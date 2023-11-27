golfcphoto/iStock via Getty Images

Shareholders of bankrupt trucking company Yellow Corporation (OTC:YELLQ) must be expecting to get a recovery with the stock trading at almost $2.00 per share. The primary reason for this expectation is that their main assets are being sold for significantly higher than their GAAP accounting book value, but because of the complexities of this case, there is a risk that shareholders could still get nothing. Currently Yellow is in the process of completely liquidating in Ch.11, but there are reports that Jack Cooper Transport is interested in buying Yellow as a going concern. Currently, I don't think traders should be backing up the truck to load up on this stock.

Shareholder Ownership and Control

To start, I need to clarify the federal government's ownership of Yellow Corp. During the pandemic the U.S. Treasury loaned Yellow $700 million in July 2020 under the CARES Act and received 15,943,753 shares, which is currently approximately 30.7% of the stock. Usually when you own 30.7% of the stock you "control" the company, but as part of the original transaction the government's shares "shall be voted in the same proportion as all other shares of the Company’s common stock are voted", subject to certain exceptions. The loan deal also included executive pay restrictions. So the federal government was not really "running" Yellow for the last three years and did not drive them into bankruptcy.

MFN Partners, which recently bought their stock, is the largest shareholder owning 22,067,795 shares - 42.5%. MFN is also the DIP lender. Effectively, however, the bankruptcy court actually now "controls" Yellow Corp and not MFN Partners.

Asset Sales

Yellow Corp. is liquidating. There are two major asset sales that will generate the most cash. The first is the sale of real estate assets and the second is the sale of rolling stock (tractors and trailers).

In mid-August, Estes Express Lines submitted a $1.3 billion stalking horse bid for the real estate, which is mostly 169 terminals. Old Dominion Freight Line then submitted a higher bid of $1.5 billion. After Estes raised their bid to $1.525 billion they were selected to be the stalking horse bidder (docket 518). (Copy of asset purchase agreement - APA) There is a potential auction to be held on November 28 if there are any bidders above the stalking horse bid. Besides Estes and Dominion an undisclosed third party who was unable to formally complete the requirements during the stalking horse selection process was mentioned in various filings. It will be interesting to see if there is an actual auction or if Estes will be the buyer with their $1.525 billion cash bid. Some other non-real estate assets, such as intellectual property, was originally also going to be auctioned on November 28, but that was postponed to some other future date. A sales hearing is currently set for December 12 to finalize the sale.

The sale of rolling stock is much more difficult than the sale of their real estate. Instead of having a bidding process for the entire rolling stock they decided to sell their tractors and trailers by using an agent/liquidator. Nations Capital/Ritchie Bros was selected and their incentive fee payment is shown below:

Fee Payment

RITCHIE BROS. AGENCY AGREEMENT (sec.gov)

Not only could it take a long period of time to sell their 11,700 tractors and 34,800 trailers, the total net cash amount received is a huge unknown that will greatly impact the amount, if any, YELLQ shareholders get as a recovery under a Ch.11 plan.

From my own experience the second tier level for payment fee incentives is the expected amount and the higher amounts are often very unrealistic. Using the $537.5 million midpoint amount of the $475 million to $600 million, the net amount after incentive fees is approximately $487 million. The year-end 2022 cost basis of the revenue equipment was $1.455 billion. Again using the $537.5 million, this would mean that they are expected to receive approximately 37% of the cost basis. This seems reasonable. Used tractor and trailer prices have dropped since 2021 and could be negatively impacted by a potential recession, but there is no "forced sale" problem here - Ritchie Bros can take a rational approach to maximize the total amount received for selling the rolling stock. In addition, in 2020 and 2021 they used much of the $400 million Tranche B Loan to purchase tractors and trailers, so a major portion of that $1.455 billion are tractors and trailers 3-years old or less.

Adding the $1.525 billion and $487 million we get a potential asset sales total of $2.012 billion cash. Comparing this to the 2Q balance sheet net amount after depreciation of $1.14 billion for property and equipment, results in a total of $872 million over the GAAP accounting book amount. Very significant. The next step is a little simplistic, but if you increase the 2Q $448 million negative total shareholder equity by the $872 million you get a positive total shareholder equity of $424 million or about $8.13 per YELLQ share.

