
120.72
|
0.32%
|
13
|
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
|
(CHRW)
|
1/2
|
0.61
|
82.51
|
2.96%
|
25
|
Corteva, Inc.
|
(CTVA)
|
12/15
|
0.16
|
46.67
|
1.37%
|
5
|
eBay Inc.
|
(EBAY)
|
12/15
|
0.25
|
41.48
|
2.41%
|
5
|
Essent Group Ltd.
|
(ESNT)
|
12/11
|
0.25
|
48.4
|
2.07%
|
5
|
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.
|
(EXPD)
|
12/15
|
0.69
|
118.13
|
1.17%
|
29
|
Flowers Foods, Inc.
|
(FLO)
|
12/15
|
0.23
|
21.4
|
4.30%
|
22
|
FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FNCB)
|
12/15
|
0.09
|
6.07
|
5.93%
|
7
|
First Merchants Corporation
|
(FRME)
|
12/15
|
0.34
|
31.04
|
4.38%
|
12
|
Acushnet Holdings Corp.
|
(GOLF)
|
12/15
|
0.195
|
57.34
|
1.36%
|
7
|
Genuine Parts Company
|
(GPC)
|
1/2
|
0.95
|
137.4
|
2.77%
|
67
|
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company
|
(HBB)
|
12/15
|
0.11
|
14.5
|
3.03%
|
7
|
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.
|
(HIG)
|
1/3
|
0.47
|
78.15
|
2.41%
|
14
|
Houlihan Lokey, Inc.
|
(HLI)
|
12/15
|
0.55
|
106.01
|
2.08%
|
9
|
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.
|
(HY)
|
12/15
|
0.325
|
47.89
|
2.71%
|
12
|
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
|
(IPG)
|
12/15
|
0.31
|
30.62
|
4.05%
|
11
|
ITT Inc.
|
(ITT)
|
12/29
|
0.29
|
109.51
|
1.06%
|
11
|
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.
|
(JKHY)
|
12/22
|
0.52
|
153.8
|
1.35%
|
33
|
WK Kellogg Co
|
(KLG)
|
12/15
|
0.56
|
53.47
|
4.19%
|
20
|
The Coca-Cola Company
|
(KO)
|
12/15
|
0.46
|
58.57
|
3.14%
|
61
|
Landmark Bancorp, Inc.
|
(LARK)
|
12/15
|
0.21
|
18.98
|
4.43%
|
19
|
LCI Industries
|
(LCII)
|
12/15
|
1.05
|
111.9
|
3.75%
|
7
|
LCNB Corp.
|
(LCNB)
|
12/15
|
0.22
|
14.83
|
5.93%
|
6
|
Lockheed Martin Corporation
|
(LMT)
|
12/29
|
3.15
|
452.01
|
2.79%
|
20
|
ManpowerGroup Inc.
|
(MAN)
|
12/15
|
1.47
|
76.27
|
3.85%
|
13
|
Middlefield Banc Corp.
|
(MBCN)
|
12/15
|
0.2
|
28.92
|
2.77%
|
5
|
Mercantile Bank Corporation
|
(MBWM)
|
12/13
|
0.34
|
34.97
|
3.89%
|
12
|
McDonald's Corporation
|
(MCD)
|
12/15
|
1.67
|
282.54
|
2.36%
|
48
|
McKesson Corporation
|
(MCK)
|
1/2
|
0.62
|
461.37
|
0.54%
|
16
|
MGE Energy, Inc.
|
(MGEE)
|
12/15
|
0.4275
|
74.4
|
2.30%
|
48
|
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.
|
(MLM)
|
12/29
|
0.74
|
462
|
0.64%
|
8
|
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.
|
(MOFG)
|
12/15
|
0.2425
|
21.7
|
4.47%
|
13
|
M&T Bank Corporation
|
(MTB)
|
12/29
|
1.3
|
125.62
|
4.14%
|
7
|
MVB Financial Corp.
|
(MVBF)
|
12/15
|
0.17
|
20.34
|
3.34%
|
6
|
NBT Bancorp Inc.
