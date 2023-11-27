Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Macro: Thanksgiving Week Releases

Alhambra Investment Partners profile picture
Alhambra Investment Partners
2.12K Followers

Summary

  • The Chicago Fed Activities Index shows an expected drop in October versus strong September. We are near concerning levels, which would be below -.5.
  • Existing home sales are down again and inventory is up. Many home owners are locked into their home because of the large difference between their existing mortgage and current market rates.
  • Unemployment claims was the best number of the week. Less people fired leading into the holidays and less people continuing to claim benefits, which is an indication that there was some net hiring.

Electric winch with metal cable for heavy objects

Dmitriy Voronov/iStock via Getty Images

Chicago Fed Activities Index

An expected drop in October versus strong September. We are near concerning levels, which would be below -.5.

Fuel Prices

Continuing down.

Existing Home Sales

Sales are down again and

This article was written by

Alhambra Investment Partners profile picture
Alhambra Investment Partners
2.12K Followers
Alhambra Investments is a Registered Investment Advisory firm based in Miami, FL.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.