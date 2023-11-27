Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia: Running Out Of Enthusiasm

Nov. 27, 2023 9:00 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)15 Comments
Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation reported better than expected results for FQ3, driven by strong demand for AI chips in its Data Center business.
  • The company beat both top and bottom line estimates, with revenues coming in $2.0B higher than expected.
  • Nvidia's gross margins exceeded 70% and showed a significant improvement compared to the previous year, indicating successful growth translation.
  • Nvidia's AI Foundry and generative AI are catalysts for growth.
  • However, the market appears to be losing interest in Nvidia, creating sentiment risks. Shares remain widely overpriced.

Nvidia Corporation building in Taipei, Taiwan.

BING-JHEN HONG

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) reported much better than expected results for its fiscal third quarter last Tuesday. The chipmaker is seeing a massive acceleration of its revenue growth due to a strong showing in the Data

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (15)

Garisonmp3z
Garisonmp3z
Today, 9:44 AM
Comments (418)
What's the actual analysis here? Lack of market enthusiasm = Nvidia having to impress more? I think pretty much all of us here (unless one lives under a rock) can make that determination.

At least you were honest about the horrible call to sell at $380.

I wish people would look big picture about what Nvidia is actually doing with their products and stop focusing on bean counting valuation metrics and P/S rations of the stock price.

Just stay long and add on dips and you will make tons of money on NVDA down the road. Disregard all the bean counters trying to say otherwise.
The Asian Investor
The Asian Investor
Today, 9:45 AM
Comments (8.64K)
@Garisonmp3z So concerns about a 14X P/S ratio you just dismiss as bean counting? 😂
Cliff Hilton
Cliff Hilton
Today, 9:40 AM
Comments (4.89K)
It will close above $550 end of year. Folks who haven't made the cut this year will buy the name.
The Asian Investor
The Asian Investor
Today, 9:40 AM
Comments (8.64K)
@Cliff Hilton Not sure, it is too expensive
longnose
longnose
Today, 9:29 AM
Comments (3.23K)
agree - I am waiting for 4 x 1 split. Basically its moral boost not to investors but to employees - and its best way to hire best minds ...
s
stashu
Today, 9:26 AM
Comments (11)
You are still wrong with your rating of NVDA. Irrational exuberance might be over but enthusiasm now is measured. No one is going to catch NVDA anytime soon. And restrictions on China exports will find workarounds. Not selling.
The Asian Investor
The Asian Investor
Today, 9:41 AM
Comments (8.64K)
@stashu Whether I am wrong with my rating on NVDA or not will be revealed in the future, not right away :)
c
chankan
Today, 9:10 AM
Comments (280)
Time to buy. Can you please publish couple more negative articles so price drops and I can buy some more?
The Asian Investor
The Asian Investor
Today, 9:42 AM
Comments (8.64K)
@chankan Sure, because my articles can easily influence the $1.2T market cap of Nvidia ;-)
U
UpsideDownsideAnalyzer
Today, 9:07 AM
Comments (45)
I don’t see any mention in your analysis of the one time spike in panic buying this last quarter and December quarter from China in advance of the ban of selling to China. Which has been widely reported. Google “china nvidia panic buying gpu chips”
The Asian Investor
The Asian Investor
Today, 9:43 AM
Comments (8.64K)
@UpsideDownsideAnalyzer I am not sure this was a big factor for Nvidia