|
(NBTB)
|
12/15
|
0.32
|
36.07
|
3.55%
|
11
|
Nelnet, Inc.
|
(NNI)
|
12/15
|
0.28
|
85.53
|
1.31%
|
9
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
12/15
|
0.256
|
53.91
|
5.70%
|
30
|
Open Text Corporation
|
(OTEX)
|
12/20
|
0.25
|
39.13
|
2.56%
|
11
|
PepsiCo, Inc.
|
(PEP)
|
1/5
|
1.265
|
169.37
|
2.99%
|
51
|
Principal Financial Group, Inc.
|
(PFG)
|
12/20
|
0.67
|
72.65
|
3.69%
|
15
|
Polaris Inc.
|
(PII)
|
12/15
|
0.65
|
90.57
|
2.87%
|
28
|
Perrigo Company plc
|
(PRGO)
|
12/19
|
0.273
|
30.87
|
3.54%
|
21
|
Stifel Financial Corp.
|
(SF)
|
12/15
|
0.36
|
62.14
|
2.32%
|
7
|
Silgan Holdings Inc.
|
(SLGN)
|
12/15
|
0.18
|
42.1
|
1.71%
|
20
|
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.
|
(SSNC)
|
12/15
|
0.24
|
55.84
|
1.72%
|
7
|
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
|
(SWK)
|
12/19
|
0.81
|
91.41
|
3.54%
|
56
|
Texas Pacific Land Corporation
|
(TPL)
|
12/15
|
3.25
|
1650
|
0.79%
|
18
|
Tyson Foods, Inc.
|
(TSN)
|
12/15
|
0.49
|
48.3
|
4.06%
|
11
|
UFP Industries, Inc.
|
(UFPI)
|
12/15
|
0.3
|
110.78
|
1.08%
|
11
|
Waste Management, Inc.
|
(WM)
|
12/15
|
0.7
|
172.01
|
1.63%
|
20
|
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.
|
(WMS)
|
12/15
|
0.14
|
119.57
|
0.47%
|
10
|
Watts Water Technologies, Inc.
|
(WTS)
|
12/15
|
0.36
|
196.09
|
0.73%
|
11
Thursday Nov 30 (Ex-Div 12/1)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Analog Devices, Inc.
|
(ADI)
|
12/14
|
0.86
|
183.05
|
1.88%
|
21
|
Commerce Bancshares, Inc.
|
(CBSH)
|
12/19
|
0.27
|
50.45
|
2.14%
|
55
|
Capital City Bank Group, Inc.
|
(CCBG)
|
12/18
|
0.2
|
27.29
|
2.93%
|
10
|
Lancaster Colony Corporation
|
(LANC)
|
12/29
|
0.9
|
170.65
|
2.11%
|
61
|
Linde plc
|
(LIN)
|
12/18
|
1.275
|
414.22
|
1.23%
|
30
|
NIKE, Inc.
|
(NKE)
|
1/2
|
0.37
|
107.64
|
1.37%
|
21
|
Insperity, Inc.
|
(NSP)
|
12/18
|
0.57
|
113.78
|
2.00%
|
13
|
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.
|
(PEBK)
|
12/15
|
0.19
|
27
|
2.81%
|
11
|
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
|
(UNH)
|
12/12
|
1.88
|
547.1
|
1.37%
|
14
Friday Dec 1 (Ex-Div 12/4)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Cass Information Systems, Inc.
|
(CASS)
|
12/15
|
0.3
|
41.88
|
2.87%
|
22
|
Donaldson Company, Inc.
|
(DCI)
|
12/20
|
0.25
|
60.47
|
1.65%
|
37
|
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GBCI)
|
12/14
|
0.33
|
32.85
|
4.02%
|
11
|
H&R Block, Inc.
|
(HRB)
|
1/4
|
0.32
|
47.16
|
2.71%
|
8
|
Old Republic International Corporation
|
(ORI)
|
12/15
|
0.245
|
28.96
|
3.38%
|
42
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(ABR)
|
11/30
|
0.43
|
14.2%
|
Aflac Incorporated
|
(AFL)
|
12/1
|
0.42
|
2.0%
|
Assured Guaranty Ltd.
