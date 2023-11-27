ablokhin

Investment Thesis

Strong consumer spending this year allowed Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to deliver strong revenue growth in recent quarters, which supported the stock price. However, it is also crucial to underline that profitability metrics are deteriorating notably. My analysis suggests that headwinds for the bottom line are still in place from both the revenue and the cost sides of the equation. While revenue is expected to demonstrate double-digit growth in the upcoming quarter (expected post-market on Wednesday, November 29th), the management can likely downgrade EPS guidance again. The highly leveraged balance sheet also does not give FIVE any competitive advantages to the company. Moreover, my valuation analysis suggests that the stock is more than 20% overvalued. All in all, I assign FIVE a "Sell" rating.

Company Information

Five Below is a specialty value retailer offering an extensive range of accessories, personalized living space products, sports and fitness items, games, electronics, media products, arts and crafts supplies, school products, and party goods. FIVE focuses on providing affordable and trendy merchandise. According to the latest 10-K report, the company operates over 1,340 locations across 42 states.

The company's fiscal year ends on the Saturday closest to January 31 with a sole reportable segment. However, the company disaggregates its sales by product groups. Leisure products represent almost half of the company's total sales.

FIVE's latest 10-K report

Financials

The latest quarterly earnings were released on August 30, when the company slightly missed revenue consensus estimates but delivered a positive bottom-line surprise. Revenue grew by an impressive 13.5% YoY, and the adjusted EPS expanded from $0.74 to $0.84. However, it is crucial to emphasize that the EPS improvement was not due to the operating leverage but because of one-off items. The operating margin shrank YoY from 8.4% to 7.7%, even despite solid revenue growth.

Seeking Alpha

The decreasing operating margin looks like a red flag to me, especially considering that in the July quarter of 2021, the metric was at 13.3%, almost two times higher than in the latest reportable quarter. During the latest earnings call, the management also lowered the full-year operating margin guidance, by approximately 20 basis points. The operating margin has been declining consistently since the pandemic-related spike, which I consider to be a red flag for potential investors.

Data by YCharts

Despite having a solid $436 million outstanding cash position as of the latest reporting date, the balance sheet does not look strong to me. FIVE is in a substantial net debt position, and its leverage ratio is high. While the current ratio might look healthy, it is also important to understand that inventory levels are substantial as well. To sum up, the company's balance sheet does not seem to give the company competitive advantages in the foreseeable future, especially given the unfavorable trend of the operating margin shrinkage.

Seeking Alpha

The earnings for the upcoming quarter are scheduled for release on November 29. Consensus estimates expect quarterly revenue to be $728 million, representing a solid 13% YoY growth. Despite revenue growth, the bottom line is expected to decline with a drop in the adjusted EPS from $0.29 to $0.23. It is important to emphasize that there were 19 downward EPS revisions over the last 90 days, another red flag for investors.

Seeking Alpha

The expected profitability shrinkage does not surprise me as headwinds for the bottom line are apparent. Despite recent inflation data demonstrating positive trends, the macro environment is still harsh. Crude oil prices are still elevated compared to 2020-2021 levels, which keeps inflationary expectations high. The Fed's tight monetary policy also does not help the profitability expand. Wage growth is also a notable headwind for FIVE's bottom line. All in all, I expect the costs to keep weighing on the company's profitability in the foreseeable future.

Investors' optimism regarding FIVE this year was mostly fueled by solid revenue growth, as the U.S. customers demonstrated resilience even in the harsh macro environment. But it is important to understand a couple of important moments when we assess whether this resilience can be sustained. The effect of the Fed's record tightening cycle over multiple decades will have a lagging effect on consumers' spending because American households' wealth jumped significantly during the pandemic. That was the major reason for the U.S. consumer's resilience this year, in my opinion. However, household wealth is poised to deteriorate significantly. The high inflation of 2022, together with rapidly increasing mortgage rates, apparently drained consumer's pockets. The increasing credit card delinquency rates are a fair indication of the household's wealth deterioration. An 8% rate is far below the Great Recession levels, but the steep upward trend is obvious and looks like a red flag to me.

Axios.com

Therefore, apart from challenges from the cost side of the profitability equation, it is highly likely that the FIVE's management will also downgrade revenue guidance. With the revenue pace expectations poised to be reassessed, it is highly likely that profitability projections will also suffer. As headwinds are still in place, and considering that in Q3 of FY 2023 FIVE delivered a 3.3% operating margin, I expect the metric to move much forward to zero in the upcoming quarter.

Valuation

The stock price increased by 11% year-to-date but underperformed the broader U.S. market. Seeking Alpha Quant assigns the stock a low "D-" valuation grade because all of FIVE's ratios are multiple times higher than the sector median. On the other hand, it is also crucial to highlight that the current valuation multiples are notably lower than the company's five-year averages.

Seeking Alpha

I want to proceed with simulating the discounted cash flow (DCF) model. I use a 10% WACC for discounting. Consensus revenue estimates are available up to FY 2028; for the years beyond, I project a 10% long-term CAGR. I use a 2.6% TTM free cash flow margin for my base year, with the expectation that the metric will expand by 50 basis points yearly.

Author's calculations

According to my DCF valuation, the business's fair value is $8.3 billion. This indicates that the stock is about 22% overvalued. That said, my target price for FIVE is $149.

Risks To My Bearish Thesis

The stock price demonstrates solid growth momentum, especially over the last quarter. The solid upward trajectory in the stock price indicates positive market sentiment and strong investor confidence in the company's future prospects. That said, even the substantial overvaluation of the stock might not be enough for an investor's sentiment to deteriorate.

For growth investors, it is common when revenue trajectory prevails over profitability trends. The company is expected to deliver double-digit YoY revenue growth in the upcoming quarter. Consensus revenue projections are very optimistic for the next five years, expecting the double-digit revenue growth pace to sustain. This fact can also keep investors' sentiment elevated over multiple quarters before revenue growth deceleration happens.

Bottom Line

To conclude, FIVE is a "Sell." The valuation does not look attractive at all, especially considering all the headwinds the company faces amid the current harsh environment. The consumer's resilience is poised to run out of fuel in the foreseeable future, which will adversely affect revenue growth projections. Challenges for the costs side are already in place, and I do not expect positive shifts here as well.