Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bain Capital Specialty Finance: I Was Wrong About This 11% Yielding BDC

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
9.92K Followers

Summary

  • Bain Capital Specialty Finance performed better than expected, leading to a lower discount to net asset value.
  • The company has benefited from higher net investment income and debt yields in a rising-rate environment, resulting in dividend increases.
  • The improved dividend coverage and attractive risk/reward relationship prompt a change in stock classification from Sell to Buy.

Business development concept. Finding solution to growth.

tadamichi/iStock via Getty Images

Against my expectations from last year, business development company Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) performed better than expected, which has led to the BDC’s stock sell for a lower discount to net asset value.

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
9.92K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BCSF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BCSF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BCSF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BCSF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.