Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Omeros: Why It Is Worthwhile To Bet On Narsoplimab

Nov. 27, 2023 1:18 AM ETOmeros Corporation (OMER)
Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
108 Followers

Summary

  • Omeros Corporation focuses on small-molecule and antibody drugs for common disorders and rare diseases.
  • The company has prioritized the resubmission of its BLA for Narsoplimab for TA-TMA treatment and is advancing Phase-3 clinical trials for MASP-3 inhibitor OMS906.
  • Narsoplimab holds promise for treating TA-TMA, COVID-19, and Lupus Nephritis but faces competition in the latter two conditions.
  • OMER's valuation is low enough to justify a speculative "buy" rating, given its clear pathway for Narsoplimab's potential FDA approval.

Joven atractivo científico femenino preparación de equipo de laboratorio para pruebas

scanrail/iStock via Getty Images

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Seattle, Washington. OMER focuses on various small-molecule and antibody drugs to meet medical needs for common disorders and rare diseases. In 2021, OMER sold its Omidria ophthalmic product franchise

This article was written by

Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
108 Followers
My name is Myriam Hernandez Alvarez. I received the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering degree from the Escuela Politecnica Nacional, Quito, Ecuador, the M.Sc. degree in computer science from Ohio University, Athens, OH, USA, a graduate degree in Business Management from Universidad Andina Simon Bolivar, Quito, Ecuador, and the Ph.D. degree in computer applications from the University of Alicante, Spain.Disclosure: I collaborate professionally with Edgar Torres H, who is also an author on Seeking Alpha. Our analyses are conducted independently, and we adhere to Seeking Alpha's Shared Association Guidelines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About OMER

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OMER

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OMER
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.