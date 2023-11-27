Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tides Of Fortune: Investing Insights In The Surging Tanker Sector

Nov. 27, 2023
Stephen Read profile picture
Stephen Read
379 Followers

Summary

  • The Russian invasion of Ukraine accelerated the tanker market boom, leading to increased ton-miles and a potential tanker shortage.
  • Despite favorable conditions, the order book for new tanker builds remains historically low.
  • An aging fleet and a forecasted rise in global oil and product demand contribute to a robust outlook for the tanker sector.
  • Increasing regulatory regulations and regional production demand are additional forces adding to the tanker rising tide.

Aerial view of a large LNG or liquid gas tanker ship

SHansche/iStock via Getty Images

The shipping market is cyclical in nature and the tanker market appears to be in the initial phases of a multi-year boom. The Russian invasion of Ukraine accelerated the upcycle by two years, leading to an increase in

Mr. Stephen Read is the manager of the hedge fund HIT Capital.  When he isn’t fathering or out exploring you'll likely find him reading, coding, writing or catching up with his buddies.Stephen grew up on a corn, soybean and cattle farm along the Illinois River and graduated from Missouri S&T with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering in 2007.  He worked for ConocoPhillips out of college, with a leave of absence, summer of 2008, in which he played professional baseball. In 2012 while working at ConocoPhillips he launched HIT Investments followed by HIT Capital. In 2018 he reached financial independence and in 2020 retired from ConocoPhillips to focus on HIT and his family.One of Stephen’s favorite quotes is from 2 Corinthians 9:6 “Remember this: Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows generously will also reap generously.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TNP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Stephen Read is the founder of HIT Investments, the general partner of HIT Capital, of which has a beneficial long position in FINW through stock ownership. More disclosures can be found at https://www.hitinvestments.com/disclaimer/ and within HIT Capital's Offering Documents.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

R
Risk21
Today, 9:49 AM
I liked the rate charts. Own HAFNF and TRMD. There is some worry of ownership honesty implied by other authors. Any concerns or comments appreciated.
d
duke223
Today, 9:43 AM
Any thoughts on Advance Gas $AVACF, very modern fleet
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

