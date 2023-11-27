Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Novo Nordisk: Plenty More Room To Run Despite Its Hefty Valuation

Nov. 27, 2023 9:30 AM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NVO)1 Comment
Value Kicker profile picture
Value Kicker
3.31K Followers

Summary

  • The success of Novo Nordisk's diabetes drug Ozempic and weight loss drug Wegovy has driven the company's growth leading to market outperformance.
  • Novo Nordisk's success could continue as both Ozempic and Wegovy are being studied for other conditions. The market for obesity is also growing rapidly.
  • Cardiovascular disease could be the next focus for the company as it expands further from its core diabetes treatments.

Obesity, unhealthy weight. Nutritionist calculating body mass index of fat woman for obesity treatment

peakSTOCK/iStock via Getty Images

Novo Nordisk (NVO) has had a spectacular 2023. Its stock has outperformed both its peers and the market by a wide margin. NVO stock has increased 54% YTD compared to the 19.2% rise of the S&P 500. This article

This article was written by

Value Kicker profile picture
Value Kicker
3.31K Followers
Nine to 5 by day. Hobbyist stock trader by night. I got an MBA and a CFA ... so that should count for something. I only care about my own greedy interests and I love feeding trolls. Not your financial advisor. Information for entertainment purposes only. Diamond hands are forever.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in NVO, ABBV, LLY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

L
LiveFreeAZ
Today, 9:50 AM
Comments (1.57K)
GLP-1 has two margin issues: the pen and refrigeration. I’m confident NVO is working on a solution and if they find it margins could expand significantly.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NVO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.