Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Newmont Corporation: Newcrest Welcome Aboard

Nov. 27, 2023 2:11 AM ETNEM, NGT:CA, GOLD, AEM, KGC, PAAS
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.64K Followers

Summary

  • Newmont Corporation announced its third-quarter 2023 earnings, which were lower than expected.
  • The acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited by Newmont is expected to be a game changer for both companies.
  • Newmont's production was affected by the temporary closure of the Peñasquito mine in Mexico and weak production in other regions.

Golden Nugget

studiocasper

Introduction

On October 26, 2023, Denver-based Newmont Corporation (NEM) announced its third-quarter 2023 earnings. This article updates the one I wrote on July 27, 2023. I have been following NEM on Seeking Alpha since December 2014, and I am currently

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.64K Followers
Fun Trading is a retired engineer and independent investor. In addition to writing on investing in all aspects of gold, oil, and gas, he runs his own portfolio..

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEM, NEM, GOLD, PAAS, KGC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I trade short-term NEM and own a long-term position.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NEM--
Newmont Corporation
NGT:CA--
Newmont Corporation
GOLD--
Barrick Gold Corporation
AEM--
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
KGC--
Kinross Gold Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.