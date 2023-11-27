Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CareTrust REIT: Still Hold Despite Solid Performance

Nov. 27, 2023 6:54 AM ETCareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE)
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.62K Followers

Summary

  • CareTrust REIT has delivered a strong underlying performance in Q3 with all of the key portfolio metrics remaining at very solid territory and improving FFO.
  • CTRE decided to tap into equity markets for fresh funding that on the one hand, diluted the shareholder base but, on the other, ensured a notable level of dry powder.
  • There are some strong signals that the Company will be able to deploy this capital in an accretive manner considering the YTD M&A success and identified properties of $175 million.
  • The recent increase in the share price and P/FFO of 16x make me hesitant to go extremely bullish here. The rating hold remains intact.

This team won"t give up on your health

PeopleImages

Right when CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE) delivered its previous earnings package, I issued an article arguing that the Company was a hold even though the fundamentals improved across the board.

The key reason for a somewhat conservative stance despite solid

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.62K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CTRE

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on CTRE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CTRE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.