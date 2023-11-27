Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
K92 Mining's Growth Potential Is Massive

Gold Mining Bull
Summary

  • K92 Mining's Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea is a high-grade, low-cost underground mining operation.
  • The company has successfully completed Stage 2 and 2A expansions, significantly increasing production to over 120,000 ounces of gold equivalent per year.
  • K92 Mining has ambitious expansion plans for Stages 3 and 4, aiming to transform the mine into a world-class, Tier 1 gold mine with annual production exceeding 470,000 ounces of gold.

K92 Mining’s (OTCQX:KNTNF) Kainantu Gold Mine lies in the heart of Papua New Guinea's Eastern Highlands province. The mine is situated in a vast 830 km2 land package, and it is a high-grade, low-cost underground mining operation.

Gold Mining Bull is a gold analyst with more than a decade of investing experience in commodities, hard assets (gold and silver miners), exploration companies, oil and gas producers, MLPs, and more.

Gold Mining Bull is the leader of the investing group The Gold Bull Portfolio where he gives you exclusive access to his portfolio, buy/hold/sell ratings, in-depth research and actionable analysis on 150+ gold, silver, copper, natural gas, and mining stocks, and more. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in KNTNF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Swiss Maven profile picture
Swiss Maven
Today, 9:05 AM
Comments (606)
I do not know the accounting rules for AISC. But, it seems to me that the company is presenting false numbers and the analysts are misinterpreting them. Investment in new production is not a « sustaining cost ». It is new investment and should be counted as such. The company could carry on producing a current rates for years and the AISC would be in the $700’s. This would increase current NPV dramatically and would be more correct. Most junior/mids have to borrow money or issue shares to carry out future investments. This is not included in AISC as it is for the future, not to continue operations.
L
Leftrin
Today, 9:13 AM
Comments (103)
@Swiss Maven so you’re saying K92 presents itself worse than it actually is?