Second Quarter Balance Sheet

Before investors get too excited, they must understand what is reported on a GAAP accounting balance and what assets are actually turned into cash and what liabilities become approved claims to get recoveries are often very different. In addition, there are new potential liabilities, such as WARN Act payments to former employees. For example, there were $535 million account receivables at the end of the 2Q. The reality is that too often these receivables are not fully paid to a bankrupt company as people/companies ignore dunning letters from a bankrupt company demanding payment. These account receivables are significant assets on Yellow's balance sheet and should be a major source of cash to be used to pay claims.

On the liability side, the $202.9 long-term debt (most of their other long-term debt is classified as a current liability) is actually lease financing, but is considered long-term debt under GAAP accounting. Under the bankruptcy code it is subject to section 365 and could be rejected resulting in a just a "cure" claim, which could be significantly lower than the full amount of the lease financing balance sheet amount. There are many other items on both the asset and liability side that are subject to major differences. At this point you can't really even "estimate" the specific numbers - it is more "guesstimating" them, which is inappropriate for a Seeking Alpha article, but the $8.13 per share does offer an attractive starting point for a potential recovery.

Long-Term Debt

The interest rate on the UST Tranche A is L+3.5% (1.5% paid in cash with the remainder PIK) and the rate on Tranche B is L+3.5% (all paid in cash). You can see that the original $300 million Tranche A has increased to over $337 million because of the PIK payments.

Docket 14 (dm.epiq11.com/case/yellowcorporation/dockets)

The table above does not include up to $212.5 million DIP financing (docket 1164). This does not automatically mean there is a direct reduction of $212.4 million or $4.08 per share in the potential recovery pot for shareholders because it is unclear how much of the cash from the DIP will be consumed during the bankruptcy process, but looking at the original 13-week budget (docket 297) they are expecting to "burn" a lot of cash especially because they are paying down the ABL loan with 80% of the proceeds from receipts. This effectively means they are borrowing at a very high interest rate on the DIP to paydown ABL debt with a lower interest rate.

DIP 13-Weekk Cash Flow Forecast

Docket 297 (dm.epiq11.com/case/yellowcorporation)

Potential WARN Act Liability

A potential WARN Act (copy of WARN Act) liability claim by terminated employees is a major factor impacting a potential recovery for YELLQ shareholders. If the court decides in favor of the employees it is highly unlikely that shareholders get any recovery, in my opinion. Under the WARN Act employees are entitled to be paid wages, including benefits, that would have been paid for a total of 60 days. With 30,000 terminated employees the total amount could be over $450 million. It seems, in my opinion, that because the employees were given notice prior to the bankruptcy filing, their claim, if allowed by the court, has a lower priority status than if it was given after they filed under the complexities of the Bankruptcy Code, but that is beyond the scope of this article. Either way their claim, again if allowed, has priority over shareholders for recovery.

Yellow terminated employees without giving a 60-day notice. The company in their July 30 letter (copy of the letter) sent to employees claims "The Company was not able to provide earlier notice of the Shut Down as it qualifies under the “unforeseeable business circumstances,” “faltering company,” and “liquidating fiduciary” exceptions set forth in the WARN Act."

An adversarial case was filed on August 7 with the Delaware Bankruptcy Court seeking payment of "unpaid wages, salary, commissions, bonuses, accrued holiday pay, accrued vacation pay, pension and 401(k) contributions and other ERISA benefits for 60 days". I expect intense litigation on this issue. I am not even going to try to guess the outcome, especially since I have limited knowledge of Judge Craig T. Goldblatt who just started serving as a bankruptcy judge in 2021.

Potential Ch.11 Plan Issues

Priority claims, such as taxes, will be paid in full and so should the long-term debt, which means holders of these claims are not impaired and will, therefore, not be allowed to vote on the plan. If the court decides in favor of the employees regarding their WARN Act claim, some of their claim could be classified as a priority claim with the remaining amount, if any, classified as a general unsecured claim.

