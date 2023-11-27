Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Altria: Don't Give Up On This 10%-Yielding Dividend Aristocrat Yet

Nov. 27, 2023
Summary

  • Dividend Aristocrats are very much an important part of my portfolio. However, history is filled with once-revered dividend companies that have fallen from grace.
  • Altria Group's acceleration in volume declines raises legitimate concerns, though there is still reason for cautious optimism.
  • The company's massive yield is easily covered by its slowly growing earnings and free cash flow.
  • MO is heavily discounted relative to its historical fair value.
  • The stock's fundamentals justify returns through 2025 that could nearly 3x the S&P, and 10-year cumulative total returns could also almost triple the market.

It's been said at least a million times, but it bears repeating: In investing, there are no guarantees. Many of the most dominant companies of yesteryear are no longer in business or a shell of their former

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO, BTI, PM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

G
G1949
Today, 2:38 AM
Comments (1.78K)
Mo is a dividend king.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

