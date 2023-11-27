William_Potter

Thesis Summary

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has just released Q3 earnings, and though the stock sold off, Nvidia stock is still up over 200% in the last year and near all-time highs.

The company smashed earnings, beating its own and analyst estimates. However, under the surface, there are some not-so-good things investors should be wary about.

Most significantly, the potential loss of revenues from China continues to be a huge dark cloud hanging over the company.

Ultimately, I would not advise investors to chase this rally, as most of the juice has been squeezed. Likewise, I would not advise shorting.

Based on technical analysis, I believe Nvidia could rally another 20%. However, Nvidia will be one of the biggest losers when the macroeconomic situation worsens.

Last Nvidia Rating

In my last NVDA article, I rated the stock a strong sell, and though we did indeed sell-off, we are now back to new ATHs. This chart accompanied my last article,

NVIDIA TA (Previous SA Article)

I warned the stock could fall near 40%. The stock did fall during the next month, but only around 28%. I would have expected a deeper retracement, but as I will show later, Nvidia should now be ready to finish its final leg up.

Fundamentally, though, I still remain bearish, as the stock seems overvalued, and the market is still not pricing in the underlying risks.

I am staying on the sidelines now and rating Nvidia "neutral."

The Good

Another stellar quarter for Nvidia, but what else is new?

The company smashed through expectations and delivered a resounding earnings and revenue beat.

NVIDIA Income Statement (10-Q)

Revenue increased by 206% YoY, while earnings came in at $3.75, more than a 10-fold increase from October last year.

Not only has Nvidia continued to grow its revenues, but thanks to its superior products, it has been able to also expand its margins.

NVIDIA Margins (10-Q)

Gross margin came in at 74%, up from 70.1% last quarter and 53.6% a year ago.

Not only is NVDA delivering on its already high expectations, but it is surpassing them and increasing guidance, which is reflected in the upward revisions in earnings.

Earnings estimates (SA)

The company continues to expand its product line, which is being well-received by the market_

This was also the first revenue quarter of our GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip, which combines our ARM-based Grace CPU with a Hopper GPU. Grace and Grace Hopper are ramping into a new multi-billion dollar product line.

Source: Earnings Call.

And, to top things off, the company seems to be doing quite well in addressing one of the main issues of the last quarter: supply constraints.

and so, I'm just -- first of all, I'm just super proud of the team for scaling up this incredible supply chain. We are absolutely world-class. But meanwhile, we're adding new customers and new products. So we have a new supply.

Source: Earnings Call.

I could keep praising Nvidia's earnings and performance for another few thousand words, but I feel like it's been done enough, so let's move on to what matters.

The Bad

So, what are Nvidia's weaknesses and threats?

First off, and though this might sound ludicrous when Nvidia's revenue is up 200% YoY, the fact is that quarter-on-quarter, revenue is quickly slowing down

NVIDIA Revenues (Investor Slides)

Revenue grew by 41% in the last quarter, compared to 140% in the previous quarter. Of course, this is somewhat baked in; no one expects the company to maintain triple-digit growth, but the company is priced for very high growth, and it might be hard to meet these expectations moving forward.

Secondly, Nvidia is also facing potential impairment losses as it continues to accrue more unearned revenue.

NVIDIA Balance Sheet (10-Q)

Accounts receivable have been increasing every quarter and have now reached over $8.3 billion. This is something I discussed a while ago in this blog post, and it reflects an increase in the revenues the company is recognizing as "software."

While there is nothing inherently bad with this, it does expose Nvidia to another layer of risk. What happens if some of its customers can't pay them?

AI is a disruptive technology, and disruption means creative destruction. Many of the new AI companies popping up today may not be around in some years. So, while there is no real precedent, that's over $8 billion the company has recognized and not actually received yet.

The China

But, without a doubt, the most significant risk to the company is China.

Our sales to China and other affected destinations derived from products that are now subject to licensing requirements have consistently contributed approximately 20% to 25% of Data Center revenue over the past few quarters. We expect that our sales to these destinations will decline significantly in the fourth quarter.

Source: Earnings Call.

A fourth of the company's data center revenue can be attributed to China, and the company's management projected in the earnings call that this would take a toll on revenues in the next quarter.

In order to continue selling to China and other foreign countries, Nvidia will have to meet certain regulatory requirements, which means adapting its products, but we don't know how this will pan out.

Following the government's clear guidelines, we are working to expand our Data Center product portfolio to offer compliance solutions for each regulatory category, including products for which the U.S. government does not wish to have advance notice before each shipment. We are working with some customers in China and the Middle East to pursue licenses from the U.S. government. It is too early to know whether these will be granted for any significant amount of revenue.

Source: Earnings Call.

Well, if they can't sell to China, they will sell elsewhere, right? Isn't there supposed to be a huge demand for Nvidia's chips?

But with the absence of China for our outlook for Q4, sure, there could have been some things that we are not supply-constrained that we could have sold, but kind of we would no longer can.

Source: Earnings Call.

It doesn't seem to quite work like that. Clearly, the restrictions on China exports are taking a toll on Nvidia's sales, and the company projects this will be a headwind moving forward.

In short, there's a very significant risk to almost a fourth of the revenues from the Data Center, and the market seems to be overlooking this.

In the best-case scenario, the company finds a workaround, but this will take time and significant investment. In the worst-case scenario, the company ends up losing China as a customer. Unlikely for now, but very likely in the long term.

This isn't just a risk for Nvidia; it's a big risk for China, which I can only guess is not happy at all about being at the mercy of U.S. regulations.

Technical Analysis (Update)

Based on the latest move in Nvidia, I think we should be within the final leg of a five-wave rally.

NVIDIA TA (Author's work)

Nvidia sold off, as I was expecting, though we didn't quite get to the 200-day MA, as I had hoped. Since striking a low, the stock has rallied over 20%. From a long-term perspective, I see this as a final leg up in a wave 5, which will take us toward new highs. The 1.618 inverse extension of wave (4) projects us just shy of $600.

More immediately, though, I could see Nvidia retesting the 50-day MA, as the stocks look a bit overbought here.

Takeaway

Though I believe Nvidia stock will continue to rally with the rest of the market in the coming months, this will, in my opinion, be the result of a favorable macroeconomic narrative. Fundamentally, though, there are significant risks, and the stock trades at over 100x cash flow. Once the economy enters a recession, which could happen as early as 2024, Nvidia could be one of the hardest-hit stocks since investors usually cut winners first.