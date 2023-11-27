Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
3 Ways The Herding Effect Is Rewarding And Punishing Investors Right Now

Nov. 27, 2023 9:30 AM ETAMLP, AMT, BSM, CCI, QQQ, SBAC, T, VZ2 Comments
Summary

  • The herding effect drives the market direction and sector-level investment themes.
  • The Nasdaq-100 has been in an AI-driven gold rush for the ages. Everyone wants a seat at the greatest poker table of the millennium.
  • Investors have been synthetically playing the theme of declining costs in satellite launches and the rise of Starlink by shorting terrestrial telecom infrastructure. Traditional telecom providers have been crushed.
  • The Natural Gas link with AI will be the greatest "picks and shovels" play that the market has ever overlooked. The AI revolution will be powered by Nat Gas.

Investors dream of capturing upside moves in the market while avoiding bear markets. The herding effect drives the market direction and sector-level investment themes. Algorithmically modeling the herding effect is key.

Rather than being counter-cyclical, Federal Reserve gambits to inject

This article was written by

Harry Long is the inventor of Hedged Contango Capture and Hedged Convexity Capture and is the Managing Partner of Zomma, an innovative algorithm creator. Mr. Long is a globally recognized expert on the research and development of algorithmic investment strategies. The Zomma IP portfolio of algorithms is sought after by some of the world’s largest trading institutions. Mr. Long's algorithms have been used by institutions such as: Cargill, Macquarie, Castleton, and Freepoint. Zomma helps institutions create long term value by replacing emotional decision making with cutting edge technology based upon objective evidence. Mr. Long is a graduate of Rice University with a B.A. in Economics. www.ZommaEngine.com

Comments (2)

Agbug profile picture
Agbug
Today, 9:50 AM
Comments (5.72K)
No question we are all subject to the herding response but I picked up VZ at $31 and change and have been quite pleased with the result so far. Very tuned to the NG market participants as well. Thank you for the perspective.
Pineapple_Paul profile picture
Pineapple_Paul
Today, 9:48 AM
Comments (300)
Mid stream carries that can adopt to nat gas should be good.
