Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SQM: Oversupply Is Good - EV Parity Nears

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.85K Followers

Summary

  • SQM faces uncertain near-term prospects, with the weak EV sales and surplus in lithium supply triggering headwinds to its top and bottom line performance.
  • With no conclusion to the nationalization negotiation with CODELCO, the producer's 2030 prospects remain mixed after all.
  • Despite the challenges, SQM's expertise in Chile, consistent contribution to the government's treasury, and the importance of lithium in the electrification progress through the next decade support a Buy rating.
  • The correction in lithium spot prices may lower EV costs and boost adoption as the macroeconomic outlook improves, making SQM a favorable long-term investment.
  • Its dividend investment thesis remains robust, with the consensus still estimating FY2024 payout per share of $4.55, implying a forward yield of 8.9%.
Asians of other ethnic groups giving the thumbs up

Yoshiyoshi Hirokawa

We previously covered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) in August 2023, discussing its mixed prospects as the lithium spot prices decline, with the management likely having to relinquish 51% of ownership to CODELCO by the expiry of its contracts

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.85K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SQM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SQM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SQM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.