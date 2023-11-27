SweetBunFactory

Investment thesis

I initiate my coverage of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) stock with a “Buy” rating as the company stands as a formidable leader in the semiconductor equipment manufacturing sector, particularly in semiconductor process control. With a dominant market share of over 50%, the company's technological prowess and extensive product portfolio position it as a key player in an industry crucial for the production of high-performance semiconductors.

The growth prospects for KLA appear promising, driven by the increasing importance of its products in the evolving semiconductor landscape. As the industry advances to smaller nodes, KLA's advanced metrology tools play a pivotal role in addressing the challenges associated with maintaining high yields and controlling critical dimensions. Projections indicate substantial growth for KLA, with a significant portion expected to come from leading-edge wafer manufacturing and the adoption of new technologies in high-volume manufacturing.

However, while the company demonstrates robust revenue diversification and resilience, its exposure to China introduces a level of risk. The ongoing geopolitical tensions and export restrictions present challenges, emphasizing the need for investors to carefully monitor these dynamics.

In terms of financial health, KLA exhibits impressive profitability with industry-leading margins, a strong balance sheet, and a commitment to returning value to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Also, despite the current downcycle in the semiconductor industry, KLA's Q1 performance surpassed expectations, showcasing its resilience and competitive positioning.

Looking ahead, the company anticipates stabilizing demand and remains optimistic about its relative outperformance within the semiconductor equipment industry. While uncertainties persist in the broader industry, KLA's specific product offering and focus on technology development position it favorably.

In the end, despite the geopolitical risks and the current premium valuation, KLA emerges as a compelling long-term investment, with a projected target price indicating substantial potential returns for investors.

KLA Corporation – Everything you need to know

KLA Corporation is a leading semiconductor equipment manufacturer primarily operating in the semiconductor process control market. The company is a significant player in the semiconductor manufacturing industry, and its machines play a crucial role in the overall semiconductor fabrication process. Investors must first understand that the semiconductor manufacturing process is highly complicated and detailed, with no margin for error.

Therefore, KLA primarily focuses on developing and implementing technologies and tools to monitor and optimize the manufacturing processes involved in semiconductor production. The goal is to enhance production yield, reduce defects, and improve overall efficiency in semiconductor manufacturing.

The semiconductor process control market accounts for slightly over 10% of the entire semiconductor equipment market. Within this industry, KLA holds a demanding market share estimated to be over 50%, according to Gartner. This puts it ahead of competitors like Applied Materials, Hitachi, and ASML.

KLA's market share edge (KLA Corporation)

This is driven by the company’s technological and R&D dominance and its large breadth of products. The company provides a comprehensive suite of products that cover various stages of the semiconductor manufacturing process, including metrology systems, inspection tools, and process control software. Having a broad product portfolio allows KLA to offer integrated solutions that meet the diverse needs of semiconductor manufacturers, allowing it to stay ahead of the competition.

Its systems address a range of manufacturing applications and sections, including verification of design manufacturability, new process characterization, and high-volume manufacturing process monitoring. This includes the precise measurement of pattern dimensions, film thicknesses, layer-to-layer alignment, pattern placement, surface topography, and electro-optical properties, to name a few.

To put it more understandably and without going too much into detail (which most investors won’t care about), it provides a range of products and services to help semiconductor manufacturers monitor and control various aspects of the semiconductor manufacturing process to improve yield and efficiency by giving them tight control of their processes and by identifying issues in time. This means KLA’s products contribute to the precision, quality, and efficiency of semiconductor manufacturing by providing tools for accurate measurement, defect detection, and process control. These capabilities are essential for producing high-performance and reliable semiconductor products and these are growing in importance.

The optimization capabilities resulting from KLA equipment are crucial for achieving consistent and high-quality results, reducing production costs, and increasing efficiency. As a result and due to the company’s importance in the semiconductor industry, it is a beneficiary of the growth of the semiconductor industry as a whole and the foundry industry in particular, projected to grow at a 12% and 7.5% CAGR, respectively.

As demand for semiconductors grows and production capacity grows with it, obviously, demand for KLA’s equipment will grow as well – more semiconductor production requires more process control equipment. This in itself should already drive very respectable growth for KLA.

Semiconductor industry growth (KLA Corporation)

Meanwhile, driving additional growth for KLA, which should allow it to outperform the foundry industry to which it sells its products, is the development of smaller nodes, which lead to challenges related to maintaining high yields and controlling critical dimensions, making KLA’s equipment even more important.

