Introduction

We are in a truly special time - but not in a good way. Although inflation has been in a longer-term downtrend, it's still above average, rates are elevated, and economic growth is coming down.

These challenges are reflected in the latest Michigan consumer confidence report, which shows that long-term inflation expectations are at their highest level since 2011. This has caused consumer sentiment to decline again.

There are so many issues pressuring consumers. One of them is rates and related affordability issues.

For example, due to high home prices and elevated rates, homebuyers are now paying more than $2,600 per month to service a median home. Before the surge in rates, that number was below $1,750!

In general, this is pressuring companies that depend on a healthy consumer and hits companies in low-margin segments the hardest, as these companies tend to have limited pricing power.

This includes defensive consumer companies like The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), one of America's largest grocers.

The KR stock is down 8% over the past 12 months, including dividends. This is a significant underperformance compared to the 15% total return of the S&P 500.

While this is a poor performance, I'm very upbeat about the future of this company.

Thanks to underperformance and economic headwinds, KR is trading at an attractive valuation. It is taking effective steps to close the Albertsons (ACI) merger and is in a great spot to maintain long-term dividend growth.

In light of its upcoming earnings announcement on November 30, before the market opens, I decided to take a closer look at these opportunities.

So, let's get to it!

Macro-Related Headwinds

My most recent article on this company was written on July 2, when I used the title Unlocking Value: Kroger - The Undervalued Dividend Stock.

In that article, I highlighted the risk of getting stuck in the middle, which means not having a competitive edge. For example, a luxury car producer that fails to charge elevated prices or a low-cost retailer that is unprofitable if it charges low prices are examples of companies that are stuck in the middle.

Wall Street Journal

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, Kroger, positioned in the middle of the grocery market, offers neither very cheap options nor differentiated premium products. According to BofA Research, Kroger's prices have been approximately 9% higher than Walmart's on average so far this year. In comparison, Sprouts Farmers Market and Whole Foods have prices around 30% higher than Walmart.

In its most recent quarter, the company commented on consumer challenges.

It saw that different income households show varying shopping behaviors.

Higher-income customers engage deeply, purchasing bigger pack sizes and premium products.

Budget-conscious households face external pressures, buying smaller pack sizes and prioritizing lower prices.

These comments are very common, as the situation is so bad that many lower-income customers have to cut back on consumption, which is one step beyond the move to switch to lower-cost items.

As a result, comparable sales without fuel grew by just 1%, with underlying growth at 2.6% after adjusting for the termination of the agreement with Express Scripts.

Food-at-home inflation decelerated faster than expected, affecting sales at the low end of internal expectations.

Sales growth was supported by a 12% increase in the digital business.

Kroger's unique assets, including stores and fulfillment centers, contributed to growth in both pickup and delivery channels.

Looking forward, the company expects economic headwinds to persist in the second half. I agree with that, as the company used the same arguments that I often use in my articles.

According to Kroger, inflation is occurring at a greater rate than anticipated, and macroeconomic conditions pose challenges.

As a result, comparable sales without fuel are expected to be at the low end of the full-year guidance range of 1% to 2%, with a slight negative trend in the second half of the year.

In order to adapt, Kroger focuses on driving more units in the back half, enhancing store execution, and adapting to evolving customer needs.

The company is also working on exploiting the aforementioned budget-conscious household trends, with expanded assortments of everyday staples at lower price points and improved price positions relative to competitors.

Essentially, this is part of its go-to-market strategy.

Kroger's Path To Higher Shareholder Returns

What's interesting about Kroger is its high long-term total return.

Since January 2000, KR has returned close to 540%, beating the S&P 500 and its consumer staples peers (XLP) by a wide margin.

Data by YCharts

Over the past five years, the stock has also outperformed its peers but failed to outperform the S&P 500, which is solely due to its poor performance since early 2022, when inflation started to sting.

Data by YCharts

Please note that the company is very dependent on macroeconomic developments. To give you some examples (ignoring other factors impacting its stock price):

Between mid-2014 and early 2016, the U.S. economy saw a significant decline in inflation, which allowed KR shares to double.

When inflation accelerated, KR shares declined by more than 40%.

Between early 2020 and mid-2022, KR returned more than 180%.

In other words, KR is more volatile than most defensive consumer stocks, yet a great buy at the right price.

Going forward, Kroger hopes to maintain high annual total returns between 8% and 11%.

