Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MaxCyte May Benefit From Potential Gene Therapy Approval

Nov. 27, 2023 8:00 AM ETMaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT)VRTX, CRSP
Rational Expectations profile picture
Rational Expectations
1.65K Followers

Summary

  • MaxCyte is a pick-and-shovel play on cell editing technology, but may capture a royalty stream from successful products.
  • Vertex's potential candidate approval in the U.S. could prove a decisive catalyst ultimately validating MaxCyte's approach and business model.
  • If MaxCyte's partners see commercial success, MaxCyte could be valued at multiples of its current price on potential royalties.
  • However, there is almost total downside risk too, should the technology fail.

DNA helix

byakkaya

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) is an attractive 'picks and shovels' play on cell and gene editing innovation. This is because they are considered to have industry-leading technology that is broadly used, and their contracts enable "low single digits" royalty payments in the event of commercial launches

This article was written by

Rational Expectations profile picture
Rational Expectations
1.65K Followers
Value-oriented ideas and special situations, generally mid/small cap. Also, orphaned and unfashionable investment ideas, ideally with a catalyst and the prospect of asymmetric upside/downside payoffs. Contrarian tendencies. To some extent I'll go anywhere if it's cheap and I'm more influenced by momentum and quality than I used to be.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MXCT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not intended as investment advice. Author's opinion only. May contain errors/inaccuracies and will not be updated. Author's position may change without notice. Seek professional advice before any investment or tax decision. Investment in loss-making companies may lead to total loss or significant dilution.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MXCT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MXCT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MXCT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.