As semiconductor technology advances to smaller nodes (e.g. 7nm, 5nm, and below), the challenges related to maintaining high yields and controlling critical dimensions become more complex. KLA's advanced metrology tools are designed to address the specific challenges associated with these advanced technology nodes, giving it a competitive edge in addressing the challenges associated with increasingly complex semiconductor designs. Simply put, manufacturing lines of these smaller nodes more often need KLA (or equivalent) equipment and in more significant quantities.

As a result, according to the 2022 investor day from KLA, 45% of growth through 2026 is projected to come from this new leading-edge wafer manufacturing. Meanwhile, about 20% of KLA’s growth through 2026 is expected to come from customers using new technologies to accelerate transitions to high-volume manufacturing, which will maximize new product introductions and service solution uptime for KLA.

Overall, the growth outlook for KLA is looking really good, with semiconductor manufacturing developing in its favor, with its products increasing in importance, and semiconductor manufacturing and demand expected to keep growing strongly. Therefore, management aims to expand its WFE market share from a low 6% in 2021 to over 7.25% by 2026 and grow revenue in the 9-11% range, outpacing the foundry industry. I believe these goals by management are realistic and that growth, especially after the current downcycle, should come in at the high end of this range.

Excellent revenue diversification, China risks, and growth in service revenues

While growth is already looking very good for KLA over the next few years and probably beyond, the company also has a very well-diversified revenue stream, helping it reduce risks and boost revenue resilience.

This is highlighted by its growth rates over the years. Despite operating in the highly cyclical semiconductor industry, KLA has shown resilience over much of the last decade, only reporting a YoY revenue decline in 7 out of 40 quarters over the last decade, with the most significant decline being just 12%. This means the revenue decline in downcycles is very limited and short-lived, and with the growth in upcycles being much stronger, the company has grown revenue at a CAGR of close to 14% over the last ten years.

YoY growth by quarter (Macrotrends)

Regarding geographical exposure, the company looks excellent in its revenue diversification, with no single region accounting for over 30% of sales as of the most recent fiscal year. In fiscal FY23, China accounted for the largest share of sales at 27%, closely followed by Taiwan at 24% and Korea at 18%. Of course, it does not come as a surprise to see that the Asian continent accounts for 73% of the company’s sales since this is where most semiconductor manufacturing is today. The continent still accounts for over 70% of global semiconductor manufacturing, with giants such as Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) and TSMC (TSM) primarily located in these regions (Meanwhile, the US, Europe, and Japan account for just 27% of FY23 sales.)

KLA revenue by region (Statista)

Therefore, KLA’s significant exposure to Asia is inevitable. However, this does increase the risks involved, mainly as this gives the company a lot of exposure and sensitivity toward the Chinese export restrictions coming from the US, which are intensifying almost every month at this point, and the remaining threat of China invading Taiwan. With China and Taiwan accounting for over 50% of FY23 sales, the company has an above-average risk profile, which investors need to consider.

In recent months, U.S. Sanctions on China continued to intensify, with Nvidia (NVDA) stating that it expects recently introduced restrictions to heavily impact its Chinese revenue, and ASML (ASML) also expects revenue from China to fall significantly from the start of 2024 onward as a result of these restrictions. In the end, the US government’s objective with these rules is to limit China's access to advanced semiconductors to limit advancements in AI and advanced computing.

So far, KLA has seen a limited impact from export restrictions, with its equipment not being directly used to produce advanced semiconductors like ASML’s EUV and DUV equipment. However, as we discussed before, the company’s equipment is growing in importance as semiconductors advance. At some point, we could also see the US government introduce export restrictions for KLA’s most advanced equipment.

As a result of recent export restrictions and the fear of more incoming, Chinese customers have been working hard on securing as much equipment as possible as quickly as possible. This supported KLA’s strong performance in Q1, which I will get to in a bit, as demand from China was able to backfill some of the lesser demand coming from other regions like Korea and Taiwan. As a result, China’s percentage of revenue for KLA grew to 43%. Management expects this to drop somewhat in Q4 but expects these levels to remain elevated due to these dynamics.

For now, the exposure to China has yet to lead to significant issues. Still, it does meaningfully increase the risk profile, which investors need to keep in mind when considering investing in KLA and calculating a fair value.