Most of the other allowed claims are going to be classified as general unsecured claims and often they vote as one class. Some bankruptcy plans are a little more "creative" and have multiple general unsecured claim classes at the same priority level that are grouped together based on their specific type of claims. Since you only need one claim class to vote to approve (2/3 of the dollar amount of claims in that specific class and a simple majority of those voting) for a bankruptcy plan to be confirmed by the court under section 1129, this creativity could mean that some of the specific classes at the general unsecured level vote to accept and others vote to reject. It could improve the potential for a recovery for shareholders, if Kirkland & Ellis helps to create a plan that already has the approval of enough claim holders within a specific voting class so the court is able to confirm the plan even if there are many objections to the plan.

Besides needing to have sufficient cash from asset sales in order to pay YELLQ shareholders after paying higher priority classes, the proposed Ch.11 plan needs to be structured to pay the various general unsecured claims efficiently. In my opinion if they have what I call an "open-ended method" to pay unsecured claims using a liquidating trust, shareholders may end up with no recovery or just a token amount after many years of trying to settle/pay these claims. To maximize recoveries for shareholders a fixed amount of cash should be placed into separate accounts to settle that specific type of claim. For example, an account should be established for those with workers compensation claims with a fixed dollar amount of funding under the plan. Those holding a workers compensation claim would file their claim with the administrator of that account and get paid only from that account. They could still have a liquidating trust established on the plan effective date to receive cash from various assets sold after the plan effective date and to make payments, including to YELLQ shareholders. The question is how much, if any, will shareholders get?

Yellow Corp was given a 90-day extension to file a plan by March 4 and to solicit acceptance of that plan by May 2 (docket 997). I expect additional extensions will be needed because of the complexity of this case. The Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors and MFN Partners are the key negotiators. The problem for shareholders is that five of the nine members of that committee are affiliated with labor and are likely to support WARN Act payments to employees. Here are the members (docket 269): 1) BNSF Railway; 2) Michelin North America, Inc; 3) Daimler Trucks, N.A; 4) RFT Logistics LLC; 5) Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation; 6) International Brotherhood of Teamsters; 7) Central States, Southeast and Southwest Areas Pension Fund; 8) New York State Teamsters Pension and Health Funds; 9) Mr. Armando Rivera. (I am assuming that Mr. Armando Rivera is the same person who is a plaintiff in WARN Act litigation.) In theory, the U.S. Trustee who appoints these committee members is not supposed to be political, but in reality they often are. This committee was "stacked" with those associated with just one type of claim. There should be a more diversified committee representing many different types of unsecured claims, in my opinion.

Reported $2 Billion "Going Concern" Purchase

There were media reports that Jack Cooper Transport may make an offer to buy Yellow as a "going concern" for around $2 billion, but one of the reported conditions is that the government extends their loans to 2026 instead of 2024. It is questionable if this would be beneficial for shareholders because many of those associated with the proposal are politicians and labor leaders. One executive with Jack Cooper is Sarah Amico who ran for the U.S. Senate as a Democrat a few years ago. I wonder if part of the purchase price goes to paying WARN Act payments to employees under the terms of any proposed purchase. I think the best case scenario is that current YELLQ shareholders are not wiped out and are given a token amount of equity in the combined new entity, but there is the reality that shareholders may get nothing. Jack Cooper needs to act quickly before the closing on asset sales begin.

Conclusion

Unlike most Ch.11 bankruptcy cases, there is a realistic potential for a shareholder recovery, but it could be a very long time before there is any payment. At this point, the outcome of the WARN Act litigation could determine if there is a recovery for shareholders. Another hurdle, which I did not cover in the article because I can't even begin to estimate, is the final total amount in professional fees - these could be staggering. Bankrupt Sears Holdings had a total of over $250 million in total professional fees.

Traders need to watch the docket filings closely over the next few days regarding the November 28 auction. An actual auction could have a positive impact on YELLQ stock price. I am following this case, but I am unwilling to trade it because it depends too much on a new judge I know little about. I am, therefore, rating YELLQ stock neutral/hold.