This is based on 3-5% annual earnings growth and 5-6% from share repurchases and dividends.

A big part of this strategy is the pending merger with Albertsons.

As part of the merger, which is expected to be completed in early 2024, Kroger and Albertsons have entered into a definitive agreement with C&S Wholesale Grocers for the sale of 413 stores, banners, distribution centers, offices, and private label brands.

The plan ensures store continuity, employee retention, and the continuation of existing bargaining agreements.

C&S Wholesale Grocers is identified as a well-qualified buyer, being one of the largest private companies in America with a strong track record in wholesale grocery supply.

The company's retail footprint includes over 160 stores, and they are known for community investment. This was key, as the mega deal of Kroger and Albertsons was (and still is) not allowed to lead to disadvantages for customers and employees.

C&S, with over 100 years of operation, is an industry leader providing a full suite of retail services, similar to Kroger.

The company has a robust operational infrastructure, including distribution facilities and regional headquarters. They are committed to honoring collective bargaining agreements.

This paves the road for a merger that can accelerate Kroger's Go-To-Market strategy. As we can see below, the combined corporation owns close to 5,000 stores with a footprint so big that it allows the company to collect and use data from 85 million households to build a >$12 billion digital business.

The data-collection point is interesting, as the company is trying to leverage every competitive edge of a grocer. This includes personalized advertising, a better digital experience to drive omnichannel sales, better pricing opportunities, and an expansion of its already very successful loyalty program.

Furthermore, the deal is expected to allow Kroger to quickly deleverage its balance sheet.

The pre-merger company has a net leverage ratio of 1.3x (adjusted EBITDA). That number is expected to rise after the deal closes but be lowered to the 2.3x-2.5x range after 18 to 24 months.

Adding to that, the deal is 30% accretive to annual free cash flow by year four, which is very supportive of debt reduction and shareholder returns.

Currently, KR yields 2.6%. That may not be a lot, but it comes with a 25% payout ratio, a five-year CAGR of 15.7%, and a history of 16 consecutive annual hikes.

On June 22, the company hiked its dividend by 11.5%, which is a great statement that it has faith in its strategy - especially in this environment.

It also shows that its payout ratio is so low that it can afford to maintain elevated dividend growth, even when economic headwinds are pressuring its bottom line.

Data by YCharts

Kroger is also a huge buyback company, reducing its share count by 30% over the past ten years. Currently, its buyback program is on halt to deal with the ongoing merger.

Data by YCharts

The valuation isn't bad, either.

Valuation & 3Q23 Preview

Kroger is expected to generate $0.90 in 3Q23. This would mark an improvement compared to $0.88 in the prior-year quarter.

This is based on eight analyst estimates. This number has not seen any downgrades or upgrades over the past four weeks.

Personally, I believe the bar is low, which makes earnings beat quite likely.

However, I mainly care for comments.

I hope that Kroger elaborates on its longer-term outlook, which could give us intel into when we can expect earnings growth to pick up again.

We'll get new info on the merger, although I do not expect any game-changing comments.

I also do not expect a major stock price change unless the company sees a bigger-than-expected impact of inflation on its earnings power in 2024.

Kroger is currently trading at a blended P/E ratio of 9.9x. This is comparable to the 2018 lows before its stock price took off.

The longer-term normalized valuation is 13.3x earnings. A return to that number by the end of 2025 could pave the road for a (theoretical) 17% annual return, including dividends. This also incorporates 15% expected EPS growth in its current fiscal year, followed by a 2% contraction next year and 1% growth in the year after that.

FAST Graphs

In other words, the market expects that it could take two to three years before Kroger can return to its longer-term EPS growth target.

The good news is that the valuation incorporates these fears of subdued growth.

Although I believe that it takes a more sustainable decline in inflation until Kroger shares can gain momentum, I do like the current valuation and believe that gradually adding shares at these prices is a smart move for shareholders.

At these prices, I consider KR to be one of the most attractive defensive plays in its sector.

Takeaway

In a challenging economic landscape marked by inflation and elevated rates, Kroger faces headwinds affecting consumer sentiment and its stock performance.

However, the impending merger with Albertsons, strategic focus on budget-conscious households, and a robust plan to leverage data for a digital business present opportunities.

Despite short-term challenges, Kroger's historical resilience, low payout ratio, and commitment to shareholder returns make it an attractive defensive play.