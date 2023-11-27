Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Enbridge Has Gotten A Lot More Buyable (Rating Upgrade)

Nov. 27, 2023 5:46 AM ETEnbridge Inc. (ENB), ENB:CA
A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
9.77K Followers

Summary

  • When I last covered Enbridge, I rated it a 'hold' because, although its high yield was tempting, its payout ratios and debt level were too high.
  • Since then, the cash flow payout ratio has improved, and debt has come down.
  • The Company's future earnings will be impacted by a $14 billion deal to purchase U.S. natural gas assets.
  • The new assets are expected to generate more earnings than the debt generates in interest expenses.
  • For these reasons, I am upgrading my rating on ENB stock to 'buy.'

Oil pipeline in the sunset

Oil pipeline in the sunset

bjdlzx

The last time I covered Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSX:ENB:CA) stock, I rated it a hold. The reason for this rating can be found in the article I wrote on it, but

This article was written by

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
9.77K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. Seeking value and dividend growth opportunities, and sharing what I find on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Youtube and Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ENB

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ENB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ENB
--
ENB:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.