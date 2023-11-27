Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lowe's: A Lack Of Clarity From Q3 Report Overshadows Attractive Valuation

Nov. 27, 2023 4:54 AM ETLowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)HD
Vinay Utham profile picture
Vinay Utham
325 Followers

Summary

  • Lowe's had a disappointing Q3, with weakness in the DIY segment impacting its performance.
  • The company adjusted its guidance downwards due to macro headwinds and expects lower revenues and EPS for FY23.
  • Expense management was a bright spot, with Lowe's improving margins and aligning inventory with sales. However, the company's strategy and clarity on sustaining these initiatives remain unclear.

Lowe"s Home Improvement Warehouse. Lowe"s operates retail home improvement and appliance stores in North America I

jetcityimage

Investment Thesis

Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) had a disappointing third quarter, mainly due to major weakness seen in the DIY segment. In this article, I outline the major takeaways of the third quarter and analyse what the future could look like for

This article was written by

Vinay Utham profile picture
Vinay Utham
325 Followers
Associate Professor in Finance and Corporate Governance at Brunel University London. I have completed all three levels of the CFA Program. In addition, I hold a PhD in Finance from University of Durham, U.K. I have more than 5 years of investing experience in the Indian and US equities with a medium to long-term horizon. I also actively research on Behavioural Finance, Corporate Governance, Activist Hedge Funds and M&A and have published in top-ranked peer-reviewed journals. Recently, I have ventured into the world of podcasts and currently produce and host a weekly investing podcast, 'The Stock Doctor.'

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LOW

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LOW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LOW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.