BalkansCat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) is a conservatively managed financial services company with a solid core North American business and good future growth prospects primarily in Asia. MFC is a beneficiary of higher for longer interest rates, which should continue to boost margins as its invested assets turn over. The 5.6% dividend is well covered, with a payout ratio of around 50%. Valuation has been increasing, but MFC still trades below fair value today. In a macro environment of higher for longer rates business performance will be enhanced.

MFC is a buy for long term dividend growth investors.

Company Description

MFC is a Canada based financial services company, and something of an institution in Canada, tracing its roots back to 1887.

The company operates in four main business segments:

Asia

Asia has been the main growth driver for Manulife in recent years through a very solid franchise based in Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore. Significant demand in Hong Kong has come from cross border asset flows from China, as wealthy Chinese nationals seek to secure access to global asset markets for their savings, but net income is well distributed between Hong Kong and the rest of Asia.

Canada

Canada, as the home market, is currently the largest of the business units in terms of bottom line contribution. The business is showing good rates. It operates in the areas of Group Life Insurance, Individual Insurance, and Annuities. MFC also owns a Canadian Bank - Manulife Bank, which consolidates its earnings under the Canadian business.

US

MFC operates in the US mainly in the areas of Annuities and Life Insurance. The US business has been under some pressure, with reducing new business sales, and earnings. New business sales have been impacted especially in the accumulation policies as higher interest rates created competition from cash deposits as an alternative, and in force earnings by increases in policy lapses and claims.

Wealth and Asset Management (WAM)

Manulife operates as an asset manager, with operations targeting retirement solutions, retail, and institutional clients. The WAM business is a fee based business which nicely balances out the potentially higher volatility from the risk based life insurance business.

Performance

MFC released 3rd Quarter results on Nov 9th. Exhibits are taken from the investor presentation unless otherwise stated.

Results were good, with a 35% increase year on year in Earnings Per Share and a strong increase in profitability, as shown by ROE.

Readers will note that MFC also produces 'transitional' figures, which relate to changes in IFRS accounting standards, which Canadian companies, like their European counterparts, now report on. The reporting standard changed from IFRS 9 to IFRS 17. The absolute numbers are different, but the direction and scale of improvement is consistent.

Q3 results presentation

The future outlook is also promising, with good growth in new sales, with 21% new business growth year on year.

Q3 results presentation

For readers not familiar with IFRS accounting, the CSM is the expected future profitability embedded in the business written, so can be taken as a forward looking profit outlook. I explain this in more detail in a recent article

The 6% growth in projected margins on a 21% growth in expected premium can be explained by the mix. Significant growth was recorded in 'MCV' business, which relates to policies sold to Mainland Chinese Visitors by the Hong Kong company. These are generally savings related products with lower risk and hence lower margins.

Capital Management

Management continues its shareholder friendly policies, with strong solvency, progress towards its conservative 25% financial leverage ratio, dividends at 5.6% and CAD 1.3bn in share buybacks.

Q3 results presentation

The leverage ratio of 25% is pretty much at target, and the maturity profile of their debt is of no concern here.

2022 annual report

Source - MFC 2022 Annual Report.

Macro Environment

Interest rates

One of the key risk factors for a life insurer is interest rate volatility. Life insurers basically collect premiums from their clients in return for a long term insurance policy which is designed to be accessed only at some stage in the future.

With these long duration liabilities, life insurers invest the premiums they receive to match the expected timing of the benefit pay outs. Readers will be only too familiar with the picture of rates since 2000 shown below. With ZIRP and QE macro policies, investment returns for 'safe' assets have been held at close to zero for the last decade.

Tighter monetary policy in US, Canada and other developed economies has pushed rates up significantly, but with an inverted yield curve, so longer duration rates have been increasing, but lagging.

Morningstar

With inflation showing signs of cooling, but staying well above the Fed and other Central Bank target rates, monetary policy is easing, and rate forecasts, as shown by the chart below from Morningstar, are moderating.

As reported by Morningstar, interest rate cuts are now expected within the next 12 months

Morningstar

The outlook is now for the inversion to unwind, and long term rates to remain elevated above long term inflation projections.

There is however, some divergence between the market rate outlook, as shown above, and comments made by Jerome Powell which provide a more conservative outlook.

My interpretation of this is that the risk is skewed towards higher rates than market expectations. Either way, the outlook is 'higher for longer' for rates, and even more so for longer term rates.

This is a beneficial outlook for life insurers, as premiums from new business sales, and assets that are turned over and reinvested, will be locking in higher rates, which provide a long term and sustainable boost to earnings.

Mortality Trends

One other key macro driver for life insurers was the significant impact of Covid 19 deaths on the insured population. Life insurers price their product using actuarial tables that represent the expected death rate for a particular cohort of the insured population, by age, sex, health conditions, occupation etc.

The accuracy of these 'mortality projections' is the fundamental basis of their business model. As reported by 'Our World in Data' US and Canadian 'excess mortality' spiked dramatically during Covid, and while still remaining above long term trends, has come back down closer to long term averages.

