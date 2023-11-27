Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dollar Tree Q3 Earnings Preview: Eyeing Potential Reversal In Sales Mix As One Forward Catalyst

Nov. 27, 2023 8:00 AM ETDollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)
Summary

  • Dollar Tree is set to report Q3 results on Wednesday prior to market open.
  • Leading up to the release, shares have lagged the broader markets, with double-digit percentage losses.
  • While traffic trends have been positive, the company has been stung by margin pressure due to rising costs, unfavorable product mix, and elevated shrink.
  • Against a difficult macroeconomic backdrop, a heightened desire for value from consumers could have benefited DLTR’s discretionary offerings in the most recent quarter.
  • Heading into the release, I remain bullish on DLTR’s long-term prospects despite the bearish sentiment on the stock.

Dollar Tree Shares Drop To 1-Year Low After Earnings Announcement

Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) is heading into its Q3 reporting period with double-digit percentage YTD share price losses since my last update shortly after its Q1 release. At the time, I expressed optimism on DLTR’s turnaround

My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