|
(AGO)
|
11/29
|
0.28
|
1.6%
|
Apartment Income REIT Corp.
|
(AIRC)
|
11/30
|
0.45
|
5.9%
|
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.
|
(AIT)
|
11/30
|
0.35
|
0.9%
|
ALLETE, Inc.
|
(ALE)
|
12/1
|
0.6775
|
4.9%
|
American Water Works Company, Inc.
|
(AWK)
|
12/1
|
0.7075
|
2.1%
|
American States Water Company
|
(AWR)
|
12/1
|
0.43
|
2.1%
|
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation
|
(BAH)
|
12/4
|
0.47
|
1.5%
|
Black Hills Corporation
|
(BKH)
|
12/1
|
0.625
|
4.9%
|
Bank of Montreal
|
(BMO)
|
11/28
|
1.47 CAD
|
5.3%
|
BOK Financial Corporation
|
(BOKF)
|
11/30
|
0.55
|
3.1%
|
Princeton Bancorp, Inc.
|
(BPRN)
|
11/30
|
0.3
|
3.6%
|
Cognex Corporation
|
(CGNX)
|
12/1
|
0.075
|
0.8%
|
Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
|
(CHD)
|
12/1
|
0.2725
|
1.1%
|
Chemed Corporation
|
(CHE)
|
12/4
|
0.4
|
0.3%
|
CMS Energy Corporation
|
(CMS)
|
11/30
|
0.4875
|
3.4%
|
CNA Financial Corporation
|
(CNA)
|
11/30
|
0.42
|
4.0%
|
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.
|
(CNOB)
|
12/1
|
0.17
|
3.5%
|
Cohen & Steers, Inc.
|
(CNS)
|
11/28
|
0.57
|
4.0%
|
ConocoPhillips
|
(COP)
|
12/1
|
0.58
|
2.0%
|
Carlisle Companies Incorporated
|
(CSL)
|
12/1
|
0.85
|
1.2%
|
Coterra Energy Inc.
|
(CTRA)
|
11/30
|
0.2
|
3.0%
|
Curtiss-Wright Corporation
|
(CW)
|
12/1
|
0.2
|
0.4%
|
D.R. Horton, Inc.
|
(DHI)
|
11/28
|
0.3
|
0.9%
|
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.
|
(EBMT)
|
12/1
|
0.14
|
4.7%
|
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc.
|
(EBTC)
|
12/1
|
0.23
|
3.4%
|
Equitable Holdings, Inc.
|
(EQH)
|
12/4
|
0.22
|
3.0%
|
Entergy Corporation
|
(ETR)
|
12/1
|
1.13
|
4.5%
|
FirstCash Holdings, Inc.
|
(FCFS)
|
11/30
|
0.35
|
1.2%
|
First Mid Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FMBH)
|
12/1
|
0.23
|
2.9%
|
Gladstone Investment
|
(GAIN)
|
11/30
|
0.08
|
6.5%
|
Greene County Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GCBC)
|
11/30
|
0.08
|
1.3%
|
Global Water Resources, Inc.
|
(GWRS)
|
11/30
|
0.02483
|
2.5%
|
W.W. Grainger, Inc.
|
(GWW)
|
12/1
|
1.86
|
0.9%
|
HNI Corporation
|
(HNI)
|
12/1
|
0.32
|
3.3%
|
Honeywell International Inc.
|
(HON)
|
12/1
|
1.08
|
2.2%
|
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.
|
(HTBI)
|
11/30
|
0.11
|
1.9%
|
Hilltop Holdings Inc.
|
(HTH)
|
11/28
|
0.16
|
2.2%
|
Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
|
(HTLF)
|
11/29
|
0.3
|
3.9%
|
Hawkins, Inc.
|
(HWKN)
|
12/1
|
0.16
|
1.0%
|
IDACORP, Inc.
