SMH: Semiconductors Look Set To Make New Highs

The rally we’ve seen in equities since the end of October has been absolutely epic. For those of us that have maintained bullishness throughout the summer selloff, it’s been quite validating. Indeed, I still think we’re going to see new all-time highs in the major indices in the near future. If that ends up being the case, we want exposure to growth areas that are most likely to take advantage of a big rally.

One of those aggressive sectors is semiconductors, which of course, are extremely growth-oriented and subject to macroeconomic factors. When I last covered the semis in my Q3 update, I posited that they may take off higher into Q4. Now that Q4 is almost over, let’s take a look.

I slapped a strong buy on the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) at that point, and it’s outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 700 basis points since then. Is that it? Are we done with the semis? I don’t think so, and I’m reiterating my strong buy rating. In addition, since the Q3 update, the semis have made a very important breakout that I think renews the bull case.

What is SMH?

Before we get to the bull case, let’s refresh ourselves on what SMH is, and what it actually holds. SMH only holds 26 stocks, as it tracks the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 Index. The index tracks 25 companies that are involved in semiconductor production and equipment. It’s a good cross section of the largest players in the semi industry, but it also means there’s some concentration risk. I don’t mind a bit of concentration risk, but if that bothers you, SMH probably isn’t for you.

Nvidia (NVDA) makes up 20% of the fund, while Taiwan Semi (TSM) is another 13%. The other holdings are much smaller, but we’re talking about a full third of the fund being comprised of two equities, so as I said, there’s concentration risk here.

The charts are pointing higher

Let’s now orient ourselves to the technical picture of SMH and its two largest components, beginning with the fund itself.

When I last posted an update on SMH, the fund was in the midst of a very long downtrend, which I’ve drawn in above. However, the fund broke out of that, quite decidedly, at the beginning of November. Now that the downtrend is broken and we’ve seen a breakout to a new high, the question is, are we going to continue to see more highs? I think the answer is yes.

The first level of support is the breakout area of $161. That’s just under where the fund closed last week, and I do think that level is vulnerable just given the run SMH has had. It’s overbought at the moment, so I think we have a better chance of the 20-day exponential moving average holding. That is down at $156, and a move down there would sufficiently work off the overbought condition, so I’m not only looking for that, I’m hoping for it. The point is, however, that SMH is clearly in an uptrend and I don’t think it’s done by any stretch, even if we get a deeper pullback.

Let’s now take a look at seasonality, in the context of SMH’s performance against the S&P 500, which we have below for the past five years.

November is the best month for semis, which I pointed out back in September. We’ve now see a massive rally in November, but I’ll say that there is basically no outperformance in December and January. That does not mean the semis are going to fall; it simply means the huge outperformance we see in November goes away.

Nvidia and TSM look good to drive SMH higher still

We know two stocks make up a third of the fund, so it behooves us to understand how those two stocks look in order to forecast what SMH itself may do. Let’s begin with Nvidia, which is about one-fifth of the fund.

Nvidia has been one of the best performing stocks in the world in 2023, but has spent the last several months consolidating. It is my belief that the consolidation is close to ending, as momentum has been completely reset, and the bears have been unable to drive the stock lower. With momentum now in another uptrend, the future favors the bulls here.

I’ve highlighted the 20-day exponential moving average, which is the first line of support for the bulls. We’ll find out very quickly this week if the 20-day EMA is going to hold, but if it doesn’t, I would fully expect the 50-day simple moving average (in blue) to hold. That’s another 30 bucks lower so that would represent a large move down from the high just over $500. I don’t think at the moment that we’ll see that, but as we build out scenarios, that’s a possibility.

Nvidia’s seasonality against the S&P 500 is outstanding in October and November, with 690 basis points of average outperformance. That goes away in December, however, before taking off again in the first quarter. Seasonality, then, argues that we could indeed see a 50-day SMA test before the stock rockets higher again. I’m not suggesting that is a guarantee, because it isn’t, but again, we’re looking at odds here, and a 50-day SMA would be a massive gift as it would be an epic buying chance.

Nvidia outperforms on average by almost 14% over a three-month period in Q1, so I think we’ll see a breakout and a big move higher. The question is whether or not we see a larger pullback first. With 20% of SMH being Nvidia, that bodes very well for the coming months.

TSM is a bit murkier, but it is also in an uptrend, in my opinion.

We have a series of higher lows since April, and we’re seeing an overbought pullback into the 20-day EMA, similar to Nvidia. What’s not similar to Nvidia is that TSM is nowhere near its former high. My base case here is a 20-day EMA test, followed by a strong rally. Why do I think that? Let’s take a look at TSM’s seasonality against the S&P 500.

Unlike Nvidia, December is actually great for TSM against the broader market. For December and January, we’re looking at 660 basis points of aggregate outperformance, so again, a test of the 20-day EMA would be a great buying chance from a risk/reward perspective. And like Nvidia, I think the current setup for TSM feeds the bull case for SMH.

SMH not for the risk-averse

I’m obviously remaining very bullish on SMH despite it rising almost 10% since my Q3 update. However, with the chart of the fund itself looking supportive of the bulls, and I think the same of Nvidia and TSM, the two largest components of the fund.

SMH has concentration risk, and semiconductors in general are volatile stocks that rely heavily upon future growth assumptions. If that’s not for you, SMH is probably a fund you want to skip. However, if you’re looking for outperformance of the S&P 500, I can’t think of many better options right now. I’m remaining very bullish, with the breakout of the downtrend since my Q3 update being a key catalyst for the bulls.