Our World in Data

Mortality spikes are bad news for Life Insurers, as they pay out the benefits earlier than anticipated, and thus have the funds invested for shorter than expected when the policies were priced. The part of the population that is most likely to buy life insurance (older people) had even more elevated excess mortality, and this was a strong headwind to profitability for life insurers. Conversely, the surviving insured population is now on average likely to survive longer, as the Covid death rate was higher among those with other health issues, which insurers call 'co-morbidities'.

While it might seem cold and clinical to condense the horrific human tragedy that was Covid into facts and figures, the impact on backward and forward looking business results for life insurers is materially positive.

Analyst ratings

Ratings are universally positive, with Buy ratings from both Wall Street and Seeking Alpha analysts, and Strong Buy from S.A. Quant. The only negative momentum is on the Growth rating - but possibly the strong quarter will drive an upwards revision here.

Seeking Alpha

On a comparative basis, S.A. Quant ratings are very strong, with MFC 2nd in the assessed Life Insurers.

Seeking Alpha

Importantly for the thesis of this article, Dividend Grades are also very strong.

Seeking Alpha

Competition

I have subscriber access to Morningstar, which provides a comprehensive report on MFC and a good competitor analysis. Morningstar lists 3 Canadian based Life Insurer competitors, Power Corporation (POW:CA) Great-West Lifeco (GWO:CA) and Sun Life (SLF).

The first two have more of a Canadian footprint, while SLF also has an Asian operation. The analysis results are tabulated below.

Manulife Power Corp. Great West SunLife M* Rating **** **** *** *** Price / FV 0.91 0.92 1.12 1.1 Yield 5.60% 5.65% 4.80% 4.23% Price / BV 1.15 1.12 1.66 1.74 Click to enlarge

Source - By author from Morningstar.

MFC shows up pretty well on all fronts here.

Valuation

Forward PE estimates from YCharts for the peer group again confirms MFC as trading at a decent discount to peers.

Data by YCharts

I conducted my own DCF valuation, using a 15% discount rate, a 5% EPS growth rate and 1% terminal rate after 5 years. In my view a 15% discount rate for a defensive business model with good performance is on the conservative side, while I would have confidence of MFC's ability to deliver 5% earnings growth given the macro trends outlined above. Current price is 92% of Fair Value on this basis, which is consistent with the Morningstar analyst.

Risks

I like to dig into the company annual reports to look at the business risks that they identify for themselves. This is especially reliable for insurance companies, as their regulatory risk management requirements are quite profound. From the 2022 annual report, the following risks are highlighted:

Strategic and macro-economic risk

MFC business strategy is based on baseline economic scenarios. The strategic risks that I see prevalent here are in their Asian growth strategy. There is clearly some exposure to China via the HK business, but I take some comfort in the ongoing demands from Mainland Chinese visitors to HK, and the strong footprint MFC has in the other regions. The US business has struggled as one of its key products is an accumulation product, which is not attractive in the current short term cash rate environment. As per above, their outlook is for short term deposit rates to come down quickly, and in that environment, I see the recent poor US performance as likely to improve.

The other key macro risk is financial market and interest rate risk. MFC identifies the key risk factors, and outlines the key risk management strategies.

2022 Annual Report

The combination of hedging and tight risk monitoring seems pretty comprehensive.

Sensitivities are conducted on key market risk scenarios, including the following table on earnings sensitivity to market risk.

2022 Annual Report

Sensitivity of Net Income to a 50 bps change in interest rates is CAD 100m positive or negative.

2022 Annual Report

This represents about 10% impact to earnings. It's important to note that MFC would have the ability to manage this impact dynamically.

Product and Pricing Risk

The other key risks worth mentioning are in terms of pricing assumptions.

Assumptions around mortality, and policy lapse rates are the key risk factors in pricing life insurance in addition to market risk. In Canada and the US, as discussed above, Covid 19 created a surge in mortality rates, which are now normalising. Material deviations from pricing assumptions are a key risk for life insurance pricing, so reversion to a more normal state is a positive.

Lapse risk is the risk of policyholders surrendering their policies. Life insurers acquire future revenue streams when they sell policies, and pay hefty commissions to the agents that sell them. If more policies lapse than expected, the future revenue is lower, but the commissions paid out are not clawed back. This seems to have been an issue in the US market, so some incorrect lapse assumptions are already included in the business performance.

The full annual report details a number of other risks, and MFC's rick management strategies, but I have commented on the most pertinent. Suffice to say that MFC demonstrates a VERY robust risk appraisal and management process. I am satisfied that their risk management is best in class.

Summary

To recap - MFC is a very well run Insurance and Asset Management business, with conservative capital management, excellent risk management, and good business performance in challenging times. MFC offers a well covered 5.6% dividend, with good growth potential. Valuation reflects the quality of the business, but there is a reasonable margin of safety to fair value at current prices.

I continue to accumulate MFC for these reasons.