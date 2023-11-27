Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Manulife Financial: Lock In This Growing Dividend At A Discount

Far Horizon profile picture
Far Horizon
271 Followers

Summary

  • Manulife Financial is a Canadian Life Insurer and Asset Manager.
  • MFC pays a 5.6% dividend with a payout ratio below 50%.
  • Growth prospects are solid.
  • Performance will be even more secure in a higher for longer rate scenario.
Manuvie logo on their office in Montreal, Quebec. Manuvie is the French name of Manulife, the main Canadian insurance & financial services company

BalkansCat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) is a conservatively managed financial services company with a solid core North American business and good future growth prospects primarily in Asia. MFC is a beneficiary of higher for longer interest rates, which should continue to

This article was written by

Far Horizon profile picture
Far Horizon
271 Followers
The author has an honours degree in economics and politics with a focus on economic development. With 35 years of experience in risk management he has extensive knowledge of Global and Asia Pacific markets, climate change and ESG. He invests in his personal capacity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The author is not an accredited investment advisor and offers no advice or investment recommendation, but shares his own analysis and outlook for the interest of readers.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

A
AlphaWave Investing Club
Today, 5:25 AM
Comments (49)
Hi, for a levered exposure to MFC, SLF, GWO consider LFE which is trading at a discount to NAV
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MFC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MFC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MFC
--
MFC:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.