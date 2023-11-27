Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mastercard, Pfizer Among 18 Companies To Announce Dividend Increases In December

Nov. 27, 2023 10:44 AM ETA, ABT, AEL, AMGN, AVGO, BCPC, BEN, BMY, CUBE, ECL, EMN, GGG, HRL, LLY, MA, MATW, MKC, MRK, MSI, NKE, NUE, PFE, RGLD, SEIC, SR, SYK, THG, TTC, WEC, YORW4 Comments
Harvesting Dividends profile picture
Harvesting Dividends
3.2K Followers

Summary

  • The second half of November saw announcements of annual dividend increases from nine companies, including an 11% increase from Nike. Merck’s annual dividend boost will be deferred to December.
  • Widely-held Broadcom and Mastercard will announce their annual dividend increases in December. I’m expecting 10%+ from both these companies.
  • Sixteen other companies will announce annual increases before Christmas, including healthcare companies Stryker, Eli Lilly, and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Mastercard Credit Card

Mastercard should announce its 13th year of dividend growth in December.

jbk_photography

This is the latest in my series of articles where I provide predictions of annual dividend increases for long-term dividend growth companies. In the middle of November, I provided

This article was written by

Harvesting Dividends profile picture
Harvesting Dividends
3.2K Followers
I'm an individual investor looking to grow my wealth over the long term. I've tried many different styles of investing over the last 25 years and have found that buying dividend growth stocks and reinvesting the dividends is one of the easiest ways to grow wealth over the long term. Over the years, I've owned stocks, options, ETFs, treasury notes, and mutual funds. I operate a blog, HarvestingDividends.com, that provides information on the S&P Dividend Aristocrats and other dividend growth stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ANY OF THE STOCKS MENTIONED IN THIS ARTICLE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I may take a position (long or short) in any of the stocks mentioned in this article in the near future.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

Churchill32 profile picture
Churchill32
Today, 11:32 AM
Comments (969)
Thoughts on $AMGN; they usually announce an increase in December as well? I'm thinking around $2.32 - $2.34 range based on prior increases.
T
Tigger1811
Today, 11:15 AM
Comments (432)
Outstanding Work Like Always. Thank You!
tim85 profile picture
tim85
Today, 11:07 AM
Comments (52)
I always look forward to your semi monthly updates. Thank you
r
rebel78
Today, 10:57 AM
Comments (31)
Really appreciate this article; thanks!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
A--
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
ABT--
Abbott Laboratories
AEL--
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company
AMGN--
Amgen Inc.
AVGO--
Broadcom Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.