ONEOK: Why This 6% Dividend Stock Makes It Into My Portfolio
Summary
- ONEOK is expected to see a 2% to 3% dividend increase in 2024, potentially yielding over 6%.
- Investing in ONEOK provides stability and diversification to a portfolio, reducing volatility.
- The recent acquisition of Magellan and integration efforts position ONEOK for promising growth prospects.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Deep Value Returns. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
I argue that ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) is likely to see a 2% to 3% dividend increase in 2024, meaning that there's the potential that this stock could be yielding slightly more than 6% in 2024.
And at the same time, I assert that there's a lot more to this stock than just its high yield. This stock provides sanity to one's portfolio. Here's why.
Why Include a Dividend Stock in the Portfolio?
The graphic above isn't immediately obvious so I'll clarify. I've chosen to compare ONEOK with NVIDIA (NVDA) and SentinelOne (S). One is a magnificent 7 stock and one is one of the most cutting-edge cybersecurity names. I wanted to add a fintech and some other "jazzy" stock to this graph too, but it made my point difficult to observe and discern.
My point here is that investing in ONEOK has been meaningfully less volatile despite returning practically the same return over the past 3 months. And by extension, in the portfolio, one should have a dividend name or two.
I'm not a dividend investor. And I fully expect that over long periods of time, Nvidia and SentinelOne to do better than ONEOK. But in investing, it's not about the really long-term as much as it's building positions in the portfolio that give you staying power in the market.
Here's the top lesson that I've learned in the past few years. You can have the best company, but if they are to a large extent equally sensitive to changes in interest rates, the portfolio will be a lot more correlated than one would have thought.
For example, a Development and Operations services (DevOps) company, cybersecurity company, or e-commerce marketplace shouldn't be exposed to the same sectors of the economy. And yet, over the period of one year or slightly longer, their performance can sometimes overlap.
And you don't want a portfolio that's built up of stocks with similar exposure to the macro environment.
Why Invest in ONEOK?
ONEOK is not a Dividend Aristocrat since it has not raised its dividend each, thereby not qualifying for this label. But it has paid a dividend for 25 years and it has over time increased.
Consequently, I believe this implies to a large extent that ONEOK is a reliable dividend payer that can be counted on to continue paying its dividend.
Recent Developments
ONEOK's recent acquisition of Magellan and subsequent integration efforts position the company for promising prospects.
The collaborative approach between legacy ONEOK and Magellan employees has already yielded additional opportunities, showcasing the potential synergy of the combined entities. The increased scale, scope, and diversified operations enable ONEOK to create exceptional value for stakeholders.
With a focus on maintaining reliable operations, exploring optimization opportunities, and tapping into the expertise of Magellan in marine operations, ONEOK is poised for growth.
The robust performance in natural gas liquids and processing volumes, coupled with a healthy industry landscape and a more diversified asset portfolio, strengthens ONEOK's competitive position.
ONEOK's outlook for 2024 is marked by significant opportunities. The company anticipates a strong finish in 2023, setting a solid foundation for the following year.
The focus on natural gas volumes is notable, especially considering the double-digit growth observed in natural gas liquids and natural gas processing volumes in Q3 2023.
The robust producer activity and the reaching of record natural gas production levels in North Dakota further underscore the positive trajectory.
OKE Stock Valuation -- ~6% Yield
The graphic below is a reminder that throughout the commodity cycle, OKE has successfully raised its EBITDA profile.
Objectively, this isn't a fair comparison since ONEOK has very little to do with WTI prices. After all, its revenues are derived from the transportation of natural gas volumes through its pipelines. There's some poetic license in the graphic.
But this doesn't detract from its overall message that over time OKE has become increasingly profitable and cash flow generative.
And crucially, including the Magellan acquisition, 2024 will see even more EBITDA growth, so there's the possibility that in 2024, ONEOK's EBITDA could reach more than $6 billion of EBITDA.
Now, we have to keep in mind that the Magellan acquisition will increase the total number of shares outstanding by approximately 8% so today's equivalent market cap would be approximately $42 billion.
That being said, the consolidated business will get about a 17% uplift in EBITDA, which is yet another reminder of how much of a steal the Magellan acquisition has been and why it's so controversial.
Now, to get to the heart of the matter, I believe that in 2024, OKE will probably raise its dividend by a further 2% to 3%. After all, yes there are going to be more shares outstanding, but there's also going to be an uplift in EBITDA.
I don't presume there to be substantially more of a dividend payout, since OKE's balance sheet will already be carrying around 4x net debt to EBITDA and OKE has made it abundantly clear that they seek to improve their balance sheet down to 3.5x net debt to EBITDA by 2026.
The Bottom Line
In conclusion, ONEOK emerges as a compelling investment option, particularly for income-oriented investors.
With a strong history of dividend payments spanning 25 years and a commitment to reliability, ONEOK is positioned as a consistent dividend payer. The anticipation of a 2% to 3% dividend increase in 2024 adds to the attractiveness, potentially yielding over 6%.
The company's ability to navigate market volatility and maintain profitability, coupled with its strategic acquisition of Magellan, further reinforces the positive outlook for dividend growth.
For those seeking a resilient dividend play with the potential for steady income and yield expansion, ONEOK stands out as a promising choice in a very volatile market.
Strong Investment Potential
My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.
I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.
Investing Made EASY
As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.
- Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
- Check out members' reviews.
- High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
- The place where value is everything.
This article was written by
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira is an energy specialist whose primary focus is capitalizing on “the Great Energy Transition” - the confluence of decarbonization, digitalization with AI, and deglobalization - to achieve greater investment returns. Through his 9+ years analyzing countless companies, Michael has accumulated outstanding professional experience in the energy sector and a following of over 40K on Seeking Alpha.Michael is the leader of the investing group Deep Value Returns. Features of the group include: Insights through his concentrated portfolio of value stocks, timely updates on stock picks, a weekly webinar for live advice, and "hand-holding" as-needed for new and experienced investors alike. Deep Value Returns also has an active, vibrant, and kind community easily accessible via chat. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OKE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)