Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Chatham Lodging Trust: I Will Be Buying The 8.2% Yielding Preferred Shares

Nov. 27, 2023 10:30 AM ETChatham Lodging Trust (CLDT), CLDT.PR.A1 Comment
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Chatham Lodging Trust's financial performance in Q3 was as expected, with a decline due to tech companies cutting expenses.
  • The company's adjusted FFO and AFFO calculations show that the preferred dividends are well covered.
  • Chatham's balance sheet is healthy, with a low net debt ratio and a cushion of common equity to absorb any shocks.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
MGallery Nest Hotel in La Défense district in Paris

Jean-Luc Ichard/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

I don’t really like hotel REITs as they are quite exposed to fluctuations in travel patterns, but some of the REITs in that sector have issued preferred shares at pretty interesting terms. In July, I had a closer look at Chatham Lodging

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
20.24K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CLDT.PR.A over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

While I don't know if I will initiate a long position within 72 hours, I will go long in the near future.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

BeaBaggage profile picture
BeaBaggage
Today, 11:44 AM
Comments (13.28K)
I have traded $CLDT.PR.A and am out but will put it back on watch; 8.3% yield is nice w a buffer of div protection as you note. The lodging space is always lively and other than a hard recession the pfds often provide good opportunities. I see Choice is still fighting for Wyndham so properties are moving and demand seems to be good for rooms. Bea
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CLDT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on CLDT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CLDT
--
CLDT.PR.A
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.