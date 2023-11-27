Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BMW Is Remarkably Undervalued

Summary

  • BMW is benefiting from strong demand for electric vehicles, leading to all-time high operating margins.
  • The company has more than doubled its sales of electric vehicles in each of the past two years and expects further growth in the future.
  • BMWYY is trading at a cheap valuation and offers an attractive dividend yield, making it an attractive investment for patient investors.

I have always followed the advice of Warren Buffett to avoid the stocks of vehicle manufacturers due to the cut-throat competition in the automotive industry and the excessive amounts the manufacturers need to spend year after year just to

This article was written by

Aristofanis Papadatos profile picture
Aristofanis Papadatos
8.45K Followers
I am a chemical engineer with a MS in Food Technology and Economics. I am also the author of 2 mathematics books ("Arithmetic calculations without a calculator" and "Word Problems") and perform almost all the calculations in my mind, without a calculator, making it easier to make immediate investing decisions among many alternatives. I invest applying fundamental and technical analysis and mainly use options as a tool for both investing and trading. I have nearly achieved my goal of early retirement, at the age of 45. In my spare time, I follow Warren Buffett's principle: "Some men read playboy. I read financial statements".

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

J
J. Liddle
Today, 2:50 AM
Comments (10)
Good insights, especially on their debt load: I had not appreciated that point.

With BMW indeed the risk of a global recession. Cyclical stocks often look cheapest in P/E terms at the top of the cycle when they are their most expensive…

I do like them a lot more than American legacy auto makers and more than Volkswagen… maybe you want to write an article on Mercedes as well…? I would be interested in that. :-)