Regarding end customers, KLA is also looking less attractive but not more so than many of its semiconductor equipment peers. Those investing in this area will have to accept that companies like KLA have a limited customer base due to the semiconductor foundry industry being dominated by a few, particularly by TSMC and Samsung, which together most likely account for around 30% of KLA’s FY23 revenue. On one hand, this makes the company quite dependent on a number of key customers.

However, on the other hand, I am not overly worried by this as I would be with a company in any other industry due to the attributes of the semiconductor industry. In the end, demand for semiconductors is growing, which will result in growth in production capacity in one way or another. Whoever produces these chips, be it Samsung, TSMC, or any newcomer, KLA only depends on the industry's health and not its end customers. Assuming TSMC faces production issues and loses share, another KLA customer, with KLA servicing pretty much the entire industry, will pick up this demand and order KLA equipment accordingly. Therefore, KLA does not need to worry as much about the health of particular end customers but more about the industry, and as discussed earlier, this looks terrific.

KLA’s revenue stream is also excellently diversified in terms of end products, with Wafer Inspection machines, the company’s largest product segment, accounting for just 41% of FY23 revenue. Wafer inspection systems are designed to identify and analyze defects on semiconductor wafers. These defects can include particles, pattern deviations, and other anomalies that may impact the functionality and reliability of the integrated circuits. Early detection of defects allows manufacturers to take corrective actions and improve yield.

KLA revenue by product (Statista)

Furthermore, patterning equipment is the company’s second-largest product in terms of sales, accounting for 27% of revenue. Overall, these two product segments account for 89% of product revenue, with service revenues accounting for the remaining 20% as this segment has been growing rapidly in recent years at a CAGR of close to 13%.

This strong growth makes a lot of sense. As the company gets more of its machines operational for customers, they regularly need to be serviced by KLA in one way or another (spare parts and the like). This means that as it grows its active machines, which it is doing, service revenues grow even faster, creating a powerful growth engine to boost revenue growth in addition to earlier discussed drivers.

Over 75% of service revenues are subscription-based, creating a valuable recurring revenue stream, and the company reports an impressive 95% renewal rate as customers know the value of these services. Meanwhile, KLA also sees more customers opt for extensive service contracts. This is fueled by these systems' increasing complexity and growing importance, as discussed earlier. As of the 2022 Investor Day, KLA is servicing equipment in over 4,000 customer facilities.

Furthermore, with KLA equipment having incredible longevity, as highlighted by the fact that over 50% of the installed base is over 18 years old, every single machine sold presents incredible service revenue potential for many years, also keeping the company relevant. As a result, service revenues should outpace revenue growth and increase as a percentage of total revenue over time, driving growth and, in addition, making the company’s total revenue even more resilient due to it being subscription-based.

Overall, I view the company’s current revenue diversification and resilience as excellent and ahead of many peers in terms of de-risking it. Yes, the exposure to China is a reason for concern and something that investors need to keep a close eye on as more semiconductor equipment export restrictions could jeopardize a quarter of the company’s revenue that can’t just be replaced in a heartbeat as the likes of Nvidia and ASML are able to do.

However, this should not mean investors have to neglect the positives here, with the company showing great diversification by end product and having the resilience and growing importance of the service segment to further de-risk its revenue stream, making it less sensitive to economic impacts. In my eyes, this makes the company a favorable long-term investment.

KLA continues to outperform the underlying industry in Q1

KLA released its fiscal Q1 FY24 earnings on October 25 and beat the Wall Street consensus on both the top and bottom lines. The company reported revenue of $2.4 billion, which sat at the upper end of the guidance range from management but was still down 12% YoY and up 2% sequentially. However, while this might not sound great, it is still far better than what we have seen from many peers in the semiconductor equipment market, with Lam Research (LRCX), for example, reporting a YoY revenue decline of 31.4%.

The semiconductor industry is going through a downcycle, facing depressed demand, and this leads to semiconductor foundry leaders like Samsung and TSMC lowering their capex levels to preserve margins and avoid overproduction. For reference, TSMC’s Q3 revenue was down 14.6% YoY in Q3 and lowered its capex guidance to the low end of its guided range, with this expected to be flat in 2024.

From this perspective, KLA is not performing all that poorly as it continues to outperform the underlying industry, driven by the strength and relevance of its process control portfolio. This is further supported by customer investment in R&D for technology advancement and transition, which proves to be more resilient to market pressures on a relative basis, an area to which KLA has excellent exposure. As a result, the overall business environment for KLA remains relatively stable and it continues to see relative strength, making it less sensitive to the economic cycle. This is what management said regarding this:

KLA is also uniquely exposed to wafer and reticle infrastructure investments that are contributing to our relative outperformance in calendar 2023. Our business continues to stabilize and the long-term secular trends driving semiconductor industry demand and investments in WFE remain intact and are compelling.

