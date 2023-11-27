peakSTOCK/iStock via Getty Images

Novo Nordisk (NVO) has had a spectacular 2023. Its stock has outperformed both its peers and the market by a wide margin. NVO stock has increased 54% YTD compared to the 19.2% rise of the S&P 500. This article will show that despite the run-up Novo Nordisk’s story could be just starting.

Two blockbuster drugs have driven the company's success

While initially focused on diabetes, Novo Nordisk has found great success in recent years thanks to a breakthrough in weight loss drugs. The company’s diabetes drug Ozempic was approved by the FDA in 2017. It was soon discovered though that its active ingredient “semaglutide” had weight loss properties. Novo Nordisk treatment for weight loss with semaglutide had received FDA approval under the tradename Wegovy.

The success of both Ozempic and Wegovy cannot be overstated. According to health analytics firm Trilliant Health, there were more than 9 million prescriptions for Ozempic, Wegovy, and other diabetes and obesity drugs.

Currently, Novo Nordisk's share of the total diabetes market is at 33.3%. Digging deeper into GLP-1 products for type 2 diabetes, the company has a whopping 54% market share. Out of the total 85.4 DKK billion in sales for diabetes products, Ozempic makes up about 77% at 65.6 DKK billion in sales.

Globally sales of the company's Obesity care products have grown by 167% in the first 9 months of 2023 to 30.4 DKK billion. Wegovy in particular has seen a 481% increase in sales from 3.7 DKK billion to 21.7 DKK billion.

Segment breakdown (Company presentation)

The success of these two drugs has led to a blockbuster quarter for Novo Nordisk. Net Sales for the 9-months of 2023 have grown 29% to 166.4 DKK billion compared to 128.8 DKK billion the year prior. Net profit has seen a similar increase from 41.9 DKK billion last year to 61.7 DKK billion, a growth of 47%.

Novo Nordisk has a multi-year growth story

Despite the stock’s run-up, the company’s success in Ozempic and Wegovy could still be in the early stages. Both drugs are being studied for other conditions such as addiction, aging and dementia, and even something like polycystic ovary syndrome (“PCOS”). From an article in the Guardian;

Dr Harshal Deshmukh, a consultant endocrinologist and senior clinical lecturer at the University of Hull, said: “Excessive weight has been identified as a significant risk factor for a range of comorbidities, including fatty liver, various cancers, dementia, and cardiovascular diseases. Given these associations, it’s not surprising that numerous clinical trials are currently investigating the potential impact of semaglutide on these health conditions.”

In October, Novo Nordisk announced that it was clear that Ozempic can be used to treat kidney failure in diabetes patients and that the study could be halted early. The independent data monitoring board overseeing the study has recommended halting the trial almost a year early due to the encouraging evidence.

An earlier announcement in August also showed that semaglutide could reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease for overweight people. Novo Nordisk conducted a five-year study of 17,604 adults who were 45 years or older and who had a body mass index of 27. The company wanted to see if Wegovy could reduce the risk of major cardiovascular disease in people who are overweight or obese. The company discovered that the drug could reduce events, such as stroke or heart attack, by 20%.

The frequent overlap between obesity and cardiovascular disease makes the treatment for this such a huge market. Currently, worldwide there are an estimated 764 million people that live with obesity. This number is projected to grow to more than 1 billion by 2030. Cardiovascular disease is also responsible for 32% of all global deaths. So having a treatment that addresses both could be a game changer as it opens Wegovy to an addressable market that includes overweight people who are at risk for heart disease.

American Heart Association (Company presentation)

Cardiovascular disease could be the next focus for Novo Nordisk as it expands further from its core diabetes treatments. The company recently acquired Ocedurenone, a drug for uncontrolled hypertension with potential application in cardiovascular and kidney disease, for $1.3 billion. According to the company’s press release, uncontrolled hypertension is defined as “when a person’s blood pressure remains high despite taking two or more blood pressure-lowering treatments”. It is a leading cause of heart failure and chronic kidney disease so this drug synergizes well with Novo Nordisk’s current offerings. The drug is currently in its phase 3 trials.

Valuation

According to data from Seeking Alpha, Wall Street analysts consider Novo Nordisk a “Strong Buy” overall with 4 out of 5 analysts recommending the stock. In order to get to that recommendation Wall Street is estimating Revenue to grow at a CAGR of 23.3% for the next 5 years while EPS is expected to grow at 34% 5-year CAGR. The demand is so high for both Ozempic and Wegovy that the company cannot manufacture enough supply to keep up.

NVO forecast (stockanalysis.com)

This is an astounding growth rate for a company this size. I believe as well that Novo Nordisk is making moves to continue this growth even beyond the forecast period as it grows its business to handle cardiovascular diseases as well.

Another key to Novo Nordisk’s success and something I haven’t noticed before was how profitable it was compared to other major drug manufacturers. This profitability is not only in recent times due to the company’s new focus on obesity. But rather for the last 10 years, Nova Nordisk has had EBIT margins of approximately 40%. This is consistently higher than its peers like Eli Lilly (LLY) at 20%, AbbVie (ABBV) at 18.6%, and Pfizer (PFE) at 17.8%. The Company's EBIT margin success is a reflection of management’s skill and shows that they are really on point.

Data by YCharts

At the core of this impressive growth is the company’s rock-solid balance sheet. Having a strong balance sheet is important in a high-interest rate environment due to more expensive credit. The company is sitting on 30 DKK billion worth of cash or roughly $6.7 billion in assets. The company’s Long-term Debt-to-equity ratio is at a solid 0.3x. The company no doubt deserves its “AA-“ credit rating from S&P.

The key risk though with Novo Nordisk stock is its premium valuation. While profitable, the company is trading at a premium valuation of 42.3x trailing twelve months P/E and 39.9x one year forward P/E. This is much higher than the sector average of 17.6x and 18.3x respectively.

NVO Valuation Grade (Seeking Alpha)

Looking at EV/ EBITDA we can see similar results as the stock is trading at a 32.4x multiple for trailing twelve months and a 28.62x multiple for one year forward. This is nearly double the sector means of 14x and 12.8x respectively.

I believe though that Novo Nordisk deserves its premium valuation. It’s been a while since we’ve had truly blockbuster drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy so it’s understandable that pharmaceutical companies are trading at lower valuations compared to the market. NVO stock is different though given the company’s high growth rates. I believe NVO stock is a Buy.