$100 U.S. banknotes in the background. Kativ

It's been said at least a million times, but it bears repeating: In investing, there are no guarantees. Many of the most dominant companies of yesteryear are no longer in business or a shell of their former selves. One just needs to take a look at the likes of V.F. Corporation (VFC) or Lumen Technologies (LUMN) to empirically verify this argument.

And just as we all pass from this earth, so do all companies eventually. No matter how "sure" an investment may seem, the fundamentals and facts will change over time. This is why besides an insistence upon quality and valuation, my Dividend Kings colleagues and I believe in proper risk management.

That's just a more sophisticated way of saying diversification. At no point should you ever invest more than you reasonably feel comfortable doing so in any one company or industry.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) is the sixth largest position in my dividend stock portfolio. But true to form, the company only accounts for 2.4% of my dividend income from individual stock holdings. I like this holding around 2% of my individual stock holding dividend income, so I won't be going too much more overweight in it.

But for those who maybe don't have as much in Altria as they would ultimately like, I believe the stock is a strong buy right now. For the first time since August, let's revisit Altria's fundamentals and valuation to understand why I still like it.

DK Zen Research Terminal

Altria's 9.5% dividend yield remains exceptionally generous compared to the 4.5% rate that 10-year U.S. treasury bonds are currently offering. As it currently stands, the company's dividend also isn't characteristic of a yield trap. Altria is a slowly growing business with an EPS payout ratio of 77%. This is just below the 85% that credit rating agencies consider safe for the tobacco industry.

Thanks to its immense profitability and cash flow, Altria currently enjoys a BBB credit rating from S&P. That implies the risk of bankruptcy through 2053 is 7.5%.

Due to these variables, Dividend Kings estimates that the risk of a dividend cut in a very bad recession is just 1%. In other words, you can sleep well at night owning a right-sized position of Altria if your primary near-term objective is income generation.

DK Zen Research Terminal

Levels of pessimism surrounding Altria have not been this high in roughly a quarter century. But for those patient enough to collect fat dividend checks and wait for the company to presumably prove the market wrong again, the stock looks attractive right now.

This is because based on historical dividend yield and P/E ratio, Altria is 33% discounted at its current $41 share price (as of November 24, 2023) relative to its $61 fair value estimate. If Altria Group can revert to fair value and grow as credit rating agencies, bond investors, and analysts expect, these are the 10-year returns investors could be set to generate from here:

9.5% yield + 3.6% annual earnings growth consensus + 4% annual valuation multiple expansion = 17.1% annual total return potential or a cumulative 385% total return versus the 9% annual total return potential or 137% cumulative total return of the S&P 500 (SP500).

A Turnaround Can And Must Happen

Altria Q3 2023 Earnings Press Release

Altria's third quarter ended September 30 was notable, but for the wrong reason. The company's revenue net of excise taxes fell 2.5% year-over-year to $5.3 billion during the quarter. As Dividend Sensei noted earlier this month, this was the first time in history that it has happened, not counting spinoffs or extraordinary circumstances like the COVID-19 pandemic or the sale of its wine business in 2021.

The company's smokeable products segment revenue net of excise taxes dipped 3.7% over the year-ago period to $4.6 billion in the third quarter. Diminishing industry volumes were further exacerbated by unfavorable impacts on the disposable income of its consumers, a growing illegal e-vapor products market, trade inventory movements, and calendar differences. Adjusting for these factors, domestic cigarette shipment volumes declined by 10%. Even price increases weren't enough to make up for these volume declines.

Altria's oral tobacco products segment revenue net of excise taxes edged 2.7% higher year-over-year to $657 million for the third quarter. This segment experienced a more manageable 2.5% shipment volume decrease, adjusting for the aforementioned factors. Higher prices more than made up for these lower volumes.

Altria's tight cost control slightly compensated for its contraction in revenue net of excise taxes. This brought the company's non-GAAP net margin up by 60 basis points to 43.1% during the third quarter. Coupled with a lower share count resulting from share repurchases, Altria's adjusted diluted EPS was flat at $1.28 in the quarter.

There is a bright spot for the company on the horizon, however. Altria plans on leveraging its size and influence with convenience stores to expand recently acquired reduced-risk products company NJOY Holdings. According to Altria, NJOY's market share is currently around 3%.

I don't think it's realistic to capture share from British American Tobacco's (BTI) established leader base. But with about a quarter of the market very fragmented with smaller competitors, there is an opportunity for Altria to gain share from those competitors. NJOY's pod-based e-vapor product is available in just 33,000 U.S. retail stores. Altria thinks that by lobbying an additional 70,000 U.S. retail stores beyond where the product is sold in its initial expansion phase, brand awareness will grow.

This is why the company thinks this acquisition could be accretive to cash flow in 2025 and adjusted diluted EPS in 2026. It also explains how even after very modest earnings growth this year, FactSet Research believes Altria will grow earnings by 3.6% annually long term.

Altria Is A Printing Press

Uncertainty on whether Altria can successfully pivot aside, the company remains a free cash flow monster.

Through the first nine months of 2023, the company generated $5.9 billion in free cash flow. That means Altria converted 37.9% of its revenue net of excise taxes into cold, hard free cash flow. Compared to the $5 billion in dividends paid so far for the year, that equates to an 85.2% free cash flow payout ratio (pages 9-10 of 83 of Altria 10-Q filing).

Risks To Consider

Altria has proven itself as an incredible business, but it has risks investors must grapple with before buying.

Whether Altria can succeed with its RRP mix in a fashion similar to its once sister company Philip Morris International (PM) and BTI remains to be seen. But after years of failed acquisitions and fiddling around, I believe Altria is beginning to take steps in the right direction to build a strong RRP mix.

Perhaps this time truly will be different for the company. If volume declines accelerate and/or pricing power is close to being stretched to the limit, the bears could be right after decades of being wrong - - a true boy who cried wolf tale. Overall, the company has some time to be patient and do everything in its power to right the ship. But make no mistake about it, Altria is in a race against time to either adapt to the future or fade away into the ash heap of history. Only time will tell which direction things go.

Summary: Altria Is Still A Great Business, But Don't Pledge Your Allegiance To It

FAST Graphs, FactSet FAST Graphs, FactSet

Many of us pledge allegiance to our faith, our family, and our country. But in investing, there is no room for undying loyalty to an investment.

As it stands, I remain convinced that Altria will pull through and fundamentals will remain largely intact in the grand scheme of things. However, I more cautiously hold this belief than I did in the past.

The valuation is what seals the deal for me, though. Even conservatively assuming that Altria never reverts to its historical P/E ratio of 14, you can see above that a huge upside could lie ahead if/when market sentiment improves a bit. This is because Altria is currently priced at just an 8.3 P/E ratio. Factoring in mean reversion to its five-year P/E ratio of 9.7, the stock could deliver 48% cumulative total returns through 2025. For context, that is almost triple the 18% cumulative total returns expected from the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) for that time.

If Altria continues to bungle efforts to position itself for the future as it has in recent years, I will change my stance. But only when that time potentially comes will I downgrade the stock. That's why I remain optimistic enough to rate shares a strong buy for investors with the tolerance and room to add to their weighting in Altria for now.