By end product, the company’s Wafer inspection segment, the company’s largest one (42%), actually showed a relatively strong performance in Q1, with revenue down just 8% YoY and up 6% sequentially. Meanwhile, we can’t say the same about patterning equipment, which was down 26% YoY and 7% sequentially.

Fiscal Q1 data (KLA Corporation)

The bright spot in Q1 continued to be the services segment, which now accounts for 23% of 1Q24 revenue, as this one continues to be largely insulated from the cyclical slowdown. In the end, lower capex spending from foundry customers due to the lower demand impacts the amount these customers spend on new equipment, but existing equipment still needs to be serviced, no matter what. As a result, service revenues were still up 6% YoY to $560 million, only slowing down slightly and offsetting some of the equipment sales weakness.

As a result, the company continues to show great resilience in terms of top-line growth and delivered a very respectable financial performance in its fiscal Q1, demonstrating its excellent competitive positioning.

KLA manages to essentially maintain margins despite significant headwinds

In terms of profitability, the company is also ahead of many of its peers as margins are truly industry-leading. The company consistently reports a gross margin in the low to mid 60% range, far ahead of peers Lam Research and Applied Materials (AMAT), to name a few. In fact, all margins are ranked in the top 5 compared to 30 peers.

KLA margin development (KLA Corporation)

Q1 was no different, with KLA reporting a gross margin of 62.4%, above management’s guidance but nevertheless down 100 basis points YoY. This is no surprise as the company is dealing with a revenue contraction, which leads to lower margins across the board. Still, a margin decline of just 100 basis points is far from bad and is far better than many of its semiconductor peers. It still sits comfortably above the 60% mark.

The operating margin also held up relatively well in Q1. Here, the impact of the top-line decline was more significant as this is down 390 basis points YoY, primarily due to operating expenses remaining flat at $534 million. This led to an operating margin of 40.2%, still above the 40% mark. The company has shown substantial operating margin expansion over the last decade, consistently reporting this above 40% in recent years.

Moreover, management continues to see enough room for further margin expansion in upcoming years, driven by strong revenue growth, stronger cost leverage, and the higher-margin service segment outgrowing other segments. Therefore, the margin outlook is strong as well. Management targets to keep consistently improving margins, aiming to grow EPS at 1.5x revenue, which is optimistic, to say the least, especially as management targets to grow revenue in the high-single to low-double digits as well. Do note that EPS will also be driven by consistent share repurchases.

Moving back to the Q1 results, we can see that net income was $786 million, resulting in an EPS of $5.74, above management’s guidance but still down 18.7% YoY as a result of near-term headwinds. However, this should rebound strongly as top-line growth stabilizes and accelerates. Meanwhile, the company reported a Q1 FCF of $816 million, bringing the TTM total to $3.2 billion, up 3% YoY. This represents a Q1 FCF margin of 34%, which is excellent as well.

This meant KLA ended the quarter with $3.35 billion in total cash on the balance sheet and a debt position of $5.95 billion. Management has consistently maintained a strong balance sheet and has set the target to keep its cash on the balance sheet between a healthy $2.5 billion to $3 billion, leaving it with healthy cash reserves at all times and a leverage ratio of between 1.5x and 2x. The cash position is currently slightly above management’s guided range, giving it plenty of liquidity in the case of a prolonged industry slowdown with depressed cash flows.

Meanwhile, the company is committed to returning the remainder of its cash flows to shareholders through repurchases and a growing dividend. Over the past 12 months, total capital returns were $2.4 billion, including $1.7 billion in share repurchases and $726 million in dividends, well covered by FCF.

The dividend currently yields 1.05% based on a payout ratio of just 22%, indicating the dividend is well covered and should not be at risk. Yes, the yield is not overly generous, but what can we expect from a growth stock, really? In addition, the dividend is much more attractive in terms of growth as KLA has grown its dividend at a CAGR of 15% between 2006 and 2022, has grown at a 13.5% CAGR over the last five years, and KLA has grown it for 14 straight years now. The most recent increase was 12%.

Therefore, I find the dividend quite attractive for dividend growth investors, considering management’s commitment to growing the dividend, its strong track record, and the strong EPS growth outlook.

