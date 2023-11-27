Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

InMode: Why It's Now The Best Time To Buy

Nov. 27, 2023 2:00 PM ETInMode Ltd. (INMD)1 Comment
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • InMode Ltd. investors experienced a collapse in October 2023 as INMD fell to a three-year low.
  • I assessed that buyers have returned in November, potentially helping INMD to form a pivotal long-term bottom.
  • InMode's best-in-class profitability and attractive valuation support the constructive buying sentiments.
  • I argue why I've put INMD into my personal watchlist, as the current levels have excited me again, given its recent capitulation.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ultimate Growth Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Businessman

D-Keine

There shouldn't be any doubt that my previous bullish thesis on InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) failed to pan out, as buyers abandoned the stock and rushed out after it broke down below the critical $30 support zone in early

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
29.94K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in INMD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

k
kevn1111
Today, 2:27 PM
Comments (11.4K)
The real question is can investors believe mgmt. Said on track, then whammy. Said it was now seasonality. Won’t know till later. So trust and credibility were significantly reduced.

Mgmt doesn’t understand buybacks in its simplistic form. That doesn’t instill trust.

It is easy when business is crushing it. Hides deficiencies. So while I think it is undervalued, the ceiling for me has been reduced unless mgmt can be trusted and truly manage business effectively, inclusive of buybacks. If they don’t see value in their own company, how will they ever find an acquisition and monetize their excess cash.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About INMD

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INMD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INMD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.