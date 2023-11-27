DNY59

Introduction

There's a saying that Warren Buffett likes: Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful. In the current case of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), I think it's better to be fearful. Full disclaimer: I held this stock but sold some time ago. Before the dividend cut. I saw the writing on the wall. The tenant troubles, the short reports, etc. The stock market tends to be a forward-looking machine that prices in things like dividend cuts well before they happen. I took a loss on MPW but not as bad as those who held the stock after or are still left holding the bag.

We all know the REIT reduced their dividend earlier this year and has underperformed ever since. I like to think I'm a very simple and conservative man. I try to simplify and see things from a 1000 foot view. And that view is telling me that investors should stay away from Medical Properties Trust and in this article I get into why the REIT is not a quality investment.

Dividend Cut & Recent Earnings

Back in August, the REIT slashed its dividend by almost 50% from $0.29 to $0.15. The reason was to free up liquidity and strengthen the balance sheet. Some may say, Well now that they've cut the dividend, the dividend is safer. Yes, the company has managed to reduce its payout ratio and preserve cash. And management expects liquidity to be around $335 million per year with the cut. But the question is, "Why would you want to invest in a company that has to cut its dividend to preserve cash?"

Maybe it's the price right now? I agree the stock is trading at a huge discount to its book value and 5-year P/AFFO ratio but the REIT is cheap for a reason. During Q3, MPW had a total of $182,090 million in AFFO and paid a dividend of almost $90 million. Calculating a $0.15 dividend on almost 600 million shares outstanding, this amounts to $89.85 million to be exact. Dividing this gives MPW an AFFO payout ratio of just over 49%, which is safe.

During the latest earnings call their CEO began by reassuring investors, something I found odd. Normally during earnings, management starts out by stating how the company's financials have grown so much quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year but for MPW it was different. They did manage to beat FFO estimates by $0.02 but missed the estimates on revenue by a sizable amount of $35.3 million. Additionally, they boosted full-year guidance to $1.56-$1.58 from the prior range of $1.53-$1.57. Both FFO & revenue fell from Q2 by 10% and 26% respectively.

The CEO stated: I want to begin by reiterating our conviction in the underlying strength of our core business.

He also said some things about the business model not changing and that their primary focus was on executing a capital allocation strategy that will provide liquidity to satisfy their debt maturities, even debt that doesn't mature for several years. If you look at the company's debt maturities they have over $400 million due in 2024 and a significant amount due in 2025. Actually almost triple the amount due next year at nearly $1.4 billion. So, when the CEO said a few years, I was confused as they have nearly 18% of their total debt due over the next two years.

MPW Q3 supplemental

So, my question is "Would you want to invest in a company that starts their earnings call on that note?" Most companies' earnings start on a more positive note. In my opinion, that's not the caliber of business I want to invest my money in. Seems like management is not only trying to provide reassurance to investors, but themselves as well.

As a dividend investor you should always strive for dividend safety. Sometimes the yield is juicy and we want to take a risk by investing in companies like MPW, but if it seems too good to be true, it will likely end up burning us down the road. Buying into a stock that has more than a 22% yield is the first huge red flag. Some may say it can't go much lower so why not collect the $0.15 dividend.

At less than $5 a share you can buy a significant amount and collect a nice dividend check while you wait for management to right the ship. But the question is "When will that be?" For those holding the stock, hopefully sooner rather than later but why would you want to chance it? Take your hard-earned money and place it somewhere else. That's my take on MPW.

Still Having Tenant Issues

Many analysts are acting as if MPW cut the dividend and everything is now fine. Sure, they freed up some cash, but troubled tenants remain an issue. Steward is still having working capital problems. In the past 16 months, they have cut run-rate expenses by $600 million and cut an additional $150 million in the Q2 alone, in part due to a 90% reduction in contract labor utilization. They expect these improvements to result in $50 million of cash on an annual basis.

Tenant Prospect Medical Holdings only recently started paying cash rent on their California properties and are not required to pay full rent until March of next year. Furthermore, MPW continues to sell assets to free up liquidity, and management is targeting $2 billion of transactions over the next 3 to 4 quarters, which is not a good sign. They recently exited their relationship with a non-top 10 tenant group and expect to collect $17 million of deferred rent in the first half of 2024.

Selling assets to generate income and free up cash is not good for investors in the long-run. Management sees this as an opportunity to create long-term sustained value and return to growth, but off-loading a bunch of your assets does the opposite in my opinion. They did make an additional acquisition of Circle by Pure Health which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024, but the REIT continues to offload more assets than acquisitions which is not something you want to see in terms of sustainability.

I see MPW's tenant troubles continuing to plague the REIT going into 2024. Investors want to see accretive acquisitions, and not selling. That's how other high-quality REITs like VICI Properties (VICI) and Agree Realty (ADC) continue to grow. This usually leads to accretive AFFO growth, sometimes immediately. Which then leads to sustainable dividend growth over the long-term. Going into the next year tenant issues will continue to be MPW's biggest risk they will face.

And if we do enter into a recession, these will likely only get worse for the foreseeable future. So ask yourself. If the economy does fall into a recession in the next year or two, or rates remain higher for longer, how will Medical Properties Trust fare? Although I suspect rates to come down sometime in 2024, the FED may decide to hold them until 2025. And if that happens I think it spells even more headwinds for the company. Reason why is because it will be harder to find attractive investments at attractive spreads accretive to AFFO.

Valuation

The stock is down more than 66% over the past year but since cutting the dividend, MPW is down 33% in the last 3 months. The stock market tends to price headwinds in before they are made known to the public, but with the stock dropping an additional 33%, I think it's apparent the tenant troubles continue to be a huge headwind.

Most analysts rate the stock a hold right now. I understand the stock may look attractive here as it is currently trading at a huge discount to its book value of $13.84. Their forward P/AFFO ratio also trades significantly lower than their 5-year average, showing further that they are very undervalued at the moment. But with their continuous tenant troubles, I don't think this REIT offers any value besides their double-digit yield.

Data by YCharts

If you are a super risky investor that believes in the long-term outlook of MPW, then this may be a great time to buy. It does offer some nice upside to its price target, but unless they get their tenant issue under control and make some accretive acquisitions in the coming quarters, I don't see MPW moving much from the current price.

TipRanks

Conclusion

MPW has faced tenant issues for the past few years and going into 2024 this continues to be their biggest risk. Although the REIT cut their dividend by almost 50% to free up cash, this still has not given Mr. Market the warm and fuzzy, which is reflected in today's valuation. The near 23% dividend yield is very enticing for those who believe in MPW's long-term growth outlook, but investors have to remember the market is pricing them at a significantly large discount to book value for a reason. I suggest investors thinking the REIT is safe now because of the dividend cut and the juicy yield consider all the tenant risks before making the decision to jump into this stock. Those who are already holding, I would consider selling for tax-loss harvesting purposes and cut ties with MPW before year-end.