Moreover, in addition to a solid and growing dividend, management consistently buys back its shares with the remaining cash. As a result, the outstanding shares have decreased by 12% over the last five years, meaningfully boosting EPS growth. Meanwhile, the company still has $3.5 billion in authorization outstanding and is committed to keep retiring shares in order to boost EPS growth and shareholder returns.

KLA outstanding shares period 2010 to 2022 (Macrotrends)

Overall, I believe it is safe to say that the company is in excellent financial health and, driven by continued margin expansion, should grow EPS at a CAGR in a range of 12-16%. Meanwhile, investors benefit from management’s commitment to return cash to shareholders and should expect a dividend to grow in line with earnings growth, possibly resulting in excellent long-term returns.

Outlook & Valuation – Is KLAC stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Following some developments in the WFE industry, management has adjusted its industry outlook and now expects the industry to decline by around 16% in 2023 to $80 billion, turning slightly more optimistic.

Meanwhile, management does admit that the timing of a meaningful resumption in WFE investment growth is still unclear, with semiconductor demand remaining soft. In the meantime, KLA is seeing stabilizing demand at current levels, which should indicate that a revenue decline acceleration should stay out.

Furthermore, the company believes its specific product offering positions it more favorably within the industry and expects customers to prioritize it over other equipment sectors. This is primarily due to technology development roadmap investments appearing to be more resilient to overall capacity expansion. As discussed before, this is what KLA specializes in, giving the company an edge over peers.

As a result, management now guides for fiscal Q3 revenue of $2.45 billion, plus or minus $125 million, down approximately 18% YoY. The gross margin is expected to remain resilient at around 61.5%, plus or minus 1 percentage point, which compares favorably to a 61% gross margin in the same quarter last year.

Based on operating expenses of approximately $540 million, we should expect an operating margin of around 39.5%, down 290 basis points YoY. Net income is projected to sit around $797 million, resulting in an EPS of $5.86, plus or minus $0.60, down just 20.6% YoY, which is far from bad.

Following this guidance from management, the company’s fiscal Q1 performance, and my in-depth research of the company, I now project the following financial results through its fiscal FY27. This includes my expectation for fiscal Q2 revenue of $2.49 billion and EPS of $5.84 based on a net income margin of 31.9%.

Financial projections (Author)

Based on these estimates, KLA shares are now trading at a forward P/E multiple of 23.6x this fiscal year’s earnings, which is a significant premium to the company’s 5-year average of 17.4x. Furthermore, this also makes shares much more expensive than larger peer AMAT and only slightly cheaper compared to Lam Research. So, are shares a Buy at this current premium?

For those who consistently read my articles on Seeking Alpha, it is no surprise that I am very bullish on the semiconductor industry and, therefore, bullish on many of its key players, including ASML, TSMC, ASMI (OTCQX:ASMIY), AMAT, and many more. Following this deep dive, I can now add KLA to this list.

I am impressed by the company’s revenue and margin resilience, diversification, its product lineup, and I am very much bullish on its long-term growth prospects, with it excellently positioned to benefit from industry developments. As a result, its growth over the next five years should accelerate from the prior five years, resulting in high-single-digit sales growth and mid-teens EPS growth through the cycles, also helped by the fact that the company’s down cycles are short and shallow.

As a result of the incredible consistency, growth outlook, and importance of the company’s products, I believe a significant premium over peers and its 5-year average is fully justified here. In fact, this company is now one of my top picks in the semiconductor industry.

I say this despite the company’s exposure to China and the risks of Chinese export restrictions, which puts about 25% of the company’s normalized revenue at risk. However, I believe that even if the US would indeed hit KLA with export restrictions, only half of the China revenue would be impacted, and in the coming upcycle, KLA would be able to quickly fill in this loss of revenue with other regions due to growing demand for its products and the rapid expansion of semiconductor manufacturing in Europe and the US. So, yes, it will drag on revenue, but EPS growth should remain in the double digits.

All things considered, I believe a forward earnings multiple of 22x is justifiable for KLA shares. Based on this belief and my fiscal FY26 EPS estimate, I calculate a target price of $691 per share.

From a current share price of $555, this represents potential returns exceeding 13% annually, which should easily outperform global benchmarks and result in significant long-term returns for investors. Therefore, I rate shares a “Buy” despite the premium valuation and close to 50% share price appreciation YTD. In the end, high-quality companies rarely come cheap.