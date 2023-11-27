Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lazydays Holdings: An Uncertain Future

Caffital Research
Summary

  • Lazydays produces and sells recreational vehicles in the US with a strategy focused on dealership acquisitions expanding the company's network.
  • The company's financials have been volatile due to the impact of the Covid pandemic, reflected in the turbulent stock price.
  • The financial history doesn't indicate a clear sustainable margin level for Lazydays, making the investment case quite volatile and uncertain.
  • At the moment, I see the stock price as reflective of a baseline earnings level, constituting a hold rating.

Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) produces and sells recreational vehicles in the United States. The company’s strategy revolves around acquisitions in the modestly growing RV industry. Due to a market that was largely boosted by the Covid pandemic, Lazydays’ financials have fluctuated significantly

Caffital Research
I write mostly about small cap companies in the United States, focusing on a thorough explanation on valuation. My investment philosophy revolves around the DCF model, and analysis that leads into my assumptions used in the model. The approach doesn't limit my investment philosophy into either growth or traditional value investing - rather, I factor in both into my thesis, revolving my theses on a large-scale picture instead of single catalysts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Today, 4:46 AM
LAZY, doesn't manufacture RV:
"Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida."

Regarding debt the vast majority is to finance inventory, the same way as any auto dealership.