|
(IDA)
|
11/30
|
0.83
|
3.4%
|
Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
|
(JEF)
|
11/28
|
0.3
|
3.4%
|
KLA Corporation
|
(KLAC)
|
12/1
|
1.45
|
1.0%
|
The Kroger Co.
|
(KR)
|
12/1
|
0.29
|
2.6%
|
Gladstone Land Corporation
|
(LAND)
|
11/30
|
0.0464
|
3.8%
|
Landmark Bancorp, Inc.
|
(LARK)
|
11/29
|
0.21
|
4.4%
|
L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
|
(LHX)
|
12/1
|
1.14
|
2.4%
|
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
|
(LMAT)
|
11/30
|
0.14
|
1.0%
|
Lindsay Corporation
|
(LNN)
|
11/30
|
0.35
|
1.1%
|
Landstar System, Inc.
|
(LSTR)
|
12/1
|
0.33
|
0.8%
|
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.
|
(LW)
|
12/1
|
0.28
|
1.1%
|
LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
|
(LYB)
|
12/4
|
1.25
|
5.3%
|
Magna International Inc.
|
(MGA)
|
12/1
|
0.46
|
3.4%
|
MSCI Inc.
|
(MSCI)
|
11/30
|
1.38
|
1.0%
|
Middlesex Water Company
|
(MSEX)
|
12/1
|
0.325
|
2.0%
|
Origin Bancorp, Inc.
|
(OBK)
|
11/30
|
0.15
|
1.8%
|
ONE Gas, Inc.
|
(OGS)
|
12/1
|
0.65
|
4.4%
|
Paychex, Inc.
|
(PAYX)
|
11/28
|
0.89
|
3.0%
|
Pfizer Inc.
|
(PFE)
|
12/4
|
0.41
|
5.4%
|
Parker-Hannifin Corporation
|
(PH)
|
12/1
|
1.48
|
1.4%
|
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation
|
(PNW)
|
12/1
|
0.88
|
4.8%
|
Postal Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(PSTL)
|
11/30
|
0.2375
|
6.7%
|
Phillips 66
|
(PSX)
|
12/1
|
1.05
|
3.5%
|
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated
|
(RGA)
|
11/28
|
0.85
|
2.1%
|
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
|
(RS)
|
12/1
|
1
|
1.5%
|
Selective Insurance Group, Inc.
|
(SIGI)
|
12/1
|
0.35
|
1.4%
|
Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
|
(SIRI)
|
11/29
|
0.0266
|
2.2%
|
The J. M. Smucker Company
|
(SJM)
|
12/1
|
1.06
|
3.7%
|
SJW Group
|
(SJW)
|
12/1
|
0.38
|
2.3%
|
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SMBC)
|
11/30
|
0.21
|
1.9%
|
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.
|
(SWX)
|
12/1
|
0.62
|
4.1%
|
Taitron Components Incorporated
|
(TAIT)
|
11/30
|
0.05
|
5.8%
|
TE Connectivity Ltd.
|
(TEL)
|
12/1
|
0.59
|
1.8%
|
Truist Financial Corporation
|
(TFC)
|
12/1
|
0.52
|
6.5%
|
The Timken Company
|
(TKR)
|
11/29
|
0.33
|
1.8%
|
United Parcel Service, Inc.
|
(UPS)
|
11/30
|
1.62
|
4.3%
|
Unitil Corporation
|
(UTL)
|
11/28
|
0.405
|
3.2%
|
Visa Inc.
|
(V)
|
12/1
|
0.52
|
0.8%
|
Vulcan Materials Company
|
(VMC)
|
11/29
|
0.43
|
0.8%
|
Waste Connections, Inc.
|
(WCN)
|
11/28
|
0.285
|
0.9%
|
WEC Energy Group, Inc.
|
(WEC)
|
12/1
|
0.78
|
3.8%
|
Essential Utilities, Inc.
|
(WTRG)
|
12/1
|
0.3071
|
3.5%
|
Zoetis Inc.
|
(ZTS)
|
12/1
|
0.375
|
0.8%
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
