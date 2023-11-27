Lemon_tm

Written by Nick Ackerman.

RTX Corp. (NYSE:RTX) has been struggling this year, with shares off over 20% in 2023. They've been hit by engine recalls in their Pratt & Whitney division that will be a free cash flow headwind for the next couple of years. However, for patient investors who have a longer-term outlook, picking up shares of RTX today makes a lot of sense while it's attractively priced.

We've also been able to utilize writing options to not only enter an original position but, more recently bring in more option premium by writing covered calls. This acted as a way to 'boost' the Q4 dividend as shares also went ex-date during the month of November.

'Boosting The Dividend' With Options

With the passing of the latest weekly options expiration, we have one trade that expired worthless. That was the covered calls we wrote against our RTX position. Thus locking in the premium and freeing us up to write some more covered calls going forward. Shares of RTX remain attractively priced while they deal with the engine recall headwinds.

We originally wrote the calls on October 25, 2023, the day after their last earnings report, which saw shares jump higher. The earnings report was decent, with a beat on both the top and bottom lines. However, helping drive the shares was a $10 billion "accelerated share repurchase program commencing almost immediately." During the duration of this trade, shares did trend higher, pushing upward toward our $85 strike before ultimately faltering lower.

Ycharts

We received a fairly modest $0.25 per share from this contract. Over the course of 30 days, that results in the potential annualized return coming in at 3.57%. Certainly, this is nothing to boast about too loudly, but for what it is worth, it is above the current ~3% dividend yield. Additionally, the latest ex-dividend date fell on November 16, so we received that during this trade, too.

We originally took assignment of shares due to writing puts from a prior 'reload' trade on August 23, 2023; that trade was actually assigned early. On September 12, 2023, when it was set to expire on September 22, 2023. The original trade we sold the August 25, 2023, put at the $81 strike, then closed that trade out and reopened another contract at the $82 strike. As a reminder, shares eventually saw an early assignment because RTX announced updated guidance for free cash flow due to the Pratt & Whitney engine recall.

RTX Corp. (RTX) has taken another substantial hit in terms of the share price. This was on the back of a forecast of even more added pressure on their earnings from the engine recalls from their Pratt & Whitney segment originally announced earlier this year. RTX Updated Guidance Share Price Drop (Seeking Alpha) The new guidance for the free cash flow hit is expected to be $1.5 billion in fiscal 2025. This was up from the $500 million FCF they originally expected, but it was noted that it was still a developing situation. They are also expected to have a pre-tax operating profit impact of $3 to $3.5 billion.

That was the original catalyst that sparked us to write some puts in the first place. It was a developing situation, but I felt that it represented a reasonable risk/reward anyway. In our trio of options writing trades so far, we've now collected $1.30 since late August 2023.

A Look At The Valuation And Fundamentals

As mentioned, we nabbed that $0.59 Q4 dividend as well. Essentially, with the covered call, we turned $0.59 in Q4 to $0.84 in dividend + option premium - with another month to go! Should it have been called away, we would have seen some capital gains locked in by taking shares at $82 and selling at $85. That certainly would have been a fairly acceptable way to exit the position, or we'd always have the option to roll the trade.

That said, I do find the covered calls expiring worthless to be the ideal situation. In fact, the idea here was that there was a less than 20% probability that shares would finish at $85 or higher, meaning that we did anticipate hanging onto these shares. Thus, the more ideal scenario played out as shares remain undervalued, at least according to their historical trading range.

RTX Fair Value Estimate Range (Portfolio Insight)

The company went through a merger in 2020 as United Technologies combined its aerospace business with Raytheon, which is why we get the unusual graph above in 2020.

While they face the headwinds of the engine recalls and the hit that is giving their forecasted free cash flow, they are still looking to generate a boatload of FCF. At least enough to fund their dividend and presumably also implement this accelerated $10 billion buyback.

At the end of the last quarter, they were sitting on nearly $5.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents, while FCF came in at $2.8 billion. For the full year 2023, they upped their FCF guidance to expect $4.8 billion. Based on the last annualized dividend and the 1,448.1 billion in shares outstanding, they would need around $3.418 billion for dividends annually. That would lead to a 71.2% FCF payout ratio. Adjusted EPS is expected to be at $5 at the midpoint, working out to a 47.2% adjusted EPS payout ratio.

The rest of the FCF here could be utilized for more share repurchases, which they've been fairly aggressive during the first nine months already by repurchasing nearly $2.6 billion worth. However, they've also mentioned that the accelerated buyback program would be funded "through a combination of short and long-term debt," but that starting in 2024, deleveraging would begin. They forecasted $7.5 billion for FCF in their 2025 outlook. That puts them on the path of continuing to deleverage with plenty of cash for further dividend boosts and buybacks.

When RTX merged in 2020, that move saw the share count rise, but since then, the share count has been heading lower. Given their accelerated buyback, that shows no sign of slowing down, and we should expect fewer outstanding shares going forward.

Ycharts

Along with organic earnings growth (they reported 12% organic sales during the quarter,) that does mean some EPS growth would be coming from having fewer shares outstanding. Even given the headwinds this company faces, most analysts expect earnings to grow going forward - even if that growth is expected to slow down a bit from where it was the last couple of years.

RTX Earnings Outlook (Seeking Alpha)

Wall Street Analysts have an average price target for shares of $90.41, or just over 13% upside from here.

Average Price Target (Seeking Alpha)

Options Going Forward

This was one that I was looking to 'reload' the trade earlier in the week prior to expiration; however, with some weaker trading in the name early in the week, the option premiums for writing calls just weren't there. Shares are actually higher now than after we wrote the calls originally, but they were in an uptrend when we entered the trade. In the last couple of days, the shares have been rising. If we can keep up that momentum here, writing more covered calls shouldn't be too far behind. Given that I do find shares of RTX attractively valued, I'm more than willing to be patient here, too.

Conclusion

Overall, RTX remains attractively priced with the expectations for strong cash generation and earnings growth as we move forward. The headwinds for this company remain fairly short-term if one can look beyond what is left to this year and next, with FCF growth looking to be material heading into 2025.